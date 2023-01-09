Moser announces reelection campaign to Centre County controller

Centre County’s controller announced he will seek reelection in 2023.

Democrat Jason Moser , who was first elected in 2019, said in a press release that he will run for reelection as Centre County controller. As controller, he is the fiscal manager and internal auditor of the Centre County government. He’s also member of the county’s salary board and secretary for the county’s retirement board, among other things.

“In 2019, the residents of Centre County put their trust in me to increase accountability and transparency around the government’s fiscal operations. Since being elected, I’ve made great strides but there’s more good work to be done,” he said in the release.

The release listed several examples of what he accomplished during his time as controller, including advising the county’s board of commissioners on American Rescue Plan funds, making the county’s audit reports and retirement fund investment portfolio available online , producing the county’s first Popular Annual Financial Reports , and preventing over $200,000 in attempts to defraud county resources.

“I look forward to getting back out on the campaign trail to earn the continued support of Centre County voters in 2023,” he said.

Prior to being elected controller, Moser was jury commissioner for Centre County, according to his campaign website. He lives in Bellefonte.

For more information, visit his campaign website, www.friendsofjasonmoser.com .

The municipal primary is May 16 and the election is Nov. 7.