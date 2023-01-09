Read full article on original website
HAY Lubbock, Maybe You Should Secure Your Load Better?
I've had to swerve to miss quite a few things in the middle of the road here in Lubbock. Plywood, tree branches, mattresses, bricks, and bags of clothing all come immediately to mind. But does it get any more Lubbock than having to change lanes to miss... an entire hay...
Lubbock Doesn’t Even Rank In Friendliest City Survey
It wasn't that long ago that there were billboards around the area proclaiming Lubbock "The Friendliest City In America". Hey, I get it, if we visualize it, maybe it will happen (but it didn't happen). Well not only were the signs based on fantasy (or to be kind a goal)...
With Joyland Gone, Here’s the Closest Amusement Park To Lubbock
I had really, really hoped that Joyland could somehow pull through. But I was also cautiously optimistic for a few reasons. We all knew that Joyland was prone to flooding and faced the difficult task of hiring folks seasonally. Most frustratingly, it seemed to be the constant target for vandalizing. I have to choke down a little bit of angry hate every time I think about that.
Lubbock, Don’t Sleep On Businesses Just Because They’re Close to Campus
I'll be the first to admit that I've chosen to forgo a bar, restaurant, or other business because it was close to the Texas Tech Campus. The reason? I made the false and ridiculous assumption it would be packed to the gills. Of course, that is sometimes true, but it can't possibly be true all of the time at every single establishment.
A Hale Center Teacher has Been Indicted for 2022 Charges
A teacher from Hale Center who was arrested back in 2022 has been indicted. Back on December 20, 2022 the Hale County Sheriff's Office was able to receive a warrant after Hale Center ISD school officials received information regarding some serious allegations. Those allegations involved an improper relationship between a student and educator.
Enjoy Valentine’s Day in Lubbock With Two Bloody Scary Events
Are you not into all the lovey-dovey Valentine's Day spirit?. Would you rather get scared of your friends or loved ones? Lubbock has you covered so be ready to be scared. Lubbock's Nightmare on 19th Street has done it again hosting their My Bloody Valentine. They are offering all four attractions on one spectacular night of fun and mayhem. Tickets are on sale now.
Barnes & Noble Is Expanding & What That Could Mean For Lubbock
Since I was a little girl, I've always enjoyed hanging out at Barnes & Noble. Then, it was a magical place of peace, in which I could be myself and explore an ocean of information. I especially loved books about faraway places- both in a geographic and temporal sense, like ancient Egypt or Rome.
How Could The Huge Texas Budget Surplus Help Us In Lubbock?
Texas has an enormous budget surplus. Clearly, that money came from us and should go back to us, but in what manner? And how specifically for Lubbock?. Sales tax. This is the direct result of inflation, and because sales tax is collected based on a percentage of the sale (6.25%, with local governments tacking on up to 2% more) the overall amount of tax collected meant that Texas has an additional $27 to $35 billion dollars, according to Texas Public Radio.
Lubbock Man Runs From Police While his Dog Attacks an Officer
A Lubbock man was arrested over the weekend and attempted to flee from police. The Lubbock Police Department was dispatched to 66th Street and University Avenue on Saturday, January 7, after reports were received of a man walking with two dogs in the middle of the road. Multiple calls were made after callers stated that they had to make quick maneuvers to avoid running over the man and his dogs.
Is Lubbock’s Bed Bath & Beyond in Danger?
Things aren’t looking great for Bed Bath & Beyond and Lubbock’s location could potentially be under fire. The home goods company has been heading toward bankruptcy with $1.12 billion lost in recent years. This led the company to lay off a large portion of its workforce and plan to close 150 of its stores. However, there is only around 120 stores that have officially been named as a closing location.
10 Lubbock Food Blogs You Can Follow on Instagram
One of the many great things about Lubbock is the foodie community. There are so many people that are passionate about food and want to share their finds with their fellow Lubbockites. This means that there is a pretty wide variety of food blogs out there, especially ones that can...
Lubbock Prepare To Be Amazed With Unimaginable Stunts By Famous Drivers
It is time to take it up a notch and get on the edge of your seats. No matter if that is tricks, flips or fire, Lubbock better be ready to be amazed. People who have seen the show are saying, "Show was awesome!! Very well worth it. Some of the best driving I’ve seen in person!! Definitely will be going back and recommending it to everyone!! The staff was awesome too!!"
New Authentic Indian Food Restaurant Opened in Lubbock
Lubbock is trying to step out with different times of food and now we have a new place to do just that. Mirch Masala Groceries & Kitchen first opened up as an Indian grocery store. They are locally owned and are a one-stop shop for Indian grocery needs. Not only do they have a wide variety, but they can help you if you are wanting to learn more.
Hayashi Buffet Takes Over Former Dragon Buffet In Lubbock
Lubbock now has a new (ish) Chinese buffet option. Let's admit it, Chinese buffets are fun. It's an open invitation not only to pig out (if you like) but also to try new things that you might not have risked before. For many, a Chinese buffet may be the first time they try foods like mussels, crab legs, sushi, etc.
Lubbock Tire Store Offers Kind Gesture To Customer Caught On Security Camera
Security camera footage from Lubbock tire shop, Crest Tires, showed a man looking through a huge pile of tires after hours. Employees believe that he may be looking for a certain size. Instead of being upset that someone was digging around in some of their old tires in the dark, they posted the video along with a very kind gesture, offering the unknown man a free tire.
Local Teacher Turns Himself In To Police Second Week of New Year
A Wilson Independent School District educator is currently in custody after turning himself in to authorities. Back on January 5, information was received via social media that an employee from Wilson ISD was placed on administrative leave on December 30th. The only explanation given at the time was that the...
Lubbock Lions Club Pancake Breakfast Set For February 18th
Just one note to all of those amateur reporters out there. I don't care how many pounds of flour they use, or how many sausage links they give out. I only care that all of it, 'GETS IN MY BELLY". One of the absolute iconic events that makes Lubbock, Lubbock,...
A Fun Date Night Idea for Lubbock Couples
Whether you have a new year’s resolution to have more date-nights with your partner, or you are just looking for something fun to do with that special someone, there is a TikTok trend that you will love. Coming up with a new date night idea can be a struggle...
Hot Take Alert: Texas Tech Basketball Is Just Not Good. Change My Mind.
The Texas Tech Men's Basketball Team is just not having a great year, compared to all of the hype and hopes that fans had going into the year. Exhibit "A", courtesy of the Gambling Gauchos. We lost by THIRTY FOUR last night, which is our worst loss in nearly 8...
Alan Bowman Makes His Return to the Big 12
In 2018, Alan Bowman stormed on the scene as a true freshman for Kliff Kingsbury's Red Raiders and led the team in a loss against Ole Miss to open the season after taking over for an injured McLane Carter. Bowman then put up monster numbers against Lamar and Houston. Then,...
