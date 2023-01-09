Marysville Police and family are asking for help in finding 4-year-old Lillianna Nardini, who was last seen at the Burger King on Gratiot Avenue in Marysville on Monday night. The child, described in the press release as brown-haired, brown-eyed, three feet tall and thirty pounds, was last seen being dropped off by an unidentified individual to her father, 46-year-old Erik Nardini, at the restaurant around 10:30 p.m. on January 9.

MARYSVILLE, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO