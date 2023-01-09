People Are Losing It Over Woman’s DIY My Chemical Romance Inspired “Welcome Mat”

The Arena Media Brands , LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

My Chemical Romance used to flood my ears as I blasted it on my ipod in middle school. My friends and I would sit in my room and sing as loud as we could to “Welcome to the Black Parade” while putting eyeliner on each other and dressing to the 9s in our “punk” all black attire.

The band originally broke up in 2013 and my teenage heart was crushed. Though they have announced their rejoicing, the magic just isn't there like it used to be. This is why I, along with many other true fans, were thrilled to see the DIY welcome mat that TikToker and true My Chemical Romance fan @doormaticus made.

The door mat- a classica square brown mat- has a stencil placed on it and gets blasted with a sparkly black lyric from their hit song “Helena” with the words reading “so long and goodnight”.

Fans are freaking over the door mat, with many in the comment sections leaving heart emojis and lots of “oooo’s and ahhhhh’s”. One person in particular said “you better believe I just went to my app and favorited your shop!”. Another excited fan mentioned “This. This is amazing.” and we couldn't agree more.

