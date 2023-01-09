ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

LeBron James Could Be Traded To The Warriors, Says NBA Exec

The LeBron rumors are getting out of control. LeBron James has been at the center of numerous rumors. With the Lakers struggling to become a true title contender, some believe that LeBron wants to be traded. Of course, this would be one of the biggest trades in the history of the league, and no one knows what it would even look like.
LeBron James Reportedly Has Teams Preparing For A Trade

There are some GMs who are feeling hopeful. LeBron James is a player who will go down as one of if not the greatest to ever do it. With his four NBA titles and countless accolades, LeBron is a truly special player. Additionally, he is on track to pass Kareem for the most points of all-time which is a mark that has yet to be broken since 1982.
Charles White, USC's Heisman-winning tailback, dies at 64

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Charles White, the Southern California tailback who won the Heisman Trophy in 1979, died Wednesday. He was 64. USC announced the death of White, who is still the Trojans' career rushing leader with 6,245 yards. The nine-year NFL veteran died of cancer in Newport Beach, California, the school said.
UCLA Offers Local Freshman High-Scoring Guard

UCLA has offered Jason Crowe, Jr., a freshman guard from Lynwood (Calif.). Crowe has been really lighting it up as of late, averaging 41 points in his last six games. He's currently second in the nation, averaging 38.3 points per game for the season. UCLA offered Crowe Saturday. The 6-2...
Lakers fans get excellent Anthony Davis injury news

The Los Angeles Lakers have been without Anthony Davis for just under a month and things have been going better than expected. The loss of Davis, who was playing at an MVP level, seemed detrimental to a Lakers team that lacked depth already. However, incredible play by LeBron James and a five-game winning streak has kept the Lakers afloat.
