25th annual MLK Jr. Commemorative March and more coming up this weekend in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, TN – The Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Steering Committee-Clarksville Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) in partnership with the Clarksville Area Ministerial Association and the National Pan-Hellenic Council is proud to announce the Dr. King Day of Service Celebration events for 2023.
Weekend top picks: Martin Luther King Jr. Day march, Monologues at Roxy, Art in Nature
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Several events are happening this weekend to help open our eyes – on issues of racial justice, women’s rights and the importance of nature. NAACP Martin Luther King Jr. Day March: The 25th annual Commemorative March will be at noon on Monday,...
TSU Remembers Trailblazing Educator, Historian, Author Dr. Bobby L. Lovett
NASHVILLE,TN (TSU News Service) — Dr. Bobby L. Lovett, award-winning author, historian, and Professor Emeritus of Afro-American history at Tennessee State University, is being remembered as a trailblazing educator, civil rights advocate, and a pillar in the Tennessee historical community. “Dr. Bobby Lovett made a lasting impression on his...
Hopkinsville’s MLK march on Monday will conclude with a program at Hopkinsville Community College
Hopkinsville’s observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day will commence at 9 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, with a march from Freedom Elementary School to the Hopkinsville Community College Auditorium. Community members are invited to join the march, which will be roughly three-fourths of a mile long. Or they may...
Community invited to free milkweed planting workshop at Austin Peay
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Now is the perfect time to start milkweed plants! To grow, they need to experience cold weather like they would in nature. To help you get started on planting and nurturing these pollinator-friendly plants, members of the Clarksville Sustainability Board, Clarksville Healthy Yards and Austin Peay State University’s Center of Excellence for Field Biology are sponsoring a February planting for pollinators event.
Nashville State has new, temporary Dickson home
Nashville State Community College has a new home in Dickson for at least the next three years, while it works to find a long-term solution for a permanent campus location. Nashville State’s Dickson campus is located at 208 West Walnut Street, the recently vacated senior citizens center in downtown Dickson. After an agreement with the City of Dickson was approved, the College made an investment to modify the building for a more collegiate environment with student support, study and lounge spaces, along with classrooms.
Montgomery County 4-H strives to make the best better
CLARKSVILLE, TN – After the Covid-19 pandemic closed schools, Montgomery County 4-H, the youth development component of the University of Tennessee and Tennessee State University Extension Service, had to adapt. Being accustomed to having relationships with in-school and after school clubs, 4-H agents had to begin the process of...
Ann Lorrain Leeton ‘Lori’ Lucas
During the early morning hours of January 10, 2023, Ann Lorrain “Lori” Leeton Lucas passed away peacefully at the age of 73 years, 11 months, and 5 days at The Waterford Residential Home in Clarksville, Tennessee. Lori was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on February 5, 1949, to Felix and Frances Caldwell Leeton. She grew up in Knoxville, Tennessee, resulting in a life-long love for The University of Tennessee Volunteers.
Horace Gilbert Dyce
Horace Gilbert Dyce, age 77, of Clarksville, TN, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving friends and family on Monday, January 9, 2023, at his residence. Horace was born September 9, 1945, in Cheatham County, TN to the late Elsie Mae Dyce Bowker. Horace is also preceded in death by his father that raised him, James G. Bowker; first wife, Barbara Dyce and second wife, Marianne Dyce; brothers, Douglas and Henry Bowker.
Peggy Jo Austin
A Celebration of Life service for Peggy Jo Austin, age 80, of Clarksville, TN, will be Friday, January 13, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at Sykes Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery where she will be laid to rest alongside her husband, Kelly Austin. The family will receive friends from 12:30 p.m. until the time of service. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Fisk University makes history
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Over the weekend, Fisk University made history. The university became the first historically Black college and university (HBCU) to have a gymnastics team compete at the NCAA level. The team, who was established at the university 14 months ago, made their debut on Friday, Jan. 6...
Mayor John Cooper and Fisk University to Announce the Darrell S. Freeman Sr. Incubation and Innovation Center
Nashville, TENN. – On Monday, Mayor John Cooper and Fisk University will announce the launch of the Darrell S. Freeman Sr. Incubation and Innovation Center. This Center will focus on supporting the next generation of startups and entrepreneurs and will be housed at Burrus Hall, which has stood at the corner of 16th Avenue N. and Meharry Blvd. since 1945. This innovative partnership will transform Burrus Hall into an incubation and innovation facility with more than 13,000 square feet of flexible space for programming and engagement. Once finished, The Freeman Center will provide wraparound services, resources, and programming for students, faculty, and members of the community as they strive to scale their businesses and test their ideas.
Gigi’s Cupcakes joins Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Gigi’s Cupcakes has joined the Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce as a new member. Ramona Lumadue is general manager and said she is in the process of becoming the new owner. “We are a locally owned cupcake shop. We make everything from scratch, and along with cupcakes we have a lot of different pastries that we make as well. We just try to make everybody happy with each and every pastry,” Lumadue said.
New study abroad program sending APSU College of Business to Argentina
CLARKSVILLE, TN – In the late winter of 2020, Dr. Brandon Di Paolo Harrison, Austin Peay State University assistant professor of accounting, began narrowing down the busy itinerary for his summer trip to South America. Specifically, he planned to spend a month in Rosario, one of the largest port cities in Argentina, and he wanted his students to make the most of the APSU College of Business’ inaugural study abroad trip to that country.
Jenkins and Wynne kicks off celebration of 70th year serving families in Clarksville
In 2023, Jenkins and Wynne is celebrating 70 years of service to Clarksville’s families. For the entire year, the Ford, Lincoln and Honda automotive dealership will be sharing the birthday festivities with our employees and the community. Here’s a look back at how the business started and all the...
Clarksville airman named USS Iwo Jima Warrior of the Week
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Airman Sean Menees, a Clarksville native serving as an aviation electrician’s mate, was recognized as the Warrior of the Week aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima on Jan. 5. Warrior of the Week recipients are selected for their hard work, dedication and...
Exit 1 Piano Lessons welcomes visitors to open house at new location
Exit 1 Piano Lessons has moved to a new location and is ready to welcome the community for an open house this week. “Now that we’re getting a little bit more settled, we’re holding an open house event so everyone can meet our teachers and learn more about what we offer,” said Clair Susong, the studio owner.
Williamson County Schools hoping to fill dozens of positions through ‘Classified Career Fair’
Taking the call for help right to the parents. How Williamson County Schools are hoping to fill dozens of open positions.
Doris Farmer
Doris Elizabeth Farmer, age 92, of Clarksville, TN passed away Friday, January 6, 2023, peacefully in her sleep, at her daughter’s home, surrounded by her loving family. Celebration of Life will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, January 12, 2023, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Rev. David Mackens officiating. Burial will follow at Antioch United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, and again on Thursday from 9 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Black Owned Small Business and Nonprofit Legal Clinic to be Held Jan. 16
The Arts & Business Council of Greater Nashville’s (“ABC”) Volunteer Lawyers and Professionals for the Arts (“VLPA”) program and Bradley’s Nashville office are partnering to present monthly Black-Owned Small Business and Non-profit Legal Clinics providing accessible and affordable business-oriented legal services. Lawyers will provide help with corporate governance, review of contracts, and guidance in navigating local ordinances and state regulations.
