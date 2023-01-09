ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Authorities investigating apparent fall at Mass. General Hospital in Boston

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Nesiz_0k8dysnt00

BOSTON — Authorities have launched an investigation into an apparent fall at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston on Monday.

Emergency crews responding to the area of 90 Blossom Street around 12:30 p.m. found someone outside the hospital who had suffered an apparent fall, according to Boston police.

There was no immediate word on the extent of the victim’s injuries.

A witness told Boston 25 that he saw someone on the roof of the building and then later there was a lot of activity on the lower roof of the same building. He did not see anyone fall but he was inside his food truck at the time.

Photos from the scene showed multiple police cruisers and an area roped off with yellow tape.

Occupational Safety and Health Administration officials have been called to the scene.

No additional details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: Baby among 3 wounded in Worcester shooting

WORCESTER, Mass. — Three people, including a baby, were wounded in a shooting in Worcester late Wednesday night, law enforcement officials said. Officers responding to a report of shots fired in the area of Harlem Street around 10:45 p.m. found a 25-year-old man, a 24-year-old woman, and an 11-month-old infant suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to the Worcester Police Department.
WORCESTER, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Public’s help sought after burglary in Brookline

BROOKLINE, Mass. — Authorities are looking for two men wanted in connection for an alleged robbery that occurred last week. Brookline Police say in the early morning hours of January 3, the two men pictured were involved in a burglary. Both were wearing dark, distinctive clothing. It is unclear...
BROOKLINE, MA
whdh.com

Two people injured in Roxbury shooting

Boston police are investigating a shooting in Roxbury that left two people injured. Police say two people were shot on Valentine Street and drove themselves to get treatment. A car with bullet holes was found outside Brigham and Women’s Hospital and was seen getting towed away early Wednesday morning.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

25 Investigates: Trash trailers impounded in connection to missing Cohasset woman investigation

COHASSET, Mass. — 25 Investigates has learned investigators have impounded two trash trailers in connection to the search for the missing Cohasset mother, Ana Walshe. Shawn Harris, the owner of Shawn Harris Enterprises of Cohasset, told Boston 25 Investigative Reporter Kerry Kavanaugh that two of his trash trailers were impounded as part of the investigation.
COHASSET, MA
FireRescue1

Boston firefighter, bar sued over beating allegations

BOSTON — The 68-year-old man who ended up in the hospital following a severe beating is suing the Boston firefighter authorities say did it and the Faneuil Hall bar it happened near. Gary Steele, the man who was injured, and his wife, Maribeth Steele, filed the suit this week...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Family mourning former Haverhill student who died in ‘tragic’ accident while vacationing in Mexico

HAVERHILL, Mass — Family and friends are mourning the death of a former Haverhill student who died in a ‘tragic’ accident while vacationing in Cancun. Leah “Lee” Pearse, a 20-year-old former Haverhill High School athlete, died on Jan. 6 after falling three stories from a balcony while on vacation in Cancún, Mexico, according to her obituary.
HAVERHILL, MA
CBS Boston

Contractor dies in fall at Massachusetts General Hospital

BOSTON -- A man died after a fall at Massachusetts General Hospital on Monday. The hospital confirmed the accidental death of a contractor but did not release the man's identity. "All of a sudden out of nowhere all these trucks and stuff, all these first responders, the whole street blocked off. Everybody who was coming out of the building didn't seem to have much of an idea what was going on," said Ezkia Weeks. He was serving lunch from his food truck when he thought he heard a thud. "Don't know what happened but sounds like something really sad," he continued. Investigators said the man fell about eight floors and landed on a lower rooftop of the building. It's unclear what led up to the deadly fall. Part of Blossom Street was shut down for most of the afternoon as crews responded. OSHA is also investigating. 
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
143K+
Followers
151K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy