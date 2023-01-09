ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Outsider.com

California Floods: New Update Released on 5-Year-Old Boy Swept Away

As California continues to get hammered with torrential rainfall and flooding, we have new updates about a five-year-old boy who was swept away by the raging floodwaters. According to reports from ABC13, emergency officials launched a seven-hour search immediately on Monday after the rough waters took the young boy. Sadly, the search was no avail, with authorities only finding the boy’s shoe. Later, officials stopped the search as raging floodwaters became too intense for search and rescue divers.
CALIFORNIA STATE
AL.com

Mega Millions now $1.1 billion: When is next drawing?

For only the fourth time in a little more than four years, the Mega Millions jackpot has topped $1 billion. After no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Friday night – white balls 3, 20, 46, 59 and 63, plus the gold Mega Ball 13 – the jackpot for the next drawing on Tuesday, Jan. 10, is currently estimated at $1.1 billion. If won at that amount, it would be the third largest jackpot in the game’s history and fifth largest lottery jackpot overall. You can go here to see where to buy Mega Millions tickets.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Boston

Nobody won the nearly $1 billion Mega Millions jackpot

Friday night’s drawing was roughly $940 million, but lottery officials said no one picked all the winning numbers. That means the jackpot will grow to $1.1 billion ahead of the next drawing on Tuesday. Nobody won the nearly $1 billion Mega Millions jackpot on Friday night, lottery officials said,...
WISCONSIN STATE
msn.com

Mega Millions Jackpot Rises to $1.35 Billion for Friday

The winning numbers for Tuesday’s $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot have been drawn. There was no jackpot winner drawn, causing the jackpot for Friday's drawing to go up to at least $1.35 billion, with a cash option of $707.9 million. The numbers for the drawing are 15, 13, 7,...
WASHINGTON STATE
Highway 98.9

Dreaming of Winning Mega Millions Monster Jackpot in Louisiana

Folk all around Louisiana are dreaming about hitting it big. The latest Mega Millions jackpot has climbed to nearly a billion dollars. The jackpot for Friday night's drawing is now at $940 million dollars. The one time, lump sum payout is $483 million before taxes. This makes this big prize the 4th largest Mega Millions jackpot ever and the 6th largest jackpot in U.S. history.
LOUISIANA STATE

