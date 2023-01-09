ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYC's Annual ‘No Pants Subway Ride’ Has Been Canceled

By Allie Gold
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

NYC's annual 'No Pants Subway Ride' has been canceled for another year.

Hundreds of New Yorkers have stood out in the cold without their pants on for one day of January. From 2002-2020, people who head to their destination using the subway, while only wearing their underwear and jacket. This year the Improv Everywhere has canceled the event again. Their website says:

The No Pants Subway Ride is not happening in New York in 2023. After 19 years of producing the event, we’ve decided to take a break (sadly the pandemic ruined our plans of making it 20 years in a row!)

This day wasn't just for New York. Since 2002, commuters would go without pants on their rides in over 60 cities across the world. Improv Everywhere says, "The idea behind No Pants is simple: Random passengers board a subway car at separate stops in the middle of winter without pants. The participants behave as if they do not know each other, and they all wear winter coats, hats, scarves, and gloves. The only unusual thing is their lack of pants.”

Stay up to date on any future Improv Everywhere events here .

Blink2HappyDays
2d ago

Can’t understand why anyone with common sense would do this, it’s really unnecessary and unsanitary plus way too cold

Guest
2d ago

First of all, What is this nonsense supposed to mean? it makes no sense to come outside and ride the train with underwear on.You can't make this up. Good,and let it stay canceled. Ugh!

Lavern Penn
2d ago

Thank god, People have no kind of respect for himself and others, This is why we have problem in the big city we let people do whatever they want to do and when something occur you cannot handle it, All human being should be cloudy from your neck down to your toes, If you want to address yourself a walk around naked find an island And do so. Not everybody agree wearing no pants,.

