Gwen Stefani Recounts the Night She and Blake Shelton Made Their Relationship Red Carpet Official [Watch]
Gwen Stefani took a walk down red carpet memory lane during a stop on the Kelly Clarkson Show on Monday (Oct. 3), telling host Kelly Clarkson the stories behind a couple of particularly memorable carpet looks — including the red dress she wore when she and Blake Shelton made their relationship red carpet official.
Shania Twain’s New Single ‘Giddy Up!’ is a Boot-Scootin’ Good Time [LISTEN]
Got the post-holiday blues? Shania Twain is back with another uplifting and energizing anthem tailor-made to boost your serotonin levels. Released today (Jan. 5), the country superstar's new single "Giddy Up!" is a catchy, lighthearted track that echos the joy of her biggest career hits while leaning into the pop-focused sound at the core of her most recent releases.
How Denzel Washington Helped Convince Elvis Director to Cast Austin Butler as Elvis Presley
Denzel Washington cold-called director Baz Luhrmann to tell him to cast Austin Butler as Elvis Presley Austin Butler made sure to thank Denzel Washington for helping him land his leading role in Elvis. At the Golden Globes 2023 on Tuesday, Butler, 31, addressed Washington, 68, directly as he accepted the award for best actor in a drama movie for director Baz Luhrmann's Elvis Presley biopic. "Also, I gotta thank Denzel Washington," the Elvis star said during his speech. "Denzel, thank you for your kindness, thank you for your generosity...
Country Music Bids Farewell To Some Of Its Most Iconic Female Stars
Loretta Lynn and Naomi Judd, Nashville recording artists who were two of Kentucky’s most famous country music stars, could not be with their families for Christmas. Lynn, whose life began in Butcher’s Holler near Paintsville, Ky., wrote and recorded “Coal Miner’s Daughter,” a song that charted on Billboard for 15 weeks, reaching No. 1 for one week. Of the hundreds of songs Lynn recorded during her 50-year career, 16 charted No. 1 on Billboard and 50 registered on Billboard’s Top Ten. The 1980 movie about Lynn’s life, “Coal Miner’s Daughter,” won an Oscar for Best Picture. In Oct. at the age of 90, Lynn...
SheKnows
Young & Restless Trainwreck: Jack’s Plot to Help Diane Is About to Blow Up in His Face
Will the Abbott men finally realize that Kyle’s mother is a magnet for mayhem?!?. Listen, we love that Jack Abbott will go above and beyond to protect those he cares about on Young & Restless, but this time he’s just being foolish — and there’s no question he’s going to get burned.
Watch David Byrne and Miley Cyrus Dance Their Way Into 2023
Miley Cyrus might have been without the red shoes during her time onstage at Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party, but that didn’t stop the singer from belting out two songs with new-wave icon David Byrne. Related Dolly and Miley Ring in New Year With Moving ‘I Will Always Love You’ Duet Miley Cyrus Ushers in 2023 With New Song Announcement Miley Cyrus and Fletcher Heat Up ‘Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party’ In an electric blue suit, Byrne joined the “Wrecking Ball” singer onstage for a powerhouse duet of the David Bowie classic “Let’s Dance,” accompanied by a full band and a well-placed saxophone. “Because...
Priscilla Presley Thought “Wackadoo” Baz Luhrmann Would Make ‘Elvis’ Biopic “Crazy”
The biopic Elvis, directed by Baz Luhrmann, has won extensive praise from critics and family members, including Priscilla Presley herself. But, Luhrmann revealed, Priscilla had quite a few worries about the project, all of which she shared with him. Releasing on June 24, Elvis sees Austin Butler, 31, as the...
Martina McBride And Kelly Clarkson Will Blow You Away With Powerhouse Duet Of Reba’s Classic “Does He Love You”
You’d be hard-pressed to find two better vocalists on the planet. Back in 2006, Martina McBride and Kelly Clarkson honored Reba as part of her CMT Giants feature, singing her original duet with Linda Davis, “Does He Love You.”. The 1993 heartbreaker was also the lead single from...
Miley Cyrus Rocks Crop Top During NYE Rehearsals With Godmother Dolly Parton: Photos
Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton appeared ready to ring in the New Year as they were spotted rehearsing for their big holiday special, Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party. The “Wrecking Ball” singer, 29, practiced her performance alongside her real-life godmother, 76, in Miami on Saturday, Dec. 31. As it was just a run through, Miley kept it casual in a white crop top and matching sweats, with Dolly still keeping it Dolly in full hair and makeup!
