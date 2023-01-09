ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPI News

U.N. panel says ozone layer will recover in about 40 years

By Clyde Hughes
UPI News
UPI News
 2 days ago

Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Earth's ozone layer is on track to recover within four decades thanks to the 1987 Montreal Protocol, then a landmark multinational environmental agreement, a United Nations-supported panel said Monday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RmaCV_0k8dyXSk00
Image of the largest area of Antarctic ozone thinning ever recorded in September 2000. United Nations scientists said the ozone will be healed in about 40 years because of the success from the Montreal Protocol. File Photo courtesy of NASA Earth Probe Satellite

The Montreal Protocol regulated the consumption and production of nearly 100 manmade chemicals that researchers found created ozone depletion. The panel on Monday said 99% of those banned substances have been phased out and the ozone continues to heal.

"That ozone recovery is on track according to the latest quadrennial report is fantastic news," Meg Seki, executive secretary of the United Nations Environment Program's Ozone Secretariat, said in a statement. "The impact the Montreal Protocol has had on climate change mitigation cannot be overstressed."

The ozone will take about 40 years to recover. The ozone layer which is about six to 30 miles above the Earth's surface, reduces the amount of harmful UV radiation reaching the Earth's surface.

"Over the last 35 years, the Protocol has become a true champion for the environment," Seki said in a statement . "The assessments and reviews undertaken by the Scientific Assessment Panel remain a vital component of the work of the Protocol that helps inform policy and decision-makers."

Three scientists from the British Antarctic Survey discovered the hole in the ozone layer in May 1985. The panels said if the current policies remain in place, the layer is expected to recover to 1980 levels by 2040.

Recovery of the layer over the Antarctic is expected to recover by around 2066, and by 2045 over the Arctic. Variations in the size of the Antarctic ozone hole, particularly between 2019 and 2021, were driven largely by meteorological conditions.

The Antarctic ozone breach has been slowly improving since 2000.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 2

Dave Wertheimer
2d ago

the ozone is not damaged. it is plasma lightning that creates new ozone all the time. the science is tainted by government

Reply
2
Related
DOPE Quick Reads

New scientific study prediction for 2030- Earth will experience an alarming sixth mass extinction of millions of species

According to a recent report, Earth is possibly headed toward its next "mass extinction event." Even though large-scale biodiversity extinction is occurring, researchers assert that this biodiversity extinction "doesn't qualify as a mass extinction just yet, [but] the earth is rapidly barrelling towards the sixth such event" as described in the video below. [i]
Salon

90% of humans will suffer extreme heat, drought due to climate change: report

If you are reading this article, there is a 9 out of 10 chance that you live somewhere that will experience future extreme heat weather events due to climate change. As man-made climate change continues to cook the planet, experts are predicting that catastrophic weather events will become normal. Scientists anticipate widespread droughts, increasingly frequent wildfires and soaring fatalities as heat waves become commonplace. Even if the world's nations come together to meaningfully limit carbon emissions, it is unlikely that all of the impending crises can be averted.
msn.com

Deadly Yellowstone supervolcano could cause a 'nuclear winter' and kill 90,000

Slide 1 of 16: One of the magma reservoirs underneath the Yellowstone Caldera, a huge crater and supervolcano, holds a lot more liquid molten rock than scientists previously estimated, suggests new research published in Science. Photo: Dan Meyers/Unsplash. A lot more liquid molten rock. One of the magma reservoirs underneath...
CBS DFW

Scientists say planet in midst of a sixth mass extinction

In what year will the human population grow too large for the Earth to sustain? The answer is about 1970, according to research by the World Wildlife Fund. In 1970, the planet's 3 and a half billion people were sustainable. But on this New Year's Day, the population is 8 billion. Today, wild plants and animals are running out of places to live. The scientists you're about to meet say the Earth is suffering a crisis of mass extinction on a scale unseen since the dinosaurs. We're going to show you a possible solution, but first, have a look at...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Atlantic

The Ice Age Has Nothing on ‘Snowball Earth’

This article was originally published in Hakai Magazine. Planet Earth used to be something like a cross between a deep freeze and a car crusher. During vast stretches of the planet’s history, oceans from pole to pole were covered with a blanket of ice a kilometer or so thick. Scientists call this “snowball Earth.”
The Independent

Intense blast of energy that hit Earth appears to have come from colliding and collapsing stars, scientists say

An intense blast of energy that was detected on Earth appears to have come from two colliding and collapsing stars, according to scientists.Researchers looking through archival observations of gamma rays say they have found “oscillating” signals in two bursts of energy.They were found in old data taken from an out-of-use experiment in orbit around Earth.Scientists say the bursts have the kind of characteristics they would expect from two merging neutron stars, as they come together to form one massive neutron star.Neutron stars are the dense cores that are left behind when massive stars come to the end of their life....
scitechdaily.com

New Study Challenges Conventional Wisdom on the Origins of Large Magma Eruptions

N the past, massive magma eruptions have led to the creation of large floods of basalt lava on the continents. It was previously believed that these types of eruptions could only occur in areas where the continental tectonic plates are thin, allowing deep mantle material to rise close to the surface. The low pressure in these regions allows for the melting of hot mantle, which can generate a significant amount of magma.
Vice

China Says It May Have Solved a Mystery on the Moon’s Surface

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Scientists may have solved a longstanding puzzle about the origins of a mysterious element on the Moon with the help of lunar samples that were returned to Earth by a Chinese mission in 2020, reports a new study.
sciencealert.com

Satellite Images Reveal Beavers Are Transforming The Arctic "Like Wildfire"

Beavers are taking over the Alaskan tundra, completely transforming its waterways, and accelerating climate change in the Arctic. The changes are so sudden and drastic that they're clearly visible from space. As the Arctic tundra warms, woody plants are growing along its rivers and streams, creating perfect habitats for beavers.
ALASKA STATE
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
518K+
Followers
71K+
Post
188M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy