'Monumental increase': Record-high egg prices in Houston impacting consumers, businesses
HOUSTON — If you've been to the grocery store lately, you've noticed the price of eggs is sky-high. In fact, at some stores, a dozen of eggs is over $5. Everyone's having to fork out more for eggs, from consumers to businesses. The problem -- surging demand and a...
Yikes! Have You Heard About This New Self-Checkout Scam at Texas Stores?
In December, a person who asked to remain anonymous shared information regarding a self-checkout scam going around. One such occasion occurred at a Walmart location in Spring, Texas. And as you and I both know, scams can spread like viruses. It's best to be on the lookout for such things,...
Recognize this man? Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center needs help locating family of male patient found in southeast Houston
HOUSTON – The Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center is asking for the public’s help in locating the family of a man who was found on Christmas Day in southeast Houston, according to hospital officials. The patient is described to be a Hispanic male in his mid 20′s to early...
Third Ward community says they want more solutions to a growing, deadly nuisance
A Third Ward community says they want more solutions to a growing, deadly nuisance. “When the sun goes down, things do change,” Brandi Lightfoot said. Lightfoot is the community outreach director for Generation One, a non-profit helping to prepare children in the Cuney Homes for Kindergarten. “We don’t have...
Most credit card skimmers recovered in Houston, $50 million of fraud prevented
HOUSTON - A new financial crime-fighting unit in Texas says it prevented nearly $50 million dollars of fraud in its first year. The Financial Crimes Intelligence Center has been cracking down on credit card skimming and reports Houston is the hardest hit city, finding twice as many skimmers here than any other city in Texas.
HPD: Man accidentally crashes car into SW Houston restaurant
HOUSTON — A Meyerland-area seafood restaurant had to close early Wednesday night after a man crashed his car through the front of the building while customers were inside. No serious injuries were reported, but several people were taken to an area hospital for evaluation. An 11-year-old was among those who were injured, police said.
Memorial Hermann to open new primary care facility in Katy
KATY, TEXAS (Covering Katy News) – Memorial Hermann Health System is opening a new primary care facility at the intersection of Spring Green Boulevard and FM 1463, where the City of Katy meets unincorporated Fort Bend County. It will be in the Kroger shopping center. Memorial Hermann is leasing...
COVID-19 numbers increase in Houston region as vaccine immunity wanes, fatigue in precautions
The number of COVID-19 patients in Harris County hospitals continues to increase since the holidays. According to the Houston Health Department, more than 15% of Covid tests are coming back positive, and the amount of virus in the city’s wastewater is 917% above the baseline level set back in 2020. That means the virus is spreading fast.
Brownsville PD recovers Tahoe stolen from Houston area
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department Patrol Division and South Texas Auto Task Force recovered a stolen vehicle from the Houston area. A 2022 Chevrolet Tahoe was recovered on Sam Pearl and Mexico boulevards near the border, moments before it was to be crossed into Mexico, according to law enforcement. According to police, […]
Only on 13: 'Where's your boyfriend now?' Woman robbed after rejecting man at N. Houston gas station
The victim said she thought she was going to die based on the look in the man's eyes. In a story you'll only find on ABC13, the woman wonder's if the robbery was about money or ego.
The Affordable New Option for Power Outages
HOUSTON – You know how it goes in Houston. It is sunny and warm one minute and cold and icy the next. Then, the lights go out. Well, what about all that food in the refrigerator or even worse, a life saving medical device that can’t run? What can you do to prepare your family or your home for a power outage?
Lunar New Year 2023: Usher in the Year of the Rabbit at these Houston celebrations
HOUSTON – Asian Americans in the Houston area will usher in the Year of the Rabbit later this month, celebrating the Lunar New Year with colorful decorations, performances, and prayers for good fortune in the year to come. The Lunar New Year is one of the most important holidays...
Man wanted for stealing liquor bottles and pointing gun at employee in Northshore area, HPD says
Police said the man first acted like a customer and walked around the store looking at different liquor bottles before grabbing two of them and running out of the store without paying.
Houston suburb halts new development due to water demand
Water supply woes have led a Houston suburb to halt new construction. The City Council in Magnolia, a Montgomery County town near the Woodlands, ordered a four-month moratorium on any new commercial or residential developments in the city and its extra-territorial jurisdiction, the Houston Business Journal reported. The decision came after an analysis found the city’s water system doesn’t have the capacity to serve more projects.
Man accused of supplying fentanyl-laced cocaine linked to 2 fatal overdoses on Christmas Day in Galveston County, police say
GALVESTON, Texas – The Galveston Police Department and the United States Drug Enforcement Administration announced the arrest of a man tied to two fatal overdoses that happened on Christmas Day in Galveston County. Patrick Miller, 23, has been charged with two counts of manufacturing and delivery of a controlled...
Friend of EDC board VP creates GoFundMe to help the Army veteran after suffering stroke
PORT ARTHUR — Christopher Smith is the Vice President of the Port Arthur EDC Board and a U.S. Army veteran. Chris has been hospitalized at Baylor St. Luke's in Houston after suffering a severe stroke on January 7. Because of his illness, his wife Delphia needs to be able...
Houston police searching for 2 men, 4 women believed to have set up man leaving gym
The 20-year-old was approached by the four women as he was leaving a Planet Fitness. He agreed to drive them to the east side where he quickly noticed things were not right.