Everything Reba McEntire Has Said About Rebooting Her Sitcom ‘Reba’ With Original Cast
For six successful seasons, Reba McEntire led her self-titled sitcom, Reba, with a colorful cast of characters. The country superstar waved goodbye to the program in 2007. Since then, fans of the series have been wondering if the show will ever be rebooted and return to television with its beloved original stars. Keep scrolling to see everything Reba has said about rebooting the popular TV show.
ABC News
Ella Travolta shares funny video of her dad John Travolta and more reacting to her new song
Ella Travolta recently shared a video of her father John Travolta and other family members reacting to her new song. In a video promoting the release of “No Thank You," which she released Dec. 30, Ella shared, "About to show my family my new song. Can't wait to hear what they think."
ETOnline.com
Austin Butler Tells Elvis Presley's Family 'I Love You Forever' While Accepting Best Actor Golden Globe
Austin Butler just won his first-ever Golden Globe during the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's 80th annual awards. The 31-year-old actor was recognized for his portrayal of Elvis Presley in the 2022 biopic Elvis, beating out Brendan Fraser (The Whale), Hugh Jackman (The Son), Bill Nighy (Living) and Jeremy Pope (The Inspection) in the Best Actor – Motion Picture Drama category.
Bob Odenkirk Returns to the Small Screen in Teaser for New Series Lucky Hank: Watch
Less than a year after Better Call Saul wrapped up a six-season run, Bob Odenkirk is poised to return to television with Lucky Hank, a new series premiering on AMC in March that just released its first teaser. Watch the clip below. Based on Richard Russo’s novel Straight Man, Lucky...
soaphub.com
B&B Spoilers for January 11: Mike Guthrie Lusts Over The She-Devil
B&B spoilers for Wednesday, January 11, 2023, tease Sheila Carter’s old bestie, Mike Guthrie, gets caught up in his feelings as he looks back on his time as the baddie’s right-hand man. B&B Spoilers Highlights. It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, but...
Margo Price Went to the Mountains on Mushrooms and Came Back with Her Most Unafraid Album Yet
It’s a tale as old as time: An artist ventures out into some sublime natural landscape, takes psychedelics, and comes back with some damn good songs. Margo Price is one of the latest musicians to do so, heading out to a rental in South Carolina with her husband and a bag of mushrooms. The result is Strays (out Friday, January 13th), her most urgent, collaborative, and – fittingly – trippy record to date.
Dan Auerbach Leads the Arcs on a Search for ‘Sunshine’ on New Single
Dan Auerbach’s the Arcs are on a search for the bright side on their latest single, “Sunshine.” The record doubles as a dedication to band member Richard Swift, whose background vocals and percussion are featured on the song he co-wrote in 2018 before his death at age 41. “We’re waiting on the sunshine/Night was day now day is night/Won’t you help me see the light?” Auerbach asks on the chorus. “Sunshine” thematically circles lost time and missed opportunities, held together by a piano melody littered with punching horns. In a statement about Electrophonic Chronic, the second studio album from the...
Behind the History and Meaning of “These Boots Are Made for Walkin’” by Nancy Sinatra
It’s the anthem of feminine power. It’s the song that says, “Not only will I triumph over you, but I’ll look good while doing it, too.” It’s a song about fashion and not giving any f*cks. That’s right, it’s “These Boots Are Made for Walkin'” by Nancy Sinatra.
A Timeline of Austin Butler’s Weird Fake Elvis Voice
For most cable TV watchers born between a very specific window in the mid-’90s, Austin Butler was first introduced to cultural consciousness as the once-in-a-blue-moon Nickelodeon/Disney Channel actor who dated Vanessa Hudgens. A few years and some made-for-TV movies later, he’s a household name who just won his first Golden Globe for his starring role in Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis.
Lorde’s Sister Indy Announces Debut EP Threads, Shares “Hometown”: Stream
Following the steps of her older sister Lorde, Indy Yelich O’Connor has announced her debut EP. Ahead of its February 17th release on TMWRK Records, the burgeoning pop singer better known mononymously as Indy has today shared the single “Hometown.”. The five-song Threads EP includes the previously-released title...
Neutral Milk Hotel Announce New Box Set, Share Unreleased Single “Little Birds”: Stream
Neutral Milk Hotel, the indie rock project led by the reclusive Jeff Mangum, have readied a new archival box set, titled The Collected Works of Neutral Milk Hotel, for release on February 24th via Merge. The vinyl compilation includes the group’s two full-length LPs, 1996’s On Avery Island and 1998’s...
