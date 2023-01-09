A line of fast-moving showers is making its way through SE Texas early this morning. Temperatures are falling from the 70s to the 60s as the cold front moves through. The rest of the day will be breezy with northwest winds 10-20 mph and gusts 25 mph. There is a wind advisory for our barrier islands from 11am to 9pm. Afternoon temperatures hang out in the 60s today through Saturday.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 7 HOURS AGO