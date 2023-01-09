Read full article on original website
RCSO: Inmate attempts to murder corrections officer
An inmate at the Rensselaer County Jail allegedly tried to murder a correctional officer, beating the officer and strangling him unconscious, deputies say. Matthew Fluty, formerly of Troy, now faces several different charges. The event occurred on the evening of January 4.
SP: Cambridge man flees scene, crashes stolen car
A Cambridge man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly being in possession of a stolen car, which he crashed after fleeing police. Joseph Brandmeyer, 43, faces a slew of charges.
Police: Person hit by car in Colonie, hospitalized
A pedestrian was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries Wednesday night, police said after they were hit by a car on Central Avenue in Colonie.
Cherry Valley woman accused of DWI crash with 2 kids
A Cherry Valley woman has been cited to appear in Minden Town Court after police claim she crashed her car, drunk, with her two children inside.
WRGB
Truck crashes near scene of federal investigation in Colonie
COLONIE, NY (WRGB) - Colonie Police responded to a crash on Albany Street. CBS 6 cameras captured footage of a U-Haul truck that had collided with a utility pole. The National Grid website is not showing any outages related to this collision. An officer on the scene tells a CBS...
Mother & son charged with unlawful activity to minors
A mother and son duo were arrested by the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office on Monday for allegedly trading vapes to minors in exchange for explicit photos and videos. Michael May, 27, and Tomassina May, 67, each face multiple charges.
Police: Watervliet felon nabbed after standoff
A Watervliet man who has been convicted of four felonies since 1997 was arrested again on Saturday, after a standoff with city police.
Cats Left In Frigid Car For Days By Albany Teen, Police Say
An 18-year-old woman from the region is facing animal cruelty charges after allegedly leaving two cats locked in a car for days during frigid overnight temperatures, authorities said. Yemeena Anderson, of Albany, was arrested following an investigation by the Albany Police Special Operations Unit. Investigators said it was around 2...
WNYT
Gloversville woman accused of illegally cashing someone else’s check
A woman from Gloversville has been arrested for larceny. Jessica Tunnicliff, 40, was arrested Wednesday for cashing a check back in June that belonged to someone else, say police. The victim didn’t know, say investigators.
15-year-old stabbed in Albany Tuesday night
The Albany Police Department is confirming with NEWS10 that a 15-year-old male was stabbed in Albany. Police say he is currently in stable condition.
Albany teen accused of shoplifting at local Kohl’s
State police arrested Cristina M. Cassidy, 19 of Albany on January 8. Cassidy allegedly stole merchandise from a local Kohl's.
Alleged Road Rage Leads to Arrest of Suspect in New York State
Road Rage Near I-90 The New York State Police said in a press release that a 24-year-old suspect was arrested Wednesday morning after a road rage incident. Police say an investigation determined that the suspect damaged a vehicle window and caused injury to the other driver. Police say the suspect was located a short distance away from the alleged incident in Albany and was stopped, and taken into custody.
WNYT
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office investigating altercation outside Amsterdam High School
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fight outside Amsterdam High School that happened Monday. Sheriff deputies tell us that the fight happened yesterday morning around 11:30 outside the building. We’re told that a seventeen-year-old male student fought a fifteen-year-old student who were quickly separated. Police tell...
Passenger in car that struck hanging bobcat on I-88 shares his story
DUANESBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) – An unexpected and gruesome encounter Monday night is still fresh in the mind of Andrew Noble, a passenger in the vehicle that struck a bobcat that had been hung from an overpass along Interstate 88 in Schenectady County. “This was next-level kind of bad news mischief,” he said. Noble was in […]
WNYT
Police: Troy man pulled over in Albany had ecstasy on him
A man is under arrest, accused of having ecstasy. Pierre Townsend, 34, of Troy was pulled over on a traffic stop, say police. He was driving without a license, they say. He also allegedly had ecstasy, or MDMA on him. He was arraigned in Albany and sent to jail.
Amsterdam high school students arrested after incident
Montgomery police report the arrests of two juveniles on January 9. The two individuals were reportedly involved in an altercation outside of Amsterdam high school.
kslnewsradio.com
Suspect killed after fleeing police in Saratoga Springs
LEHI, Utah — What started as a traffic stop in Lehi resulted in a fatal officer-involved shooting overnight. According to Lehi Police Department, officers attempted a traffic stop near 1000 East Main Street but the vehicle fled. Lehi PD pursued the suspect and called on Saratoga Police Department to assist.
Schoharie County man arrested over drugs, buried cash
Deputies from the Schohaire County Sheriff's Office arrested Johsua T. McDonnell.
WNYT
Greenwich man accused of taking child without guardian’s permission
A Greenwich man is under arrest, accused of taking a child without the permission of its guardian. John Ingraham, 44, took a child younger than 16 with him and tried to bring the child outside of the state, say police. The child was found about three hours after being reported...
Whitehall man arrested after stolen firearm investigation
A Whitehall man was arrested on Sunday following an investigation of a reported stolen firearm. Christopher McKinney, 41, faces multiple charges.
