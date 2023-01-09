Hairdresser Shares That Farmers Collect Salon’s Snipped Hair for Their Crops

The Arena Media Brands , LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

We’ve seen and heard of some pretty strange and interesting stories while scrolling through our social feeds. From mysterious bleeding walls to quirky home features such as this tiny built-in cabinet , social media never fails providing us with content that sometimes makes us scratch our head questioning “why?”

Such is the case with this video featuring a big ball of hair uploaded from hairdresser @whatifmeg . Her explanation of why some hairdressers save cut hair at the end of their work day was mind-blowing!

@whatifmeg Does the big ball of hair weird you out??? ♬ original sound - Meg

We had no idea farmers asking hairdressers for leftover cut hair was a thing. As she says in the video, they use the hair to scatter throughout their garden to keep away small game such as rabbits, moles and other garden-loving animals. This simple, yet surprising trick works because these small animals smell so many different people and are turned away from entering the garden, however, apparently deer doesn’t seem to mind the scattered chopped hair at all.

This news was just as shocking to some of her followers as it was to us. “ [This is] very common...I was a hairdresser for years,” @rosie11366 shared. “I clean for a man who puts hair all around his flower garden for the same reason,” @fitz3whit wrote. "I also heard it composes well,” @sodisappointedintheus1 commented.

Clearly, this method works!

