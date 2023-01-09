ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
saobserver.com

TEXAS EDUCATION FUNDING FAILING

Texas Education is Failing Our Students with Bare Bones Funding. This week our Texas Legislation will begin by going over the 1,200 bills filed by the House and 300 by our Texas Senators. Not all of these bills are about education, but there are a few and possibly more to come because our politicians have until March 10th to file new bills. The more significant issue is that our Texas Governor and Lt. Governor have $30 billion in extra state surplus; now the question is, what will they use this money for when it comes to education? So far, they have talked about cutting tax cuts for homeowners and possibly giving current and retired teachers a pay raise. They feel that the pandemic is behind us and have stopped looking at improving the internet services. The idea of helping our schools, children, and the entire educational system is the last issue on their agenda.
TEXAS STATE
news4sanantonio.com

Texas schools hope new legislature will add stability to school funding

AUSTIN, Texas — Funding state public education promises to be a top priority for the new Texas legislature that convenes in Austin on Tuesday. One bill filed by an Austin area lawmaker seeks to make Texas school funding more reliable. During the COVID-19 pandemic shutting down schools to protect...
TEXAS STATE
brownwoodnews.com

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program Benefits Extend In Texas Through January

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has announced that Texas Health and Human Services has been given permission from the US Department of Agriculture to extend the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits through the month of January. The “Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is providing more than $344.1 million…” wrote the Governor’s office. “The allotments are expected to help about 1.6 million Texas households.”
TEXAS STATE
Austin Chronicle

Why 60,000+ Central Texans Could Lose Access to Ascension Hospitals Next Month

A month after The New York Times published a damning investigative piece on the "profits over patients" model of Ascension hospitals, news broke last week that a deal between Ascension Texas, the state's largest private hospital network, and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, the largest insurance company in Central Texas, is falling apart. If the two can't agree on a deal in the next three weeks, come Feb. 1 thousands of Central Texans could lose access to some of the most-relied-on hospitals and medical facilities in the area.
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

Abbott appoints Harlingen man to Texas Workforce Commission

AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed a Rio Grande Valley man to the Texas Workforce Commission. Albert Trevino, of Harlingen, will serve with the commission for a term set to expire Feb. 1. The commission is charged with overseeing and providing workforce development services to employers and job seekers in Texas. […]
HARLINGEN, TX
texasstandard.org

Educator pay is top of mind for Texas’ biggest teachers union this legislative session

Throughout the legislative session, advocacy groups of all stripes make their way to the statehouse to push for their interests. Among them is the Texas State Teachers Association, the biggest teachers union in Texas, and the state affiliate of the National Education Association. TSTA President Ovidia Molina said she wants to see the state put some of its multibillion dollar budget surplus toward “fully funding public education.” This means something different in different regions, but across the board it means funding programs that districts need to serve students, she said.
TEXAS STATE
Kiss 103.1 FM

Texas Snap Benefits Extended for January 2023 To Help Millions in Need

Going into the new year, Texas was not really sure if they would be participating in another extension for the nap benefits. According to The Office Of Texas Governor, on January 5 Governor Greg Abbott announced that the Texas health and human resource services commission will be providing more than 344.1 million in emergency supplemental nutritional assistance program also known as SNAP food benefits for the month of January and the allotment is expected to help at least 1.6 million Texas homes.
TEXAS STATE
Local Profile

Average Texas Smoker Spends $2.6 Million In Their Lifetime

A new study has pinpointed the various lifetime and yearly costs that are associated with smoking in Texas. The study from financial website WalletHub — who conducted the research in an effort to encourage people in the U.S. to quit smoking — says that the total cost of smoking over a lifetime for the average Texan was an astronomical $2,642,461, which was the 22nd highest average in the U.S.
TEXAS STATE
marijuanamoment.net

Texas Activists Submit Signatures To Put Marijuana Decriminalization, Police Reform And Abortion Rights On San Antonio Ballot

Texas activists have turned in more than 37,000 signatures to place a measure on the San Antonio ballot in May to decriminalize marijuana, prevent the enforcement of abortion restriction laws and ban no-knock warrants. A coalition of advocacy groups—including Ground Game Texas, SA Stands and the Immigrant Legal Resource Center...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
thewestsidegazette.com

The Youngest Judge in Texas

Knowledge, accountability, and trust will be the cornerstones of Judge Katherine “Kat” Thomas’s tenure at the 184th Criminal District Court. Thomas is committed to public service and restoring trust in our system. After earning a degree from Spelman College and an internship with President Barack Obama, she graduated from Howard Law and came back home to Houston. Thomas has made her career fighting to help others, and she’s working to make our communities safe.
HOUSTON, TX
KTEM NewsRadio

These Are The Ten Poorest Cities In Texas

Texas is a land of opportunity and prosperity, but it hasn't been immune from inflation and other economic factors that have made budgets tighter and left many families struggling. HERE ARE THE TOP TEN POOREST CITIES IN TEXAS. According to population, employment, and poverty statistics gathered by The Worker's Rights,...
TEXAS STATE
theadvocate.com

First Guaranty Bank reaches deal to acquire Texas bank

First Guaranty Bank said it has an agreement to acquire Lone Star Bank of Texas in an all-stock deal. Under the terms of the deal, which have been approved by the board of directors for both banks, Lone Star shareholders will receive First Guaranty stock. Lone Star, which was founded...
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

Texas resident wins $1 million in lottery scratch game

AUSTIN / ROCKDALE, Texas (FOX 44) – A Rockdale resident has claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game $1,000,000 Crossword! The Texas Lottery says the ticket was purchased at Arvin’s Liquor, located at 1020 E. Cameron Avenue (Unit B) in Rockdale. The winner has chosen to remain anonymous. This […]
ROCKDALE, TX
Local Profile

Local Profile

Plano, TX
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
899K+
Views
ABOUT

Insightful and innovative, Local Profile is the cultural compass of Collin County. Reflecting the best of life in North Texas, Local Profile connects our growing community by engaging residents in honest, creative conversation. From cuisine to current events, Local Profile delivers compelling content to a diverse, active, influential and involved readership.

 http://www.localprofile.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy