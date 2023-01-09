Read full article on original website
Second-half improvements not enough as WVU's skid continues
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — And the beat goes on. So do the beatings for West Virginia. In a taut, tense, physical battle between two teams looking for their first Big 12 victory that went into the closing minute, the Baylor Bears made the big shots and the big plays when they needed to defeat West Virginia, 83-76, before 11,815 fans.
WVU gets portal boost at wide receiver
West Virginia's football program got a win on Wednesday evening when North Carolina State transfer wide receiver Devin Carter announced he was flipping his transfer commitment from Penn State to the Mountaineers. A four-year starter with the Wolfpack, Carter produced 1,906 receiving yards on 118 receptions from 2018-22, in which...
George scores 32, Baylor beats West Virginia 83-78
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. (AP) — Freshman Keyonte George scored a season-high 32 points to lead Baylor to an 83-78 victory over West Virginia on Wednesday night. Baylor led by six at halftime and the lead changed eight times in the second half. George, who made 10 of 18 field goals with five 3-pointers, hit a 3-pointer with 2:09 left to put Baylor ahead 70-66.
Rogers, East Fairmont force 27 turnovers to hold off Riley, Lincoln
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — From the first time the Lincoln Cougars had to travel the length of the court on offense, it was clear it was going to be a long night. In one of the first possessions of Wednesday’s game at Lincoln, East Fairmont’s signature press defense stopped the Cougars’ ball handlers at every turn, forcing Lincoln coach Rob Hawkins to call an early timeout to avoid a 10-second violation for not getting across half court.
Nancy Lou Sandy
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Nancy Lou Sandy, 80, of Enterprise, went home to be with her Lo…
West Virginia women return home to face TCU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia begins a two-game Big 12 homestand Tuesday night when it faces TCU at the WVU Coliseum. The Horned Frogs bring a 6-8 overall record into Tuesday night’s clash. Last Saturday, TCU dropped a 78-70 decision to Texas Tech and show losses to Texas and Baylor in conference play so far as well.
Bridgeport breaks away in 2nd quarter to beat Grafton
GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The Grafton Bearcats girls fell behind early after Bridgeport exploded for 24 points in the second quarter and never quite fully recovered, culminating in a 58-38 loss Wednesday night at Scotty Hamilton Gymnasium. “I told the girls before we played tonight, do not come...
Fairmont Senior girls get back in win column at Elkins' expense
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — The Fairmont Senior girls basketball team needs more of this. Sadaya Jones’s performance — a double-double with 20 points and 14 rebounds as well as five steals, three assists and two blocks — as well as Claira Hager’s 11 points helped the Polar Bears snap their six-game losing streak with a 43-37 victory over Elkins on Wednesday at the Fairmont Senior Field House.
Lewis County's second half surge grounds Eagles, 61-53
WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Lewis County passed its toughest test of the season, erasing an eight-point half-time deficit and pulling away in the fourth quarter to outlast Robert C. Byrd 61-53 and stay unbeaten on the year at 11-0. The Eagles went to Avery Childers early and often in the first quarter as Lewis County struggled to get anything going offensively. Childers, who was playing through illness, had eight of her team’s 12 first-quarter points as they took an early 12-6 lead.
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Mens Basketball Jimmy Bell 1/10/23
West Virginia forward Jimmy Bell notes that even with his size and strength, the physicality in the Big 12 has taken some getting used to. Welcome to the discussion. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Mens Basketball Seth Wilson Joe Toussaint Baylor Postgame 1/11/23
West Virginia guards Seth Wilson and Joe Toussaint maintain that when their team can correct the "little things" that have plagued them most of the season, they can get some wins, but time is running out on a potential turnaround. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase...
EFHS #12 LHS #24.jpg
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — From the first time the Lincoln Cougars had to travel the lengt…
Jack Stanislawczyk makes a move with the ball against Trinity Christian.
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) – As it turns out, revenge is a dish best served at home, and in ove…
Southern girls split with Frankfort, Bridgeport
OAKLAND — The Southern Lady Rams have shown improvement throughout the basketball season, and that trend continued this past week. Southern outlasted the Frankfort Falcons in a physical, low-scoring game last Thursday, 32-25, and though the Rams fell on the road against the Bridgeport Indians on Monday, the 44-37 score was a far cry from the lopsided defeat that the Rams endured against the Tribe back in the season opener.
Structure fire results in loss of 20 goats
OAKLAND — An electrical malfunction resulted in a structure fire and the loss of 20 goats near Oakland on Jan. 12. According to a press release from the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal, the fire occurred around 3:10 a.m. at 371 371 Nazelrod Road, Oakland.
