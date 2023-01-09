Read full article on original website
MPD impound lot at overcapacity, causes headache for city tow truck drivers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you have to pick up your car from the Memphis Police Impound Lot, be prepared for a long day. MPD said about 11,000 vehicles were stolen last year. That’s caused congestion. “Just sitting up there waiting and waiting. I sat up there for 4.5...
3 in hospital after bad crash on Hickory Hill Road
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Three people, including one minor, are in the hospital after a bad crash on Hickory Hill Road Wednesday afternoon. Police say that at 4:32 p.m., officers responded to Hickory Hill Road and Challenge Drive regarding a three-vehicle accident. Police say one woman was transported to Regional...
Group posing as police carjacks, assaults man outside Memphis hotel
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A group of carjackers posing as Memphis police officers assaulted and carjacked a person outside a hotel Wednesday afternoon. Police responded to the carjacking at the Hilton Hotel on Ridge Lake Boulevard at 2:26 p.m. Police say the victim sustained non-critical injuries from the assault. There...
MPD: 3 suspects wanted in Life Lounge shooting that injured multiple victims
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is searching for three suspects involved in a shooting that left multiple victims injured on New Year’s Day, according to police. Officers responded to the shooting at 2:20 a.m. at Life Lounge located at 6153 Mount Moriah Road. Police say officers arrived...
TBI continues investigation into Memphis man who died following traffic stop; NAACP watching case closely
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The investigation continues into a Memphis man who died following a traffic stop arrest. 29-year-old Tyre Nichols died Tuesday. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has yet again made its way to Memphis to investigate another incident involving a police officer. Officers attempted a traffic stop Saturday...
Man injured by police during traffic stop dies, DA confirms
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man who was injured by police during a traffic stop over the weekend has died, Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy confirmed Tuesday. According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, 29-year-old Tyre Nichols died from his injuries. The TBI started investigating officers’ use of force in Nichols’ arrest after he was […]
Scared to drive: Memphis city leaders meet with community to find ways to end wide-spread threat of reckless driving
MEMPHIS, Tenn — People living in Memphis's Colonial Acres say drag racers and drivers doing doughnuts in the middle of the street, have terrorized the residential neighborhood for at least six months. "I can hear them going up and down Willow (Road), up and down Colonial (Road)," said one...
Two MPD officers injured after drivers run into squad cars at crash site; 1 detained
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two officers were taken to the hospital after two cars ran into their squad cars while they were responding to a crash on I-40. Just before 1 a.m., police say the officers responded to a three-car crash on I-40 near Appling Farms Parkway. Two crash victims were taken to the hospital in […]
Man threatened driver with gun on Shady Grove
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Police need the public’s help finding a driver who threatened another motorist with a gun during an apparent road rage incident. Police said the victim was traveling eastbound on Shady Grove at Humphreys Boulevard on November 9, 2022, when a man in a red Subaru Outback swerved toward him and yelled at […]
Police: Man charged for burglary at Garrett Supply Co.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is in custody after breaking into Garrett Supply Company for stealing cash and merchandise on Dec. 24, 2022, according to Memphis Police Department. Memphis police responded to the burglary at 5209 Pleasent View Road. Police say the employee reported that someone had broken out...
MPD: Man injured after Binghampton shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting in Binghampton that injured a man on Tuesday morning, according to police. Officers responded to the shooting at 9:58 a.m. on Carpenter Street, finding the victim with a gunshot wound. Police say the victim was transported to the hospital...
Crash involving multiple vehicles causes delays on I-40 westbound
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A multi-vehicle crash caused delays along I-40 between Covington Pike and Jackson Ave. TDOT said the crash along westbound I-40 was reported just before 4 p.m. Tuesday. Westbound had some lanes and the right shoulder blocked. Memphis police said officers responded to the two-car crash just...
Memphis leaders discuss reckless driving, discuss possible solutions
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis city leaders met with citizens on Wednesday to talk about solutions for reckless driving on streets, interstates and highways. “The reckless driving is out of control in this city,” said Memphis City Councilmen Ford Canale. “I’ve witnessed it firsthand. It’s the single largest complaint I get in my office right now.”
Man leads trooper on high-speed chase with 5-month-old in car, court records show
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — A man was arrested after speeding away from a traffic stop at over 100 mph with a 5-month-old baby and a woman in his car, according to a Tennessee State Trooper. It all started when the trooper noticed excessively dark tint on a Toyota Camry...
Pedestrian struck, killed in Tunica County
TUNICA COUNTY, Miss. — A pedestrian was hit and killed on US Highway 61 in Tunica County early Tuesday morning. The Mississippi Highway Patrol says 42-year-old Kenivel Smith was walking south on US Highway 61 around 4:41 a.m. when he was struck by a 2015 Hyundai Elantra. Smith was fatally injured. The driver was treated […]
Pedestrian killed in crash that shut down Airways Blvd. in Southaven Saturday night
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Southaven, Mississippi, Police a man died after being hit by a vehicle Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, along Airways Blvd. Police and fire responded to the accident about 9:45 p.m. on Airways Blvd., just south of Hillbrook Dr. Investigators said a 2012 GMC Acadia was going north in the inside lane, when a pedestrian tried to cross Airways Blvd. They said the pedestrian was not in a crosswalk and struck by the GMC.
Man found shot to death in South Memphis early Tuesday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after they found a man shot to death early Tuesday morning in south Memphis. MPD said officers responded to a man down call in the 1400 block of Gold Ave., between Wilson St. and Pillow St., just before 7 a.m. on Jan. 10, 2023. They found a man shot, and he died at the scene.
Mother of middle school secretary shot and killed in church parking lot left heartbroken
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The mother of a man who was found shot to death in the parking lot of a church just blocks away from a cemetery is devastated. “Nobody deserves to bury their child. If it was a mistake, come forward and let us know,” said Lavonda Henderson.
Brother of man who died after an MPD traffic stop speaks; TBI investigating ‘use of force’
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man arrested over the weekend after a traffic stop in Memphis has died, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. Tyre D. Nichols, 29, was stopped about 8:30 p.m. Saturday near Raines and Ross roads for reckless driving, police said. As officers went to the...
K-9 police dog ‘Ole Boy’ retires from Tipton County Sheriff’s Office
TIPTON CO., Tenn. (WMC) - After serving eight faithful years with the Tipton County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO), K-9 officer Aryzain, also known as “Ole Boy,” has hung up his “boots” and will enjoy his time in the comfort of his home, Sheriff Shannon Beasley announced Tuesday.
