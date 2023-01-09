Read full article on original website
23-year-old man accused of shooting person found at St. Pete park
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Police say they have arrested a 23-year-old man accused of shooting the person that was found at a basketball court Sunday evening in St. Petersburg. Marquiel Anderson was charged with attempted murder in the second degree. Authorities arrived at Fossil Park on Dr. MLK Street...
Sarasota Sheriff, FHP respond to crash on University Drive
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is assisting the Florida Highway Patrol with a traffic crash involving two vehicles on University Parkway just east of Conservatory Drive, Sarasota. One driver has been severely injured. Two eastbound lanes of University Parkway will be shut down for the...
Pasco woman drops Paw Patrol bag with fentanyl in Walmart, asks for it back: deputies
A woman from New Port Richey was accused of leaving a bag containing fentanyl at a Walmart in Pinellas County on Monday.
Man accused of killing neighbor near New Tampa community lake ordered to provide DNA to prosecutors
TAMPA, Fla. - A man accused of killing his next-door neighbor in New Tampa will now have to provide his DNA to prosecutors. Kristopher Chandler, 22, is facing murder charges after youth softball coach Tony Finley, 47, was shot and killed near a quiet community lake on Hampton Lake Drive in New Tampa. Prosecutors said Finley was found on the lake's dock shot three times.
Tampa family calls for accountability after 12-year-old shot and killed
TAMPA, Fla. — An unexpected loss forced a family from Tampa into mourning. Twelve-year-old James Lett Jr. was shot and killed Sunday afternoon at a friend's home. Police say a 14-year-old was also shot in the chest. He's still at the hospital recovering. "I got to the hospital and...
Convicted human trafficker sentenced to 30 years behind bars, Hillsborough sheriff says
A convicted human trafficker was sentenced to Prison Monday after he was caught running a human trafficking operation in 2021, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.
MCSO issues alert for missing endangered adult
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office has issued a missing endangered adult alert. Justin Darr, 39, has not been in contact with his family for several days and they are concerned. Justin’s home on Cottage Hill Ave, Bradenton was found unoccupied with his pets and...
2 people responsible for stolen car chase that resulted in Tampa crash, deputies say
TAMPA, Fla. — A stolen car chase that began Tuesday in the Polk City area ended with the car rolling over near downtown Tampa, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. At around 5:09 p.m., deputies say they, along with the Florida Highway Patrol, tried to...
Hillsborough County deputies safely return lost pet pig to owner
TAMPA, Fla. — Two deputies with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office took a lesson from the "Wonder Pets!" show when they helped bring a lost pet pig back to its owner. On Tuesday, Jan. 3, law enforcement arrived at the area of Fulmar Drive in Tampa after receiving a report of a loose pig roaming around, the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post.
Bradenton man arrested for 2 separate cold case murders, deputies say
A Bradenton man who was already a suspect in a 2014 cold case murder has been arrested again for a murder that happened in 2006, deputies say.
Man suspected of more 'violent crimes' in Manatee County arrested in 2006 cold case murder
BRADENTON, Fla. — A man who authorities last summer identified as the gunman in a 2014 deadly shooting is again under arrest — this time for a 2006 cold case murder. Pedro Garcia, 40, was taken into custody Monday and charged with murder for the June 2006 death of Guadalupe Vela, who was 20 years old at the time, according to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.
Family speaks out after 12-year-old killed in Tampa
The family of 12-year-old James Lett Jr. is now making funeral arrangements after he was shot and killed over the weekend.
Manatee County School Board confirms that missing man is teacher
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A man reported missing in Manatee County is a school employee, the Manatee County School District reports. Justin Darr, 39, has not been in contact with his family for several days and they are concerned. Justin’s home on Cottage Hill Ave, Bradenton was found unoccupied with his pets and car left behind.
LCSO, Cape PD conducting joint investigation on I-75
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Traffic continues to be affected on I-75 near Alico Road after a high-speed chase has turned into a joint investigation. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office and the Cape Coral Police Department are on scene. Florida Highway Patrol is assisting. Drivers are asked to seek...
Shooting involving two brothers leaves one dead and the other, a St. Petersburg plastic surgeon, with life-threatening injuries
Officers from the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office continue to investigate a shooting that occurred a residence in the area of Powell Road and Griffin Road in Brooksville. The shooting took place at approximately 9:18 p.m. on Friday, January 6, 2023 at 5443 Griffin Rd, the home of 46 year-old Reid Newman.
Confederate monument removed from downtown Bradenton in 2017 may be repaired, brought out of storage
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — In 2017, there was a lot of heated debate surrounding the Confederate monument sitting outside the historic courthouse. Amid passionate protests in downtown Bradenton, commissioners at the time voted to have the monument relocated, but during the removal process, it toppled over and broke into three pieces. It’s been in […]
One in custody after incident in Cape Coral leads to traffic mess on I-75, south of Alico Rd
A wild scene brought traffic on I-75, south of Alico Road in Lee County, to a halt on Wednesday. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, LCSO and the Cape Coral Police Department worked on a joint investigation that shut down the interstate. Traffic was impacted in the southbound lanes of I-75, but it has since reopened.
Man accused of attacking guy with hatchet over cell phone arrested
BRADENTON, Fla. — A 32-year-old man is facing attempted murder charges for the alleged attack of another man with a hatchet days before the new year. The Manatee County Sheriff's Office said the attack stemmed from a dispute over a cell phone. Just before 1 a.m. on Dec. 30,...
‘Is it worth chasing?’: High speed pursuit on I-4 ends with crash in downtown Tampa
What ended in a crash in Tampa Tuesday evening, began in Polk City 30 minutes earlier.
First Alert Traffic: Crash snarls traffic at US 41 and Boyce
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Police are on the scene of a crash at Boyce and South Tamiami Trail US 41. All southbound lanes of US 41 are closed at Wisteria and US 41. Please avoid the area and find an alternate route if possible.
