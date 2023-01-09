Read full article on original website
Los Angeles Rams Lose CoachOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Viral Videos Show Los Angeles River Overflowing as Heavy Storms Hammer Southern CaliforniaDylan BarketLos Angeles, CA
The Los Angeles billionaire giving away her fortuneAsh JurbergLos Angeles, CA
The Homeless of Los Angeles: Declared in Crisis ModeHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles County, CA
Lottery ticket worth $3.9 million sold at California storeBeth TorresCalifornia State
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan Got Fined $5,000 For Wearing His Concord Shoes So He Wore Penny Hardaway's Air Flight Ones Against The Orlando Magic In 1995
Michael Jordan spend two years in the middle of his two three-peats retired, this is a fact that everyone knows and part of what makes them so impressive. MJ went and played baseball for a while, missing a season and a half of NBA ball before returning in 1995 to join the Chicago Bulls.
LA Clippers Fans Got Into A Fight After Watching Team Slump To 6th Consecutive Loss
Fans of the LA Clippers were rumbling in the stands as the team fell to their sixth consecutive loss in a matchup against the Hawks.
Lakers news: Anthony Davis’ possible return date, Russell Westbrook injury, Bojan Bogdanovic rumors
Things have been mostly positive for the Los Angeles Lakers since the turn of the calendar year. Los Angeles rode a five-game winning streak to kick off 2023 that ended on Monday night at the hands of the Denver Nuggets. One loss to the best team in the Western Conference...
hotnewhiphop.com
LeBron James Could Be Traded To The Warriors, Says NBA Exec
The LeBron rumors are getting out of control. LeBron James has been at the center of numerous rumors. With the Lakers struggling to become a true title contender, some believe that LeBron wants to be traded. Of course, this would be one of the biggest trades in the history of the league, and no one knows what it would even look like.
hotnewhiphop.com
LeBron James Reportedly Has Teams Preparing For A Trade
There are some GMs who are feeling hopeful. LeBron James is a player who will go down as one of if not the greatest to ever do it. With his four NBA titles and countless accolades, LeBron is a truly special player. Additionally, he is on track to pass Kareem for the most points of all-time which is a mark that has yet to be broken since 1982.
SFGate
Charles White, USC's Heisman-winning tailback, dies at 64
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Charles White, the Southern California tailback who won the Heisman Trophy in 1979, died Wednesday. He was 64. USC announced the death of White, who is still the Trojans' career rushing leader with 6,245 yards. The nine-year NFL veteran died of cancer in Newport Beach, California, the school said.
The Lakers Can Trade For $92.9 Million Worth Of Salary This Season: They Must Make A Win-Now Move
The Lakers have a lot of tradeable contracts that can be used to make trades.
UCLA Offers Local Freshman High-Scoring Guard
UCLA has offered Jason Crowe, Jr., a freshman guard from Lynwood (Calif.). Crowe has been really lighting it up as of late, averaging 41 points in his last six games. He's currently second in the nation, averaging 38.3 points per game for the season. UCLA offered Crowe Saturday. The 6-2...
Lakers fans get excellent Anthony Davis injury news
The Los Angeles Lakers have been without Anthony Davis for just under a month and things have been going better than expected. The loss of Davis, who was playing at an MVP level, seemed detrimental to a Lakers team that lacked depth already. However, incredible play by LeBron James and a five-game winning streak has kept the Lakers afloat.
