Sarasota, FL

Sarasota Sheriff, FHP respond to crash on University Drive

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is assisting the Florida Highway Patrol with a traffic crash involving two vehicles on University Parkway just east of Conservatory Drive, Sarasota. One driver has been severely injured. Two eastbound lanes of University Parkway will be shut down for the...
Man accused of killing neighbor near New Tampa community lake ordered to provide DNA to prosecutors

TAMPA, Fla. - A man accused of killing his next-door neighbor in New Tampa will now have to provide his DNA to prosecutors. Kristopher Chandler, 22, is facing murder charges after youth softball coach Tony Finley, 47, was shot and killed near a quiet community lake on Hampton Lake Drive in New Tampa. Prosecutors said Finley was found on the lake's dock shot three times.
MCSO issues alert for missing endangered adult

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office has issued a missing endangered adult alert. Justin Darr, 39, has not been in contact with his family for several days and they are concerned. Justin’s home on Cottage Hill Ave, Bradenton was found unoccupied with his pets and...
Man suspected of more 'violent crimes' in Manatee County arrested in 2006 cold case murder

BRADENTON, Fla. — A man who authorities last summer identified as the gunman in a 2014 deadly shooting is again under arrest — this time for a 2006 cold case murder. Pedro Garcia, 40, was taken into custody Monday and charged with murder for the June 2006 death of Guadalupe Vela, who was 20 years old at the time, according to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.
Manatee County School Board confirms that missing man is teacher

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A man reported missing in Manatee County is a school employee, the Manatee County School District reports. Justin Darr, 39, has not been in contact with his family for several days and they are concerned. Justin’s home on Cottage Hill Ave, Bradenton was found unoccupied with his pets and car left behind.
Man accused of attacking guy with hatchet over cell phone arrested

BRADENTON, Fla. — A 32-year-old man is facing attempted murder charges for the alleged attack of another man with a hatchet days before the new year. The Manatee County Sheriff's Office said the attack stemmed from a dispute over a cell phone. Just before 1 a.m. on Dec. 30,...
