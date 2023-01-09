ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Hubert Davis provides injury update on Pete Nance

North Carolina forward Pete Nance missed the Tar Heels' 81-64 victory over Notre Dame on Saturday. This came just three days after he left Wednesday night's game with a lower back injury two minutes into North Carolina's win over Wake Forest. With a road contest in Charlottesville against Virginia looming,...
Dre Bly Leaving UNC Coaching Staff

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina cornerbacks coach Dre Bly is leaving the staff, the school announced on Wednesday. “We all love Dre Bly and appreciate what he means to the University of North Carolina as a Hall of Famer, an unbelievable advocate for the program, and an excellent coach,” UNC head coach Brown said in a release. “Dre and I mutually agreed to part ways so that he could explore other opportunities in the coaching profession. We appreciate everything he’s done for the program over the last few years and wish him nothing but the best moving forward.”
Mack Brown Introduces UNC's Nine Incoming Transfers

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina's roster is receiving a boost this week with 19 newcomers arriving in Chapel Hill to join the UNC football team. The Tar Heels are officially adding 10 freshmen from the 2023 high school class who are enrolling early in January to go through winter strength and conditioning, and participate in spring practice. Carolina is also enrolling nine college transfers who committed to UNC during the latest transfer window.
Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game

The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
Ohio State Football: The one player Ohio State needs from transfer portal

The Ohio State football team needs to plug a few holes on its roster or 2023. Here is one player still available to them. The Ohio State football team has some major areas of concern when it comes to the construction of the 2023 team. With a glaring need for a starting caliber offensive tackle and cornerback, the Buckeyes and head coach Ryan Day missed the boat on the early wave of transfer portal players.
UNC vs. UVA basketball: Hubert Davis sees Tar Heels struggle without Armando Bacot in loss to Cavaliers

UNC basketball was not sharp enough defensively down the stretch and failed to make open shots during Tuesday night's 65-58 loss at Virginia, according to Hubert Davis, whose Tar Heels dropped to 3-3 in ACC play this season. UNC was forced to play most of the contest without Armando Bacot, who went down with an ankle injury and did not return to action.
