Two arrested after 11 people shot during 21st birthday party in Huntsville

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A 21st birthday party at Legacy Events ended with a fatal shooting over the weekend.

Madison County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) told News 19 that 11 people were shot at Legacy Events on Highway 72 East near Ryland Pike, and two of them have died.

Kaitlyn Jenkins, 20, and Quantasia Grant, 20, both died on the scene, according to authorities. Three others are still at Huntsville Hospital in critical condition.

Jenkins was a student at Alabama A&M University. The university released the following statement after her identity was released:

The Alabama A&M University Family mourns the recent death of Kaitlyn Jenkins, an AAMU student who was one of two, 20-year-old women killed during an off-campus birthday party event held over the weekend. Deepest condolences are extended to the families of both Ms. Jenkins and Ms. Quantasia Grant, as well as the victims injured in what law enforcement officials have defined as “reckless.” The University will extend counseling and other grief services throughout this week for students and other campus personnel seeking to cope with the loss.

Sheriff Turner says two people have been arrested in connection to the shooting. They were identified as 20-year-old Ashton Elliot and 19-year-old DeMarcus Thompson. Both have been charged with two counts of felony reckless murder.

Ashton Elliot (Madison County Sheriff’s Office) DeMarcus Thompson (Madison County Sheriff’s Office)

The shooting occurred around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday. When deputies arrived, they found multiple people shot and the two women who were pronounced dead.

HEMSI spokesperson Don Webster told News 19 that four people were transported by ambulance to Huntsville Hospital, and the others were transported by private vehicles. Sheriff Turner said that some gunshot victims ‘crashed’ vehicles into Huntsville Hospital by accident when they were arriving.

Editor’s Note: In the later part of the press conference, Sheriff Turner said there were 13 total victims, but News 19 has clarified with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office that 11 people total were shot, and two of those victims died from their injuries.

Investigators determined there were ‘ongoing issues’ between several people at the birthday party, which ultimately led to the shooting. MCSO says multiple people fired guns during the shooting and investigators are still working to identify everyone.

Crime Scene investigators recovered over 200 shell casings from inside the building, in the parking lot and in the roadway. The casings included multiple calibers of handguns and rifles.

Sheriff Turner expects more arrests to be made as the investigation continues.

If anyone has information related to the shooting, they are asked to contact MCSO at 256-722-7181.

The family of Quantasia Grant has set up a gofundme page in her memory and to help with the expenses of returning her remains to her native Sarasota Florida. A link to that page can be found here.

