Read full article on original website
Related
saobserver.com
TEXAS EDUCATION FUNDING FAILING
Texas Education is Failing Our Students with Bare Bones Funding. This week our Texas Legislation will begin by going over the 1,200 bills filed by the House and 300 by our Texas Senators. Not all of these bills are about education, but there are a few and possibly more to come because our politicians have until March 10th to file new bills. The more significant issue is that our Texas Governor and Lt. Governor have $30 billion in extra state surplus; now the question is, what will they use this money for when it comes to education? So far, they have talked about cutting tax cuts for homeowners and possibly giving current and retired teachers a pay raise. They feel that the pandemic is behind us and have stopped looking at improving the internet services. The idea of helping our schools, children, and the entire educational system is the last issue on their agenda.
news4sanantonio.com
Texas schools hope new legislature will add stability to school funding
AUSTIN, Texas — Funding state public education promises to be a top priority for the new Texas legislature that convenes in Austin on Tuesday. One bill filed by an Austin area lawmaker seeks to make Texas school funding more reliable. During the COVID-19 pandemic shutting down schools to protect...
brownwoodnews.com
Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program Benefits Extend In Texas Through January
Texas Governor Greg Abbott has announced that Texas Health and Human Services has been given permission from the US Department of Agriculture to extend the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits through the month of January. The “Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is providing more than $344.1 million…” wrote the Governor’s office. “The allotments are expected to help about 1.6 million Texas households.”
Austin Chronicle
Why 60,000+ Central Texans Could Lose Access to Ascension Hospitals Next Month
A month after The New York Times published a damning investigative piece on the "profits over patients" model of Ascension hospitals, news broke last week that a deal between Ascension Texas, the state's largest private hospital network, and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, the largest insurance company in Central Texas, is falling apart. If the two can't agree on a deal in the next three weeks, come Feb. 1 thousands of Central Texans could lose access to some of the most-relied-on hospitals and medical facilities in the area.
Abbott appoints Harlingen man to Texas Workforce Commission
AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed a Rio Grande Valley man to the Texas Workforce Commission. Albert Trevino, of Harlingen, will serve with the commission for a term set to expire Feb. 1. The commission is charged with overseeing and providing workforce development services to employers and job seekers in Texas. […]
This is What Governor Abbott Wrote to the Texas Public Utility Commission
Texas Governor Greg Abbott has probably seen the memes and complaints about ERCOT. Well, yesterday he sent out a letter to the Public Utility Commission of Texas about the growing demand in the state.
texasstandard.org
Educator pay is top of mind for Texas’ biggest teachers union this legislative session
Throughout the legislative session, advocacy groups of all stripes make their way to the statehouse to push for their interests. Among them is the Texas State Teachers Association, the biggest teachers union in Texas, and the state affiliate of the National Education Association. TSTA President Ovidia Molina said she wants to see the state put some of its multibillion dollar budget surplus toward “fully funding public education.” This means something different in different regions, but across the board it means funding programs that districts need to serve students, she said.
KSAT 12
Republican Texas House candidate’s election complaint tossed after he fails to pay fee
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. A losing Republican candidate’s case to overturn his November 2022 election results was dismissed this week by one of the state’s top legislative leaders. Republican...
Texas Republicans Look to Usurp Power of Local Prosecutors Who Don’t Pursue Their Voter Fraud Agenda
Under new legislation proposed in Texas, the state’s Republican attorney general could send prosecutors from neighboring counties to investigate suspected cases of voter fraud in the state’s large Democratic counties. The bill is one of at least nine filed in Texas since the November midterm elections that would...
Texas Snap Benefits Extended for January 2023 To Help Millions in Need
Going into the new year, Texas was not really sure if they would be participating in another extension for the nap benefits. According to The Office Of Texas Governor, on January 5 Governor Greg Abbott announced that the Texas health and human resource services commission will be providing more than 344.1 million in emergency supplemental nutritional assistance program also known as SNAP food benefits for the month of January and the allotment is expected to help at least 1.6 million Texas homes.
Average Texas Smoker Spends $2.6 Million In Their Lifetime
A new study has pinpointed the various lifetime and yearly costs that are associated with smoking in Texas. The study from financial website WalletHub — who conducted the research in an effort to encourage people in the U.S. to quit smoking — says that the total cost of smoking over a lifetime for the average Texan was an astronomical $2,642,461, which was the 22nd highest average in the U.S.
marijuanamoment.net
Texas Activists Submit Signatures To Put Marijuana Decriminalization, Police Reform And Abortion Rights On San Antonio Ballot
Texas activists have turned in more than 37,000 signatures to place a measure on the San Antonio ballot in May to decriminalize marijuana, prevent the enforcement of abortion restriction laws and ban no-knock warrants. A coalition of advocacy groups—including Ground Game Texas, SA Stands and the Immigrant Legal Resource Center...
These Texas zip codes are among the ‘hottest’ in the nation for real estate
Several zip codes in Texas are among the hottest in the country when it comes to real estate.
Texas ag agency says climate change threatens state’s food supply
“Texas ag agency says climate change threatens state’s food supply” was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Sign up for The Brief, our daily...
thewestsidegazette.com
The Youngest Judge in Texas
Knowledge, accountability, and trust will be the cornerstones of Judge Katherine “Kat” Thomas’s tenure at the 184th Criminal District Court. Thomas is committed to public service and restoring trust in our system. After earning a degree from Spelman College and an internship with President Barack Obama, she graduated from Howard Law and came back home to Houston. Thomas has made her career fighting to help others, and she’s working to make our communities safe.
These Are The Ten Poorest Cities In Texas
Texas is a land of opportunity and prosperity, but it hasn't been immune from inflation and other economic factors that have made budgets tighter and left many families struggling. HERE ARE THE TOP TEN POOREST CITIES IN TEXAS. According to population, employment, and poverty statistics gathered by The Worker's Rights,...
Is Texas Gov. Abbott a hypocrite for this post on Twitter?
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has been blasted on social media for posts that people are saying are hypocritical. Gov. Abbott has posted a series of tweets promoting National Human Trafficking Awareness Day.
Texas bill would ban LGBTQ-related discussion until high school
The bill mirrors Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' law that bans sexuality discussions until third grade.
theadvocate.com
First Guaranty Bank reaches deal to acquire Texas bank
First Guaranty Bank said it has an agreement to acquire Lone Star Bank of Texas in an all-stock deal. Under the terms of the deal, which have been approved by the board of directors for both banks, Lone Star shareholders will receive First Guaranty stock. Lone Star, which was founded...
Texas resident wins $1 million in lottery scratch game
AUSTIN / ROCKDALE, Texas (FOX 44) – A Rockdale resident has claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game $1,000,000 Crossword! The Texas Lottery says the ticket was purchased at Arvin’s Liquor, located at 1020 E. Cameron Avenue (Unit B) in Rockdale. The winner has chosen to remain anonymous. This […]
Local Profile
Plano, TX
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
899K+
Views
ABOUT
Insightful and innovative, Local Profile is the cultural compass of Collin County. Reflecting the best of life in North Texas, Local Profile connects our growing community by engaging residents in honest, creative conversation. From cuisine to current events, Local Profile delivers compelling content to a diverse, active, influential and involved readership.http://www.localprofile.com
Comments / 0