KC Mavericks update: Team finishes busy week on upswing, with another busy one at hand

The Kansas City Mavericks had an up-and-down week but finished on quite the high note.

The KC pro hockey team faced the division-rival Allen Americans three times, with the first two matchups played at Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence.

The series opener was a back-and-forth affair, with forward Luke Stevens getting the scoring started with his second goal of the season. After consecutive goals by Allen, the Mavericks trailed 2-1 heading into the second period.

In the second frame, forward Cole Coskey continued his hot streak, finding the back of the net for his 12th goal of the season and his 14th point in his last 15 games played. Once again, Allen answered early in the third period to put the Americans briefly in the lead.

After assisting on the first two goals of the night, Hugo Roy tied it with his first goal of the year and his third point of the game, a season-high. Roy’s goal forced overtime: a three-on-three, sudden-death extra period. Allen drew first blood, scoring four minutes into the period, but KC still gained one point in the standings.

Friday’s game was a low-scoring matchup, with Allen finding the back of the net late in each of the first two periods. KC fought back, with Pascal Laberge getting the Mavericks on the board in the third period for his eighth goal of the campaign.

But the Mavs were unable to get the equalizer. Allen goaltender Lucas Peressini saved 36 of 37 shots faced and the Americans won 2-1.

Kansas City then traveled to Allen for a Sunday matinee that was essentially over from the initial faceoff. For the second time in the series, Luke Stevens opened the scoring for the Mavs. Allen answered less than 20 seconds later, but that was the Americans’ last goal of the afternoon.

Kansas City scored two more in the first period, courtesy of Tristan Mullin and Roy.

Jeremy McKenna, Keeghan Howdeshell and Roy each scored in the second period and the Mavericks entered the final frame with a 6-1 advantage.

Joshua Lammon and Pascal Laberge completed the scoring for an 8-1 Mavs victory, tying a season-high for goals scored.

The Mavericks are 14-12-4 (with 32 points) and in fourth place in the Mountain Division, comfortably in playoff position as the team nears the halfway point of the season.

Mr. Maverick

Forward Loren Ulett played his 221st game in a KC uniform Friday, moving past John-Scott Dickson for fourth place in franchise history.

Around the arena

The Mavericks have a busy week at hand starting Tuesday at 6 p.m.: the team’s annual Skills Competition for season ticket-holders at Cable Dahmer Arena.

Players will hold a Q&A before the event, then hit the ice to show off their skills before ending the evening with a full-team autograph session.

Wednesday night is the club’s monthly Coach’s Show on Sports Radio 810 AM at Lakewood Local in Lee’s Summit. Head coach Tad O’Had, assistant coach Riley Weselowski and select Mavericks players will be on the air for the hour-long show, breaking down previous games and looking ahead to coming ones.

Next up

The Mavericks have two games at Cable Dahmer Arena this week, hosting the Iowa Heartlanders on Friday and Saturday at 7:05 p.m.

Saturday is the Mavericks’ Affiliation Night Game. Mavs players will wear special Seattle Kraken-themed jerseys and equipment.

For tickets to Mavericks home games, visit kcmavericks.com or call or text 816-252-7825.