60 Mediterranean Diet Dinner Recipes You Can Make in No Time
When we hear the word “diet,” we think calorie counting, restrictions and way too many dry chicken breasts. But the Mediterranean diet is the total antithesis —it’s full of ingredients that are popular in Greece, Italy, Spain, Israel and other parts of the Middle East, with a focus on whole grains, veggies, beans, low-fat dairy, nuts, fish, lean red meat and olive oil. Best of all, following the diet for three months or more has been scientifically proven to boost your mood . Here are 60 quick (and extremely tasty) Mediterranean diet dinner recipes—like one skillet sun-dried tomato chicken, sesame-ginger salmon and pasta e fagioli—to try for your next meal. (Did we mention they’re perfect for weeknights?)
Comments / 0