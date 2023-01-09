Read full article on original website
How to treat and prevent dumping syndrome, a common and sometimes serious side effect of bariatric surgery
Eating foods high in sugar or simple carbs after bariatric surgery may lead to dumping syndrome, which can cause stomach upset, fatigue, and weakness.
MedicalXpress
New jaw surgery concept effective in treating moderate-to-severe obstructive sleep apnea
Obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) is a condition in which the airway is blocked during sleep. It may cause multiple occurrences of shallow breathing (hypopnea) or a temporary pause in breathing (apnea) during sleep. If left untreated, patients with OSA may experience reduced quality of life and health problems in more serious cases.
Treatment for childhood obesity now include medication and surgery, new guideline reveals
Updated American Academy of Pediatrics guidelines for the treatment of obesity advise the timely use of behavior therapy and changes in lifestyle and also state that surgery and drugs should be utilized for some children. The guidelines, which were published in Pediatrics on Monday, represent the first complete update to...
Weight loss medication for kids? Doctors urged to address childhood obesity epidemic
Doctors say parents should watch and teach.
Medical News Today
What medications can help with narcolepsy?
Narcolepsy is a neurological condition that affects typical sleep-wake cycles and can severely affect daily activities. Many medications are available to treat the condition and its symptoms, such as modafinil and antidepressants. Narcolepsy is a long-term condition that affects sleep patterns. The condition may cause excessive sleepiness during the day...
MedicalXpress
Study shows vitamin D deficiency could increase older people's risk of losing muscle strength by as much as 78%
Vitamin D plays an important role in the regulation of calcium and phosphorus absorption by an organism. It also helps keep the brain and immune system working. Researchers at the Federal University of São Carlos (UFSCar) in Brazil and University College London (UCL) in the United Kingdom have now shown that vitamin D supplementation reduces the risk of dynapenia in older people by 78%.
Healthline
Type 2 Diabetes: Metformin May Help Reduce the Need for Joint Replacement Surgery
Researchers are reporting that the type 2 diabetes drug metformin can help reduce the need for knee or hip joint replacement in people with the condition. The researchers said there are several possible reasons for metformin reducing the risk for joint replacement surgery, including a reduction in inflammation and better-regulated metabolism.
7 causes of dizzy spells — from dehydration to a pre-stroke warning sign
One of the most dangerous causes of dizziness is a Transient ischemic attack (TIA), which happens in the hours or days before a stroke.
Olive Garden, Wendy's, and Chick-fil-A are suddenly adding sesame to popular foods like bread sticks and buns, and people with allergies are furious
The FDA does not support the practice of restaurant suppliers adding sesame flour to foods such as bread sticks at Olive Garden and buns at Wendy's.
A male doctor thought I was exaggerating how heavy my periods were. One period lasted 83 days and I ended up needing a blood transfusion.
The author shares how a male ER doctor dismissed her symptoms and she had to fight to stay in the hospital. Her period lasted 83 days.
Why the U.S. Nursing Shortage Keeps Getting Worse
Nurses are pushing for better staffing at New York City hospitals amid a nationwide uptick in COVID-19 cases.
How much should people worry about Covid's newly-dominant XBB.1.5 variant? Our medical analyst explains
Covid-19 infections could rise in the coming weeks due to a combination of this new variant and the fact that many people will have traveled and gathered over the holidays, explains Dr. Leana Wen.
Should you go to the ER or urgent care? The options can be complicated and costly
One evening in February 2017, Sarah Dudley's husband, Joseph, started to feel sick. He had a high fever, his head and body ached, and he seemed disoriented, she said. The Dudleys had a decision to make: go to the hospital emergency room or to an urgent care clinic near their home in Des Moines, Iowa.
BioMed Central
The most effective medication for weight loss and blood glucose stabilization: Tirzepatide
Tirzepatide is a new medication offering near-healthy control of blood glucose concentrations and substantial weight loss for patients with type 2 diabetes or obesity. Incretin-based medications make use of the glucose- and weight-lowering properties of the gut hormone glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) and have revolutionized the treatment of type 2 diabetes. They are equally (and sometimes more) effective compared to insulin treatment as concerns plasma glucose concentrations and related laboratory measurements (e.., glycated haemoglobin; HbA1c), but without a risk for blood sugar concentrations to fall too low), and with the additional benefit of weight loss. Now, a novel drug, has been developed to stimulate not only receptors for GLP-1, but also for GIP, the second well characterized incretin hormone.
scitechdaily.com
Why Does Shingles Lead to Stroke? Scientists Might Have an Answer
Researchers discover a potential explanation for why those who have had shingles are more likely to suffer a stroke. According to recent research from the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, scientists looking into why people who have had shingles are at a higher risk of stroke now believe the answer lies within lipid vesicles called exosomes that transport proteins and genetic information between cells.
U.S. Supreme Court rebuffs Pfizer plan to help patients pay for heart medication
WASHINGTON, Jan 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday turned away Pfizer Inc's (PFE.N) bid to revive its plan to cover out-of-pocket expenses of Medicare patients for drugs costing $225,000 a year to treat a rare heart condition after federal officials found that the drugmaker's arrangement could amount to illegal kickbacks.
Medical News Today
Maskless sleep apnea treatment options
Sleep apnea is a condition where breathing stops and starts during sleep. The main treatment is a continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) mask. However, there are maskless options that people may use. Maskless treatments aim to reduce the occurrence of sleep apnea. These treatments include:. lifestyle changes and strategies. position...
Remi Bader Says She 'Gained Double the Weight Back' After Stopping Weight-Loss Drug Ozempic
The content creator and model, 27, opened up about her doctor prescribing the medication, and how it eventually made her binge eating worse Remi Bader is getting candid about her past experience with Ozempic now that she noticed it's become "this trendy drug." The content creator and model, 27, was a guest on the latest episode of the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast and revealed to host Amanda Hirsch that she was a bit annoyed that the medication has become so popular recently after she was previously prescribed it for "actual...
Healthline
Syndrome of Inappropriate Antidiuretic Hormone (SIADH)
Syndrome of inappropriate antidiuretic hormone (SIADH) is when the brain’s hypothalamus makes too much antidiuretic hormone (ADH), which controls how your body releases and conserves water. SIADH makes it harder for your kidneys to release water and causes the levels of electrolytes, like sodium, to fall due to water...
Understanding aneurysms: Causes, symptoms, and treatment
Mayo Clinic describes aneurysms as, "A dangerous medical condition caused by a weakened artery wall and can lead to serious complications, including stroke, paralysis, and even death." Fortunately, with early detection and proper treatment, it’s possible to reduce the risk of these complications and preserve your health.
