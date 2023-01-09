Photo: Getty Images

NYC's annual 'No Pants Subway Ride' has been canceled for another year.

Hundreds of New Yorkers have stood out in the cold without their pants on for one day of January. From 2002-2020, people who head to their destination using the subway, while only wearing their underwear and jacket. This year the Improv Everywhere has canceled the event again. Their website says:

The No Pants Subway Ride is not happening in New York in 2023. After 19 years of producing the event, we’ve decided to take a break (sadly the pandemic ruined our plans of making it 20 years in a row!)

This day wasn't just for New York. Since 2002, commuters would go without pants on their rides in over 60 cities across the world. Improv Everywhere says, "The idea behind No Pants is simple: Random passengers board a subway car at separate stops in the middle of winter without pants. The participants behave as if they do not know each other, and they all wear winter coats, hats, scarves, and gloves. The only unusual thing is their lack of pants.”

