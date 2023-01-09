ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Has Scary Message For The Cowboys

It's not often a Tom Brady-led team enters the postseason as an underdog. And if the Bucs are going to have any chance at a deep playoff run they're going to need all hands on-deck. Unfortunately for the Cowboys that could be the case come Monday. Speaking on his "Let's Go!" podcast, Brady said ...
TAMPA, FL
OnlyHomers

Washington Commanders Fire Coach

The Washington Commanders have been in disarray this season, as they had hoped to make it to the playoffs. The team appeared to have a stout defense in 2021 and proceeded to add a lot to the offensive side of the ball.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Comeback

Deion Sanders makes major mistake

The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TEMPE, AZ
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Damon Jackson views Dan Ige as 'a big opportunity' at UFC Fight Night 217

LAS VEGAS – Damon Jackson took matters into his own hands when booking his next fight. Instead of talking trash or making public callouts, Jackson (22-4-1 MMA, 5-2-1 UFC) messaged a few fighters – including Dan Ige, who agreed to fight him. As a result, Jackson got booked against Ige (15-6 MMA, 7-5 UFC) in Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 217 co-main event at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The card streams on ESPN+.
LAS VEGAS, NV

