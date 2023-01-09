ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Man found dead inside home in Cheney, law enforcement says

CHENEY, Wash. - A man was found dead inside his home in Cheney on Jan. 10, law enforcement confirmed with NonStop Local KHQ. A friend of the man found him inside the home around 3 p.m. According to the Cheney Police Department (CPD), the man had medical issues and had recently spent time in the hospital.
CHENEY, WA
University of Idaho students return to campus, remain Vandal Strong

MOSCOW, Idaho - It’s been close to two months since the tragedy at the University of Idaho. Wednesday, students returned to campus for the start of the spring semester. The morale? A lot stronger. “It’s great to be back on campus and see the students returning. I’m happy to...
MOSCOW, ID
Washington State hoops notebook: Cougars trending upward coming off historic win

PULLMAN – It’s been an up-and-down season for Washington State’s basketball team, but the Cougars captured a historic accomplishment last weekend and set their season on a favorable trajectory. WSU claimed perhaps its most impressive regular-season win of all time on Saturday, upsetting fifth-ranked Arizona in Tucson....
PULLMAN, WA

