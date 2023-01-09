Read full article on original website
makeuseof.com
3 BIOS Settings That Could Stop Your PC Games From Stuttering
A beautiful environment or fast-paced action scene in a video game can be ruined by a poorly-timed stutter. Even if you troubleshoot your hardware to the ends of the earth, you may still find yourself pulling your hair out.
notebookcheck.net
Updated | AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D, Ryzen 9 7900X3D and Ryzen 9 7950X3D finally have an official launch date
AMD's official product page for the Ryzen 7 7800X3D, Ryzen 9 7900X3D and Ryzen 9 7950X3D confirms the processors will be launched on February 14. Unfortunately, their prices continue to remain unknown. Update: An AMD spokesperson has confirmed the processors will not launch on February 14, but at an unspecified date in the same month.
notebookcheck.net
MSI G321Q unveiled with high refresh rate, WQHD resolution and NVIDIA G-SYNC
The G321Q is another 31.5-inch gaming monitor sold by MSI, with the company also recently announcing the MAG321QR-QD. Seemingly, the former is a cheaper version of the latter, although MSI has not announced pricing for either monitor yet. Regardless, the MSI G321Q has a flat IPS panel that operates at 2,560 x 1,440 pixels (WQHD) and 170 Hz when overclocked.
The Windows Club
Sorry, your PC doesn’t meet the hardware requirements for captures in Windows 11/10
This post features solutions to fix Sorry, your PC doesn’t meet the hardware requirements for captures error message in Windows 11/10. The Xbox game bar allows users to capture videos and screenshots while playing games on their devices. But recently, many users have been complaining about having some errors while capturing their screen. Fortunately, you can follow some simple methods to fix it.
IGN
AMD Posted an Incorrect Launch Date for Ryzen 7000X 3D Desktop CPUs; RX 7900XTX GPU Overheating Due to Faulty Vapour Chambers
PC Gamers can rejoice as there is a new top of the line chip from AMD that they can look forward to. The chip is none other than the Ryzen 7000 X3D series of gaming processors, which sports the Zen 4 CPU along with V-cache technology. AMD says there is...
IGN
Nvidia Rumored to Release AI Optimized Drivers This Year; Company Working With Valve to Improve GeForce Now on Steam Deck
Nvidia might soon be looking to improve its Game Ready drivers with the implementation of AI optimization. According to CapFrameX, the Santa Clara-based company might soon introduce these drivers later this year, with the rumor even suggesting a Q1 release window. It's unclear how the AI aspect will be showcase, as NVIDIA has already provided performance improvement with the help of AI through its upscaling technology, DLSS.
IGN
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X - Review
AMD released its new line-up of the Ryzen 7000X series CPUs in September 2022. The company showcased the processors officially in India in November 2022, as they became available for purchase in the country. Since the release, the company has launched and announced multiple product lines to bring its latest tech to the market. It started with the launch of AMD Radeon RX 7000 series of desktop GPUs in December 2022 with RDNA 2.
Today's $100 discount is all the reason you need to grab Acer's awesome Chromebook Spin 514
Acer Chromebook Spin 514 (3H) Acer's Spin 514 is everything you'd want in a mid-range Chromebook. This model has a 14-inch touch display, an AMD Ryzen processor, and a durable metal chassis. Today's $100 discount just adds to the appeal.
TechRadar
Nvidia and Valve want to bolster Steam Deck with better GeForce Now support
Nvidia and Valve are keen to make Team Green’s GeForce Now streaming service work better on the Steam Deck for those who engage in cloud gaming on the portable (and yes, there are reasons why you might want to do so – we’ll come back to that).
NVIDIA upgrading GeForce Now in 2023 — RTX 4080 GPUs bring 4K gaming and more
NVIDIA is upgrading its cloud-gaming GeForce Now service with RTX 4080 GPUs for faster response times and higher-quality visuals.
Digital Trends
Warzone 2.0 players are getting shadowbanned for earning too many kills
The list of issues in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is lengthy, and now a new problem has begun making the rounds. Numerous players have complained of getting shadowbanned in error, forcing them into lobbies full of cheaters. Shadowbans are different from regular bans in that your account isn’t actually...
