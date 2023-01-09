ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Gasoline prices continue to rise, but increases could slow on weak demand

By Brian C. Rittmeyer
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DTqaH_0k8dwHwS00

Average gasoline prices are on the rise in the Pittsburgh area and across the state and nation, but there is hope those increases could slow down, an analyst said.

“Last week, the rise in gasoline prices continued, still due to previous refinery outages caused by the cold weather the week of Christmas,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “However, I’m optimistic that as refiners get back online, we could see the increases slow down as we head into the time of year when gasoline demand is at its weakest.”

According to AAA, the national average was $3.28 per gallon Monday. That’s about 6 cents more than a week ago, but about 4 cents less than a month ago and 2 cents less than a year ago.

AAA reported Pennsylvania’s statewide average at $3.65 per gallon. That’s about 2 cents more than a week ago, 16 cents less than a month ago and 13 cents more than a year ago.

County averages across Pennsylvania range from $3.48 per gallon to $3.79, with the lower prices seen primarily in eastern counties, according to AAA.

County averages in and around the Pittsburgh area, according to AAA:

• Allegheny: $3.70

• Armstrong: $3.76

• Beaver: $3.72

• Butler: $3.72

• Washington: $3.69

• Westmoreland: $3.74

GasBuddy reported the average in the Pittsburgh area on Monday at $3.70 per gallon. That’s up 2.1 cents in the past week, 13.7 cents less than a month ago and 19.5 cents higher than a year ago.

Prices in the Pittsburgh area ranged from $3.28 per gallon to $3.99, a difference of 71 cents per gallon, GasBuddy reported. Statewide, prices ranged from $2.89 up $4.19, a difference of $1.30 per gallon.

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

• Akron: $3.40, up 13.6 cents per gallon from last week.

• Cleveland: $3.37, up 12.9 cents per gallon from last week.

• West Virginia: $3.17, up 12.9 cents per gallon from last week.

The national average price of diesel stands at $4.64 per gallon, down 2.1 cents in the past week, according to GasBuddy.

“While gasoline prices have rallied, average diesel prices continue to drift lower, which certainly bodes well for the overall economy,” De Haan said. “As long as refiners are able to get back online soon from previous cold-weather outages, we could see supply start to recover at the same time demand is weak, which could bring gas prices down again. The window of opportunity, however, is shrinking, and by late February or early March, we’ll likely kick off the seasonal rise in gasoline prices.”

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGAL

Sheetz lowers diesel fuel price through end of January

Sheetz is temporarily lowering the cost of diesel fuel. The company is dropping the diesel price by 50 cents at all locations through the end of January. Sheetz says the discount will save commercial truck drivers about $60 for every fill-up from empty to full. According to AAA, the average...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
iheart.com

Egg Prices Continue to Increase

(Lancaster, PA) - The national average price for a dozen eggs continues to increase. Pennsylvania farm officials say the price is now around three-dollars and 60 cents -- an increase of nearly a dollar 75 compared to the same time last year. Experts say the elevated prices will continue as long as inflation stays around. There are more than 12-hundred egg-producing operations in Lancaster County, which is home to at least ten-and-a-half million laying hens. That's reportedly the largest concentration of any county in the country.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

Westmoreland plastics firm to expand to build parts for Amtrak Airo trains

Amtrak’s upgraded passenger trains, expected to be put into service later this decade, will have a Westmoreland County connection. Roechling Industrial Mt. Pleasant, a machine plastics company that has operated in the county since 1981, has been tapped to produce interior ceilings, door motor cases and other projects for the new Airo trains that are expected to operate along Amtrak’s northeastern service routes, including the rail line that links Pittsburgh and Philadelphia.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Scrap metal spill causes big detour on Pa. Turnpike

NEW STANTON, Pa. — Pennsylvania State police were warning drivers about a detour on Interstate 76 after a trailer carrying scrap metal split in half and dumped tons of metal Wednesday evening. The spill affected the eastbound route from New Stanton to Breezewood and was first tweeted out by...
NEW STANTON, PA
WTAJ

Instacart available for Weis customers in Pennsylvania, other states

SUNBURY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A food retailer that has an imprint in Pennsylvania and other states announced that they will be partnering with the app, Instacart, to bring same-day grocery deliveries to consumers. Weis Markets Inc., which operates in the Mid-Atlantic region, is offering the service in 133 locations in Pennsylvania, Delaware and New York, the […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Center Square

Pennsylvania home construction down 60% from 2004 peak

(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania has struggled to build more housing in both its cities and rural towns, according to a new report from the Center for Rural Pennsylvania. Since the peak of rural and urban housing development in 2004, approved housing permits have plummeted. Rural Pennsylvania had 6,555 housing permits authorized per 100,000 residents in 2021, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Those figures mean a 60%...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Pa Senate passes bill to cut state gas tax, heads to State House

HARRISBURG, Pa (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Senate passed a bill on Wednesday to cut the state’s gas tax. Senator Wayne Langerholc Jr. (R-35), the chairman of the Senate Transportation Committee, brought Senate Bill 35 to the Senate Transportation Committee, which was approved Monday. Now it has passed the Pennsylvania Senate 29-19 and will head to […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Wolf administration announces $3.2 million investment for trail gaps, ATV/snowmobile projects

Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn announced Wednesday, Jan. 11, that a $3.2 million investment is being made to help address priority trail gaps and support ATV/snowmobile projects throughout Pennsylvania. According to a release from the DCNR, the grants needed for the project are from the American Rescue Plan Act […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

New tax benefits for PA 529, PA ABLE Savings Programs announced

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – – The tax benefits for contributing to PA 529 and PA ABLE accounts are getting better in 2023, Treasurer Stacy Garrity announced on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Higher Pennsylvania state personal income tax deductions are now in place for both programs. PA 529 account owners may deduct up to $17,000 (previously $16,000) of […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Center Square

Pennsylvania's manufacturing tax credit not driving job growth

(The Center Square) — A small tax credit to encourage manufacturing job growth hasn’t done much with the money Pennsylvania taxpayers have given. The latest state review of the program doesn’t bode well for a future expansion, either. Instead of creating new jobs, the commonwealth’s Manufacturing Tax Credit flows to companies whose job numbers wouldn’t change if the credit disappeared. The Independent Fiscal Office’s analysis found that “the current tax...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
19K+
Followers
1K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy