Troy, NY

WRGB

Truck crashes near scene of federal investigation in Colonie

COLONIE, NY (WRGB) - Colonie Police responded to a crash on Albany Street. CBS 6 cameras captured footage of a U-Haul truck that had collided with a utility pole. The National Grid website is not showing any outages related to this collision. An officer on the scene tells a CBS...
COLONIE, NY
Daily Voice

Cats Left In Frigid Car For Days By Albany Teen, Police Say

An 18-year-old woman from the region is facing animal cruelty charges after allegedly leaving two cats locked in a car for days during frigid overnight temperatures, authorities said. Yemeena Anderson, of Albany, was arrested following an investigation by the Albany Police Special Operations Unit. Investigators said it was around 2...
ALBANY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Alleged Road Rage Leads to Arrest of Suspect in New York State

Road Rage Near I-90 The New York State Police said in a press release that a 24-year-old suspect was arrested Wednesday morning after a road rage incident. Police say an investigation determined that the suspect damaged a vehicle window and caused injury to the other driver. Police say the suspect was located a short distance away from the alleged incident in Albany and was stopped, and taken into custody.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Police: Troy man pulled over in Albany had ecstasy on him

A man is under arrest, accused of having ecstasy. Pierre Townsend, 34, of Troy was pulled over on a traffic stop, say police. He was driving without a license, they say. He also allegedly had ecstasy, or MDMA on him. He was arraigned in Albany and sent to jail.
ALBANY, NY
kslnewsradio.com

Suspect killed after fleeing police in Saratoga Springs

LEHI, Utah — What started as a traffic stop in Lehi resulted in a fatal officer-involved shooting overnight. According to Lehi Police Department, officers attempted a traffic stop near 1000 East Main Street but the vehicle fled. Lehi PD pursued the suspect and called on Saratoga Police Department to assist.
LEHI, UT

