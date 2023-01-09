ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Police: 12-year-old in custody for stabbing death of brother

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
 2 days ago

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – A community is mourning the loss of a child who was allegedly murdered by his sister.

Around 11:45 p.m. on Jan. 5, officers with the Tulsa Police Riverside Division responded to a reported stabbing in the 1000 block of 64th Pl. S.

‘We’re there to help not fight,’ Nurse wants answers after attacker’s charges are downgraded

When police arrived at the scene, paramedics and firefighters were already performing CPR on a 9-year-old child.

Investigators say the victim’s parent was asleep when their 12-year-old daughter woke the parent up to say that she stabbed her 9-year-old brother.

Mother of school shooter arrested in Oklahoma City

The child was rushed to the hospital but died from his injuries.

The 12-year-old girl was taken into custody and is being held at the juvenile justice center.

