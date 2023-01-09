ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Click2Houston.com

THE NEXT BIG THING? ​Gordon could be next to join Episcopal legacy

Episcopal High has seen several elite athletes who have turned into household names, namely NFL receiver Jaylen Waddle. Walker Little of the Jacksonville Jags and Philadelphia Eagle Marvin Wilson were also huge recruits coming out of Episcopal a few years back. There is potential for another future big name to...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Cold front moving through this morning

A line of fast-moving showers is making its way through SE Texas early this morning. Temperatures are falling from the 70s to the 60s as the cold front moves through. The rest of the day will be breezy with northwest winds 10-20 mph and gusts 25 mph. There is a wind advisory for our barrier islands from 11am to 9pm. Afternoon temperatures hang out in the 60s today through Saturday.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

THE NEW GUY: Jeffries making big impact at Concordia Lutheran

Concordia Lutheran basketball is enjoying an impressive start to their regular season, going 16-5 before beginning their district matchups, which will have a significant impact on postseason seeding. One player, in particular, has shown he has a penchant for executing the little things and making his presence known on the...
Click2Houston.com

Woman, 21, fatally shoots popular Houston area bull rider in jealous rage after seeing him flirting with her friend, according to court documents

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas – Court documents detail the events that led to the death of a popular Houston area bull rider who was allegedly shot and killed by a woman he was dating. Lashawn Bagley, 21, fired bullets at Demetrius Omar Lateef Allen until her gun was empty after she saw him flirting with one of her friends, investigators said.
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Third Ward community says they want more solutions to a growing, deadly nuisance

A Third Ward community says they want more solutions to a growing, deadly nuisance. “When the sun goes down, things do change,” Brandi Lightfoot said. Lightfoot is the community outreach director for Generation One, a non-profit helping to prepare children in the Cuney Homes for Kindergarten. “We don’t have...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Ph.D. student falsely accused of robbery in Webster claims she’s never even been to Texas; She currently remains behind bars in Philadelphia in ‘case of mistaken identity’

WEBSTER, Texas – It’s a case of mistaken identity out of Webster, Texas that has landed an innocent woman in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania behind bars for a robbery she never committed. Julie Hudson’s family says she’s a Ph.D. student who stays out of trouble and has never even been...
WEBSTER, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy