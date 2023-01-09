Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
Ginny and Georgia star wants season 3 to go in a "new direction"
Ginny and Georgia's Damian Romeo wants the writers to take his character in a "new direction" in season three. The actor portrays jock Matt Press in the hit Netflix series, and while he didn't have a huge role in the first season, we get to see a lot more of him in season two as he and Abby (Katie Douglas) strike up a destructive relationship.
Upworthy
Security cam captures woman, homeless for 2 years, dance like no one's watching after landing a job
Editor's note: This article was originally published on October 27, 2020. It has since been updated. Have you ever been so overcome with joy that you simply had to break into a happy dance on the spot? Twenty-one-year-old Kayallah Jones has, and her happy dance spread millions of smiles across the internet as people joined in on the formerly unhoused young woman's joy amid the stream of misfortunate events in 2020. A 13-second-long viral security camera footage shows Jones breaking out into a celebratory dance in a parking lot after acing an interview for a waitressing job. Posted online by Dakara Spence, the manager of the Atlanta restaurant where Jones interviewed, the video currently gained 1.4 million views on Instagram.
