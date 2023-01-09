ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Maria, CA

The massive California storm brings flooding to Orcutt and Santa Maria roads

By Christina Rodriguez
 2 days ago
ORCUTT, Calif. -- California has been hit with a heavy storm causing ample flooding in San Luis Obispo County and Santa Barbara County this Monday morning.

Santa Maria and Orcutt are also experiencing flooding on major roads and residential streets.

Mandeville and Ivory Drive in Orcutt is an impacted area to be cautious of.

Highway 101 was impacted this morning by flooding and mud.

One Orcutt local was unable to get to a doctor's appointment in Montecito.

Other Santa Maria Local says he was unable to get to work in Goleta due to the morning storm.

Local said it took him one hour to get from Santa Maria to Solvang on the 101 freeway.

For more on local flooding stay tuned tonight at 4, 5, and, 6 p.m. on your news channel.

