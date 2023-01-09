ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Landover, MD

Carson Wentz had awesome gesture for rookie Sam Howell

By Grey Papke
 2 days ago
Sep 11, 2022; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) on the field before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Carson Wentz may have had a very unsuccessful season with the Washington Commanders, but he certainly did not hold it against rookie teammate Sam Howell when Howell made his first NFL start on Sunday.

Howell revealed after the game that he was allowed to use Wentz’s suite for the game so he could host his family, a gesture that meant a lot to him.

“I had a lot of family in town, and Carson, this tells the type of guy he is, he gave me his suite for the game,” Howell said, via Bryan Manning of Commanders Wire . “I know a lot of people said some negative things about Carson, but he’s just an unbelievable human being. He’s just awesome to be around. For him to give me his suite for my first start, means a lot.”

This is a classy gesture from Wentz, especially after how poorly his start went last week. It would have been pretty easy for him to just duck into the background and not do this, especially since there’s little chance of him returning to Washington next season.

Howell’s family got to see him throw for 169 yards with a touchdown and an interception in a 26-6 victory over the Dallas Cowboys. Wentz’s suite means they likely did it in style, too.

