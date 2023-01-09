ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Click2Houston.com

Third Ward community says they want more solutions to a growing, deadly nuisance

A Third Ward community says they want more solutions to a growing, deadly nuisance. “When the sun goes down, things do change,” Brandi Lightfoot said. Lightfoot is the community outreach director for Generation One, a non-profit helping to prepare children in the Cuney Homes for Kindergarten. “We don’t have...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Most credit card skimmers recovered in Houston, $50 million of fraud prevented

HOUSTON - A new financial crime-fighting unit in Texas says it prevented nearly $50 million dollars of fraud in its first year. The Financial Crimes Intelligence Center has been cracking down on credit card skimming and reports Houston is the hardest hit city, finding twice as many skimmers here than any other city in Texas.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

HPD: Man accidentally crashes car into SW Houston restaurant

HOUSTON — A Meyerland-area seafood restaurant had to close early Wednesday night after a man crashed his car through the front of the building while customers were inside. No serious injuries were reported, but several people were taken to an area hospital for evaluation. An 11-year-old was among those who were injured, police said.
HOUSTON, TX
coveringkaty.com

Memorial Hermann to open new primary care facility in Katy

KATY, TEXAS (Covering Katy News) – Memorial Hermann Health System is opening a new primary care facility at the intersection of Spring Green Boulevard and FM 1463, where the City of Katy meets unincorporated Fort Bend County. It will be in the Kroger shopping center. Memorial Hermann is leasing...
KATY, TX
ValleyCentral

Brownsville PD recovers Tahoe stolen from Houston area

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department Patrol Division and South Texas Auto Task Force recovered a stolen vehicle from the Houston area. A 2022 Chevrolet Tahoe was recovered on Sam Pearl and Mexico boulevards near the border, moments before it was to be crossed into Mexico, according to law enforcement. According to police, […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
Click2Houston.com

The Affordable New Option for Power Outages

HOUSTON – You know how it goes in Houston. It is sunny and warm one minute and cold and icy the next. Then, the lights go out. Well, what about all that food in the refrigerator or even worse, a life saving medical device that can’t run? What can you do to prepare your family or your home for a power outage?
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Investigators find most credit card skimmers in Houston

A new financial crime-fighting unit in Texas, the Financial Crimes Intelligence Center, says it prevented nearly $50 million in credit card fraud after cracking down on credit card skimming. FOX 26 Consumer Reporter Heather Sullivan speaks with FCIC Director and Chief Investigator Adam Colby on ways to prevent fraud and watch out for skimmers.
HOUSTON, TX
mocomotive.com

Houston suburb halts new development due to water demand

Water supply woes have led a Houston suburb to halt new construction. The City Council in Magnolia, a Montgomery County town near the Woodlands, ordered a four-month moratorium on any new commercial or residential developments in the city and its extra-territorial jurisdiction, the Houston Business Journal reported. The decision came after an analysis found the city’s water system doesn’t have the capacity to serve more projects.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Man accused of supplying fentanyl-laced cocaine linked to 2 fatal overdoses on Christmas Day in Galveston County, police say

GALVESTON, Texas – The Galveston Police Department and the United States Drug Enforcement Administration announced the arrest of a man tied to two fatal overdoses that happened on Christmas Day in Galveston County. Patrick Miller, 23, has been charged with two counts of manufacturing and delivery of a controlled...
GALVESTON COUNTY, TX

