Everything We Know About ‘Elvis’ Star Austin Butler’s Dating History

Austin Butler is taking Hollywood by storm. The actor most recently played the titular role in Elvis , which earned him a Golden Globe nomination for Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Motion Picture (Drama) . But what about his personal life? For example, does the actor have a girlfriend?

1. Vanessa Hudgens

George Pimentel/Getty Images

When: 2011 to 2020

Butler’s most public relationship was with Vanessa Hudgens. It began back in 2011 when the pair attended the premiere of Journey 2: The Mysterious Island . Although they kept their romance under wraps, Hudgens addressed dating rumors in 2014 when she called Butler the “love of my life.” Unfortunately, the pair didn’t share details about their split.

2. Olivia DeJonge

Chris Hyde/Getty Images

When: January 2020 to November 2020

Butler had a months-long fling with his Elvis co-star, Olivia DeJonge. Shortly after the actor's breakup with Hudgens, he was seen getting close to DeJonge at a movie theater. The sightings continued for several months, though they never confirmed an intimate relationship.

3. Lily-Rose Depp

Julien M. Hekimian/Getty Images

When: August 2021

Fans began to speculate about a romance in August 2021, when Butler was seen kissing Lily-Rose Depp in London. However, it seems the relationship was short-lived because it never progressed any further.

4. Kaia Gerber

Matt Winkelmeyer/MG22/Getty Images

When: December 2021 to Present

Butler has been linked to Cindy Crawford’s daughter, Kaia Gerber. Dating rumors started circulating back in 2021 when they were spotted hanging out in Los Angeles. After spending Valentine’s Day together in London, the pair made their red-carpet debut at the 2022 Met Gala.

