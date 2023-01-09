Read full article on original website
Hubert Davis provides injury update on Pete Nance
North Carolina forward Pete Nance missed the Tar Heels' 81-64 victory over Notre Dame on Saturday. This came just three days after he left Wednesday night's game with a lower back injury two minutes into North Carolina's win over Wake Forest. With a road contest in Charlottesville against Virginia looming,...
Dre Bly Leaving UNC Coaching Staff
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina cornerbacks coach Dre Bly is leaving the staff, the school announced on Wednesday. “We all love Dre Bly and appreciate what he means to the University of North Carolina as a Hall of Famer, an unbelievable advocate for the program, and an excellent coach,” UNC head coach Brown said in a release. “Dre and I mutually agreed to part ways so that he could explore other opportunities in the coaching profession. We appreciate everything he’s done for the program over the last few years and wish him nothing but the best moving forward.”
UNC basketball’s Armando Bacot leaves game with ankle injury against Virginia
North Carolina basketball’s Armando Bacot exited the game against Virginia with an injury on Tuesday. Bacot, the ACC’s leading scorer and rebounder at 18.8 points and 11.2 boards per game, appeared to roll his left ankle at the 18:42 mark of the first half. Justin McKoy replaced Bacot. Coach Hubert Davis told ESPN at...
Mack Brown Introduces UNC's Nine Incoming Transfers
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina's roster is receiving a boost this week with 19 newcomers arriving in Chapel Hill to join the UNC football team. The Tar Heels are officially adding 10 freshmen from the 2023 high school class who are enrolling early in January to go through winter strength and conditioning, and participate in spring practice. Carolina is also enrolling nine college transfers who committed to UNC during the latest transfer window.
Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game
The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
Michael Jordan Got Fined $5,000 For Wearing His Concord Shoes So He Wore Penny Hardaway's Air Flight Ones Against The Orlando Magic In 1995
Michael Jordan spend two years in the middle of his two three-peats retired, this is a fact that everyone knows and part of what makes them so impressive. MJ went and played baseball for a while, missing a season and a half of NBA ball before returning in 1995 to join the Chicago Bulls.
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
Ohio State Football: The one player Ohio State needs from transfer portal
The Ohio State football team needs to plug a few holes on its roster or 2023. Here is one player still available to them. The Ohio State football team has some major areas of concern when it comes to the construction of the 2023 team. With a glaring need for a starting caliber offensive tackle and cornerback, the Buckeyes and head coach Ryan Day missed the boat on the early wave of transfer portal players.
Biggest names in high school basketball playing in Durham on Monday at MLK National Invitational
You can watch some of the best high school basketball players in the country compete at Cameron Indoor Stadium and support local organizations at the same time.
MLK Dream Jam: 3rd Annual Basketball Tournament hosts Public vs. Private School showdown on the court
Talented public and private high school players across Cumberland County are gearing up to go head to head at the 3rd Annual MLK Dream Jam Basketball Tournament on Jan. 14 and 16. The tournament will again be hosted by Terry Sanford High School. Karl Molnar is the Head Coach of...
UNC vs. UVA basketball: Hubert Davis sees Tar Heels struggle without Armando Bacot in loss to Cavaliers
UNC basketball was not sharp enough defensively down the stretch and failed to make open shots during Tuesday night's 65-58 loss at Virginia, according to Hubert Davis, whose Tar Heels dropped to 3-3 in ACC play this season. UNC was forced to play most of the contest without Armando Bacot, who went down with an ankle injury and did not return to action.
Ohio State basketball vs. Minnesota: Best bets Thursday January 12
The Ohio State basketball team is looking to turn things around tonight when they take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers. The Buckeyes have lost back-to-back games to start the month of January. It seems like Chris Holtmann’s annual January slide is underway. In order for them to stop that,...
UNC football coach Mack Brown welcomes the biggest transfer class of his second tenure
The Tar Heels will have a total of 19 newcomers on campus, including 10 of their high school signees, when spring practice begins.
Oklahoma State DC Derek Mason taking sabbatical from coaching
Oklahoma State defensive coordinator Derek Mason announced on his Twitter account Thursday that he was taking a "sabbatical from coaching in college" after one season with the Cowboys.
