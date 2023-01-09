ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

actionnews5.com

3 in hospital after bad crash on Hickory Hill Road

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Three people, including one minor, are in the hospital after a bad crash on Hickory Hill Road Wednesday afternoon. Police say that at 4:32 p.m., officers responded to Hickory Hill Road and Challenge Drive regarding a three-vehicle accident. Police say one woman was transported to Regional...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Group posing as police carjacks, assaults man outside Memphis hotel

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A group of carjackers posing as Memphis police officers assaulted and carjacked a person outside a hotel Wednesday afternoon. Police responded to the carjacking at the Hilton Hotel on Ridge Lake Boulevard at 2:26 p.m. Police say the victim sustained non-critical injuries from the assault. There...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man injured by police during traffic stop dies, DA confirms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man who was injured by police during a traffic stop over the weekend has died, Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy confirmed Tuesday. According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, 29-year-old Tyre Nichols died from his injuries. The TBI started investigating officers’ use of force in Nichols’ arrest after he was […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man threatened driver with gun on Shady Grove

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Police need the public’s help finding a driver who threatened another motorist with a gun during an apparent road rage incident. Police said the victim was traveling eastbound on Shady Grove at Humphreys Boulevard on November 9, 2022, when a man in a red Subaru Outback swerved toward him and yelled at […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Police: Man charged for burglary at Garrett Supply Co.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is in custody after breaking into Garrett Supply Company for stealing cash and merchandise on Dec. 24, 2022, according to Memphis Police Department. Memphis police responded to the burglary at 5209 Pleasent View Road. Police say the employee reported that someone had broken out...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

MPD: Man injured after Binghampton shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting in Binghampton that injured a man on Tuesday morning, according to police. Officers responded to the shooting at 9:58 a.m. on Carpenter Street, finding the victim with a gunshot wound. Police say the victim was transported to the hospital...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Memphis leaders discuss reckless driving, discuss possible solutions

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis city leaders met with citizens on Wednesday to talk about solutions for reckless driving on streets, interstates and highways. “The reckless driving is out of control in this city,” said Memphis City Councilmen Ford Canale. “I’ve witnessed it firsthand. It’s the single largest complaint I get in my office right now.”
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Pedestrian struck, killed in Tunica County

TUNICA COUNTY, Miss. — A pedestrian was hit and killed on US Highway 61 in Tunica County early Tuesday morning. The Mississippi Highway Patrol says 42-year-old Kenivel Smith was walking south on US Highway 61 around 4:41 a.m. when he was struck by a 2015 Hyundai Elantra. Smith was fatally injured. The driver was treated […]
TUNICA COUNTY, MS
localmemphis.com

Pedestrian killed in crash that shut down Airways Blvd. in Southaven Saturday night

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Southaven, Mississippi, Police a man died after being hit by a vehicle Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, along Airways Blvd. Police and fire responded to the accident about 9:45 p.m. on Airways Blvd., just south of Hillbrook Dr. Investigators said a 2012 GMC Acadia was going north in the inside lane, when a pedestrian tried to cross Airways Blvd. They said the pedestrian was not in a crosswalk and struck by the GMC.
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WATN Local Memphis

Man found shot to death in South Memphis early Tuesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after they found a man shot to death early Tuesday morning in south Memphis. MPD said officers responded to a man down call in the 1400 block of Gold Ave., between Wilson St. and Pillow St., just before 7 a.m. on Jan. 10, 2023. They found a man shot, and he died at the scene.
MEMPHIS, TN