TechRadar
These RTX 4070 Ti deals can save you some cash on Nvidia's latest graphics card
It's no surprise that the Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti is one of the most popular graphics cards on the market right now, but it's also not cheap, no matter what the MSRP says. There's no Founders Edition card, so every RTX 4070 Ti on the market is a third party card, which are generally more expensive than reference cards from Nvidia, making Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti deals all that more important.
Digital Trends
Shredder’s Revenge plays even better on mobile via Netflix
Netflix’s gaming library expands today with another hit, last year’s excellent Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge. If you have a Netflix subscription, you can download the retro beat ’em up (which we awarded a rare five-star review) for no additional cost right now on iOS and Android.
Digital Trends
Usually $500, this HP 17-inch laptop is down to $330
Rolling into the middle of January, the excitement of the holidays starts to feel a full millennia away and the need for something new and exciting once again starts to grow. Maybe in the form of a new laptop? Well, as part of today’s laptop deals, we found the HP Laptop 17z-cp200, a price-friendly laptop with an increasingly rare resolution and fairly big screen. If you want to get one now it will only cost you $330, which is $170 down from its usual $500. Perhaps it is exactly what you need to get that holiday jolt of excitement back?
notebookcheck.net
GeForce RTX 4070 performance and box images leak: The card could rock a two-slot design and perform comparably to the RTX 3080
With the RTX 4090, the RTX 4080, and the RTX 4070 Ti launches out of the way, many are wondering when Nvidia will unveil the RTX 4070. The card has, like other RTX 40 GPUs, been heavily leaked over the past months, giving us a fair idea of what to expect in terms of specs and performance. Paul from RedGamingTech has now chimed in with information regarding hardware specifications and performance estimates. The leaker has also managed to get his hands on some legit-looking pictures of the RTX 4070’s packaging.
Custom ROM gives the OnePlus 2 a new lease on life with surprisingly stable Android 13 build
The OnePlus 2 — no, not the OnePlus Nord 2, the actual second phone ever released by OnePlus — is getting some modern day attention. Thanks to an unofficial LineageOS build, Android 13 has arrived for the 2015 smartphone, bringing it up to modern standards nearly eight years after its launch.
Android Headlines
Galaxy S24 Ultra may boast 150X variable zoom capabilities
An early Galaxy S24 rumor last month suggested that Samsung‘s 2024 flagships could bring much-improved zoom cameras. At least the Galaxy S24 Ultra was said to get the big upgrade if not the entire lineup. While details were scarce, the rumor hinted at a new type of telephoto camera with an improved zoom mechanism. A tipster recently shed some light on what Samsung might be cooking for its next-gen flagships.
TechRadar
Gamers take note: AMD Ryzen 7000X3D CPUs could go on sale February 14
AMD’s Ryzen 7000X3D processors are set to launch in February, the company told us at CES 2023, but now we have a purported release date for the supercharged chips that’ll be of great interest to gamers – and it’s February 14. OC3D (opens in new tab)...
Digital Trends
Don’t miss these 4 gaming PC deals today — from $650
HP Victus 15L — $650, was $950. The HP Victus 15L packs a lot into its small yet stylish tower unit. It includes an Intel Core i5 processor along with 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. Graphics card wise, it has an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Super with 6GB of dedicated memory. While this is an older card compared to the RTX 30-series range, its Super label ensures this is still capable of keeping up with many of the latest games if you tweak quality levels accordingly. Looking good, you get 9 USB ports for all your devices, along with mirrored RGB lighting on the front panel. There’s also the Omen Gaming Hub so you can intelligently overclock the system as well as adjust fan controls and other key features. It’s a pretty good all-rounder at this price.
The Windows Club
Fix Network Adapter Code 31 error on Windows 11/10
If you’re experiencing network connectivity issues on your Windows 11/10 computer, and in your attempt to troubleshoot the issue, you see the Device Manager error Code 31 for the Network Adapter (Wi-Fi or Ethernet), then this post will help you resolve the issue on your system. When this Device...
