Lunar New Year 2023: Usher in the Year of the Rabbit at these Houston celebrations
HOUSTON – Asian Americans in the Houston area will usher in the Year of the Rabbit later this month, celebrating the Lunar New Year with colorful decorations, performances, and prayers for good fortune in the year to come. The Lunar New Year is one of the most important holidays...
VYPE Coaches Corner: Mark Kuehl Head Coach Aldine Girls Soccer
VYPE caught up with Mark Kuehl Head Coach Aldine Girls Soccer at their VYPE Winter 2022 Media day talking about last year, up coming season and more!!
THE NEXT BIG THING? Gordon could be next to join Episcopal legacy
Episcopal High has seen several elite athletes who have turned into household names, namely NFL receiver Jaylen Waddle. Walker Little of the Jacksonville Jags and Philadelphia Eagle Marvin Wilson were also huge recruits coming out of Episcopal a few years back. There is potential for another future big name to...
Cold front moving through this morning
A line of fast-moving showers is making its way through SE Texas early this morning. Temperatures are falling from the 70s to the 60s as the cold front moves through. The rest of the day will be breezy with northwest winds 10-20 mph and gusts 25 mph. There is a wind advisory for our barrier islands from 11am to 9pm. Afternoon temperatures hang out in the 60s today through Saturday.
A set-up: Man ambushed, shot in east Houston after giving women ride from Planet Fitness, police say
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a man was set up, ambushed, and shot in east Houston while giving a group of women a ride Thursday, officers with the Houston Police Department said. HPD and HFD responded to reports of a gunshot victim in Clinton Park. Police said...
Recognize this man? Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center needs help locating family of male patient found in southeast Houston
HOUSTON – The Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center is asking for the public’s help in locating the family of a man who was found on Christmas Day in southeast Houston, according to hospital officials. The patient is described to be a Hispanic male in his mid 20′s to early...
THE NEW GUY: Jeffries making big impact at Concordia Lutheran
Concordia Lutheran basketball is enjoying an impressive start to their regular season, going 16-5 before beginning their district matchups, which will have a significant impact on postseason seeding. One player, in particular, has shown he has a penchant for executing the little things and making his presence known on the...
Mother returns to shooting scene, searching for closure nearly 2 years after Houston rapper gunned down
HOUSTON – Many say the pain a parent experiences when losing a child is like no other. Melissa Roberson says that pain is amplified because she still hasn’t been able to get any answers as to who killed her son, up-and-coming Houston rapper, Xavier Roberson, better known to fans as Obie Noir back in 2021.
Woman, 21, fatally shoots popular Houston area bull rider in jealous rage after seeing him flirting with her friend, according to court documents
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas – Court documents detail the events that led to the death of a popular Houston area bull rider who was allegedly shot and killed by a woman he was dating. Lashawn Bagley, 21, fired bullets at Demetrius Omar Lateef Allen until her gun was empty after she saw him flirting with one of her friends, investigators said.
Third Ward community says they want more solutions to a growing, deadly nuisance
A Third Ward community says they want more solutions to a growing, deadly nuisance. “When the sun goes down, things do change,” Brandi Lightfoot said. Lightfoot is the community outreach director for Generation One, a non-profit helping to prepare children in the Cuney Homes for Kindergarten. “We don’t have...
Republican Texas House candidate’s election complaint tossed after he fails to pay fee
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. A losing Republican candidate’s case to overturn his November 2022 election results was dismissed this week by one of the state’s top legislative leaders. Republican...
Woman arrested in Fort Bend County after being charged in shooting death of popular, local pro bull rider Ouncie Mitchell, deputies say
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas – A woman has been captured and arrested in Fort Bend County for her role in September’s deadly shooting of Demetrius Omar Lateef Allen, also known as “Ouncie Mitchell,” in the professional bull riding world. The 27-year-old, originally from Fresno, Texas, was...
Several homeowners frustrated over trash not being picked up in neighborhoods for weeks
CYPRESS – Some homeowners who live near Spring, Cyfair and Cypress are frustrated and asking for help after they say mounting trash is starting to stink up their neighborhoods. Audra Paszkowski said the trash service in her Cypress neighborhood, simply put, stinks. “We’ve had problems with it before and...
After nearly 3 decades on death row, former Missouri City safety officer faces execution
HOUSTON – Barring any last-minute stays, Robert “Bob” Fratta is scheduled for execution Tuesday in Huntsville. Fratta’s execution date comes nearly 29 years after his estranged wife, Farah Fratta, was murdered. On Nov. 9, 1994, Farah had just returned to her Atascocita home when she was...
WANTED: ‘Suspicious’ man seen walking around SW Houston apartments grabs security guard’s gun after approached, flees
HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for a suspect accused of taking a security guard’s gun last month. On Dec. 26, Houston police responded to reports of a robbery at an apartment complex located in the 6700 block of Hornwood. Officers said the security guard spotted a man...
$15K bond: Missouri City police officer running for Houston mayor charged for alleged assaults of boyfriend using police baton, taser
MISSOURI CITY, Texas – A Missouri City police officer who is running to be Houston’s next mayor was arrested Tuesday after being charged with continuous violence against the family, court records show. Robin Williams, 32, was arrested by Harris County Precinct 7 Deputy Constables while off-duty and meeting...
Man dead, innocent bystander injured in shooting at convenience store in Houston’s Third Ward, police say
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a man was killed and another man was injured during a shooting at a convenience store in Houston’s Third Ward Monday, officers with the Houston Police Department said. Police received reports about a shooting at a liquor store located at 3341...
Possibly 12 to 14 vehicles involved in major crash on I-45 North Freeway near SH 249, police say
HOUSTON – A multi-vehicle crash was reported Monday afternoon on the North Freeway near State Highway 249, according to Houston Transtar. The major pile-up happened at 1:20 p.m. in the 10300 block of the North Freeway at West Mount Houston. At least 10 to 14 vehicles were involved in...
Ph.D. student falsely accused of robbery in Webster claims she’s never even been to Texas; She currently remains behind bars in Philadelphia in ‘case of mistaken identity’
WEBSTER, Texas – It’s a case of mistaken identity out of Webster, Texas that has landed an innocent woman in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania behind bars for a robbery she never committed. Julie Hudson’s family says she’s a Ph.D. student who stays out of trouble and has never even been...
17-year-old driving wrong way in custody after leading officers on chase on Southwest Freeway: HPD
HOUSTON – A 17-year-old wrong-way driver is in custody after the teen led officers on a chase on the Southwest Freeway Tuesday, investigators with the Houston Police Department said. Police said the pursuit began on Park Row just before 1 a.m. when HPD officers located a stolen pickup truck...
