Authorities investigating apparent fall at Mass. General Hospital in Boston

BOSTON — Authorities have launched an investigation into an apparent fall at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston on Monday.

Emergency crews responding to the area of 90 Blossom Street around 12:30 p.m. found someone outside the hospital who had suffered an apparent fall, according to Boston police.

There was no immediate word on the extent of the victim’s injuries.

A witness told Boston 25 that he saw someone on the roof of the building and then later there was a lot of activity on the lower roof of the same building. He did not see anyone fall but he was inside his food truck at the time.

Photos from the scene showed multiple police cruisers and an area roped off with yellow tape.

Occupational Safety and Health Administration officials have been called to the scene.

No additional details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

