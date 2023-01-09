ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everything We Know About ‘Elvis’ Star Austin Butler’s Dating History

By Greta Heggeness
 3 days ago

Austin Butler is taking Hollywood by storm. The actor most recently played the titular role in Elvis , which earned him a Golden Globe nomination for Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Motion Picture (Drama) . But what about his personal life? For example, does the actor have a girlfriend?

Keep scrolling for details on Austin Butler’s dating history.

1. Vanessa Hudgens

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uY2Kp_0k8dzBFn00

George Pimentel/Getty Images

  • When: 2011 to 2020

Butler’s most public relationship was with Vanessa Hudgens. It began back in 2011 when the pair attended the premiere of Journey 2: The Mysterious Island . Although they kept their romance under wraps, Hudgens addressed dating rumors in 2014 when she called Butler the “love of my life.” Unfortunately, the pair didn’t share details about their split.

2. Olivia DeJonge

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y6DiQ_0k8dzBFn00

Chris Hyde/Getty Images

  • When: January 2020 to November 2020

Butler had a months-long fling with his Elvis co-star, Olivia DeJonge. Shortly after the actor's breakup with Hudgens, he was seen getting close to DeJonge at a movie theater. The sightings continued for several months, though they never confirmed an intimate relationship.

3. Lily-Rose Depp

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37Dh4K_0k8dzBFn00

Julien M. Hekimian/Getty Images

  • When: August 2021

Fans began to speculate about a romance in August 2021, when Butler was seen kissing Lily-Rose Depp in London. However, it seems the relationship was short-lived because it never progressed any further.

4. Kaia Gerber

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21rGXo_0k8dzBFn00

Matt Winkelmeyer/MG22/Getty Images

  • When: December 2021 to Present

Butler has been linked to Cindy Crawford’s daughter, Kaia Gerber. Dating rumors started circulating back in 2021 when they were spotted hanging out in Los Angeles. After spending Valentine’s Day together in London, the pair made their red-carpet debut at the 2022 Met Gala.

