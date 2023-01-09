60 Mediterranean Diet Dinner Recipes You Can Make in No Time

Slide 1 of 5: Expert opinion from Syeda Maria FatimaMSc Foods & Nutrition · 2 years of experience · CanadaPeanut butter is a great snack option for people with diabetes. It has a low glycemic index, meaning it does not cause a spike in your blood sugar levels. It is also packed with heart-healthy fats and is a great way to incorporate more protein in your diet. When paired with bread or a fruit, the protein in peanut butter helps maintain your blood sugars at a steady level.→ See more questions and expert answers related to Peanut Butter.→ Love Peanut Butter? Get nutritional facts, tips from health experts, and moreThis is for information purpose only, and should not be considered as a substitute for medical expertise. These are opinions from an external panel of individual doctors, and not to be considered as opinion of Microsoft. Please seek professional help regarding any health conditions or concerns.

