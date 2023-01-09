Read full article on original website
SC4 board to fill trustee vacancy at special Monday meeting
Following the December 15, 2022 resignation of member Nicholas DeGrazia from the St. Clair Community College Board of Trustees, three applicants have thrown their hat into the ring to join the board. With the plan being to appoint the new trustee at Monday’s special meeting, the six other board members...
Virginia E. Sanderson, 73
Virginia E. Sanderson, age 73 of Sandusky, passed away on Friday, January 6, 2023. Services for Virginia Sanderson will be held on Tuesday, January 10, at 11:00 a.m. at the Open Door Missionary Church in Sandusky. Visitation will be held at the Marsh Funeral Chapel in Sandusky on Monday, January 9, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m.,. and again at the church before service on Tuesday, starting at 10:00 a.m. and running until time of service at 11:00 a.m.
Ruth woman sentenced to at least 90 days for September disturbance outside of Harbor Beach Schools
Jennifer Lynn Howard, the upset mother arrested outside of Harbor Beach schools in September, will be spending at least 90 days in jail after pleading guilty to resisting/obstructing a police officer and malicious destruction of police property. Huron County Court Judge Gerald Prill sentenced Howard to 180 days in jail,...
Huron County music teacher honored by Michigan Lottery
A Huron County educator, Dr. Samantha Corrion, was honored with an Excellence in Education award from the Michigan Lottery. Corrion has been a music education teacher at Elkton-Pigeon-Bay Port Laker Schools for more than fifteen years and is known for sharing her passion for music with her students. She was nominated by her 11-year-old daughter.
Marysville police looking for missing 4-year-old, last seen with non-custodial father
Marysville Police and family are asking for help in finding 4-year-old Lillianna Nardini, who was last seen at the Burger King on Gratiot Avenue in Marysville on Monday night. The child, described in the press release as brown-haired, brown-eyed, three feet tall and thirty pounds, was last seen being dropped off by an unidentified individual to her father, 46-year-old Erik Nardini, at the restaurant around 10:30 p.m. on January 9.
McLaren Thumb Region CEO pleads guilty to third OWI
With the case scheduled for pretrial hearings yesterday, Monday, January 9, McLaren Thumb Region CEO Connie Koutouzos pleaded guilty to one count of operating while intoxicated, having entered a plea agreement with Huron County Prosecutor Tim Rutkowski. Koutouzos, also the CEO of McLaren Caro Region Hospital, had pleaded not guilty...
Sanilac County DTF seizes meth, arrests two in Deckerville traffic stop
Officers with the Sanilac County Drug Task Force arrested two suspects and seized a quantity of methamphetamine during a traffic stop in Deckerville last week. The stop resulted from an ongoing investigation into distribution and use of meth in the county. Shortly before 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 4, officers pulled over a vehicle of interest on Black River Street, where a search was conducted and the drugs seized.
