FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NY Advocates for privacy hope to stop the escalating use of cameras and monitoring software in New YorkAbdul GhaniAlbany, NY
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens new location in New YorkKristen WaltersTroy, NY
Outdoor ice skating returns to Colonie Park after a 20-year absence.Raj guleriaColonie, NY
Support the new South End Grocery storeCarol DurantAlbany, NY
The floral spectacle "Cathedral in Bloom" returns to Albany.Raj guleriaAlbany, NY
iBerkshires.com
Free Public Skating Events in Pittsfield
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Pittsfield Recreation Program has once again teamed up with the Boys & Girls Club of the Berkshires for a free public skating opportunity. The first 100 people in attendance will receive both free admission for skating and skate rental, if needed (limited size availability), on the following dates: 3-4:30 p.m. Jan. 14, 21, and Feb. 18. Jan. 14 is sponsored by Greylock Federal Credit Union.
iBerkshires.com
Letter: Williamstown Youth Center Essential Community Component
I am writing to thank Pat Meyers for prompting me to share the many reasons why $77,000 is a reasonable request for the Williamstown Youth Center to make to the town Finance Committee. In fact, this amount is a bargain considering the sheer volume and quality of the programs we provide for our town's families.
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Council Tackles 14 Items in Just Over an Hour
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The City Council went through 14 petitions in just over an hour on Tuesday. These included retiree cost-of-living adjustments from 3 percent to a maximum of 5 percent, a deed of lieu of foreclosure for three properties on Robbins Avenue, and a couple of referrals. By...
iBerkshires.com
OLLI Instructors Preview Winter Semester Classes of All Interests
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) at Berkshire Community College offers over 20 classes in science, history, social studies, literature, and the arts. The membership organization held a virtual open house for its 2023 winter semester last week, with fifteen instructors giving an overview of their...
iBerkshires.com
Roads, Housing, Fire Station on Table for Williamstown's ARPA Funds
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The Select Board on Monday began discussing how to use nearly $2 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds that are available to the town. There is no shortage of possibilities. The town manager argued for a strategy that would use a portion of the federal...
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Cooperative Bank Makes Donations to Nonprofits
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Pittsfield Cooperative Bank celebrated the season of giving with donations to local nonprofit partner. The Co-op embarked on Holiday Cheer, a bank-funded campaign empowering each employee to provide support to an organization of their choice. "We recognize that teamwork and collaboration are critical to our...
iBerkshires.com
Wahconah Park Restoration Committee Hears Timeline from OPM
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The city has hired an owner's project manager (OPM) that envisions the new Wahconah Park being ready for use by the summer of 2025. On Monday the Wahconah Park Restoration Committee had its first public meeting with Skanska USA, who was hired out of three responses to a request for services issued in the fall.
iBerkshires.com
Volunteer Activities in North Adams & Pittsfield for MLK Jr. Day
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Both Berkshire County's cities will recognize Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday with service-oriented activities. The Northern Berkshire Day of Service will be will start at 8:30 a.m. at the Venable Hall gym on the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts campus. Sponsored by the Northern Berkshire Community Coalition, volunteer activities will run from 9 to noon followed by a celebratory lunch at 12:30 in Venable gym.
iBerkshires.com
North Adams Bridge to Be Dedicated to Slain Capitol Police Officer Billy Evans
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Among the last bills signed by outgoing Gov. Charlie Baker was an order dedicating a bridge on Route 2 for the late Capitol Police Officer Billy Evans. The bill filed by state Rep. John Barrett III will designate the Greylock bridge near West's Variety as the William F. Evans Memorial Bridge.
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Council Rejects Petition Against Magnesium Chloride
PITTSFIELD, Mass.- The City Council on Tuesday shot down Ward 2 Councilor Charles Kronick’s attempt to block possible purchases of magnesium chloride in response to the poor road conditions during the pre-Christmas storm. Kronick said that there were two major mistakes made in the city’s response to Storm Elliot:...
iBerkshires.com
'Full Belly' Eatery in North Adams OK'd for Alcohol License
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The former Desperados is preparing to reopen as Full Belly Tex-Mex BBQ with the same management team that took over the restaurant last fall. B&B Restaurant Associates LLC was approved for a pouring license on Tuesday by the License Commission with Sandra Lopez as manager. Lopez and Linda Bonnivier are the partners of the LLC and hold the lease to 23 Eagle St. and Bonnivier and her husband, local chef Chris Bonnivier, are providing the capital.
iBerkshires.com
County Umpires Offer Training
PITTSFIELD, Mass. -- The Berkshire County Baseball Umpires Association is offering training for prospective candidates this winter. Classes will begin on Thursday, Feb. 2, at 7 p.m. at the Italian American Club on Newell Street in Pittsfield. The cost of the class is $45. For information, contact Don Singleton at...
iBerkshires.com
Lenox Boys Monument Mountain Girls Win Opener
PITTSFIELD, Mass. – Noah Kirby and Rocco Piretti finished 1-2 on Wednesday at Bousquet to lead the Lenox boys Alpine ski team to a victory in the team win in the season opener for the Berkshire County League. Kirby set the pace on the slalom course with a time...
iBerkshires.com
Bridge Repairs and Pavement Marking in Lee
LEE, Mass. — The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) announced it will be conducting bridge repair and pavement marking operations at I-90 eastbound and westbound at varying times and locations in Lee. The previously scheduled bridge repair work for tonight, Monday, Jan. 9 has been postponed and rescheduled for...
iBerkshires.com
Flu, COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic at the Lenox Community Center
LENOX, Mass. — There will be a flu and COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Lenox Community Center on Jan. 26, from 10 am to noon. The clinic will be run by Community Health Programs' Mobile Health Unit. Pfizer and Moderna Bivalent Boosters are now available to those 6 months...
iBerkshires.com
Clark Art Airs The Met: Live in HD Production of 'Fedora'
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The Metropolitan Opera's broadcast production of "Fedora" airs at the Clark Art Institute on Saturday, Jan. 14 at 12:55 pm in the fourth installment of the 2022–23 season of The Met: Live in HD. The award-winning series of live, high-definition cinema simulcasts features the full...
iBerkshires.com
MCLA to Offer National Girls and Women in Sports Day Clinics
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. –- The Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts' Athletic Department will host two events on Feb. 4 to celebrate National Girls and Women in Sports Day – an initiative that dates back to 1987 to encourage the participation of girls and women in sports. Clinic registration is open until Jan. 29.
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Ends Drought Against Taconic
PITTSFIELD, Mass. – For the first time since 2016, the hottest boys basketball team in town wears purple. After six long years and 14 losses, Pittsfield Monday earned a 67-52 win over Taconic at the Boys and Girls Club. “We think about that every day,” Generals senior Da’Sean Brown...
iBerkshires.com
Warriar, Scalise Key Taconic Win After Layoff
PITTSFIELD, Mass. – The Taconic hockey team has played just four games this winter, and it has allowed one or fewer goals in three of those contests. Antonio Sclaise Wednesday stopped 33 shots to lead the Thunder to a 3-1 win over Southwick at the Boys and Girls Club.
iBerkshires.com
Lee Girls Fall Despite 25 from Puleri
EASTHAMPTON, Mass. – Lauren Morse scored 22 points Monday to lead the Easthampton girls basketball team to a 69-31 win over Lee. Mia Puleri scored a game-high and career high 25 points to lead the Wildcats, who fell behind, 23-6, in the first quarter. Lee (1-6) hosts McCann Tech...
