WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Lewis County passed its toughest test of the season, erasing an eight-point half-time deficit and pulling away in the fourth quarter to outlast Robert C. Byrd 61-53 and stay unbeaten on the year at 11-0. The Eagles went to Avery Childers early and often in the first quarter as Lewis County struggled to get anything going offensively. Childers, who was playing through illness, had eight of her team’s 12 first-quarter points as they took an early 12-6 lead.

LEWIS COUNTY, WV ・ 13 HOURS AGO