The One Fruit You Should Eat Every Day, According to Nutritionists
Whether you prefer fresh or frozen, in a salad or a snack on the go, fruit is a core component of a healthy eating plan. “Fruit is important in the diet because it adds a variety of colors, meaning they retain essential vitamins and minerals to boost our immune system and keep us healthy,” says Diane Robison Johnson, MS, RDN, CSSD. “They are also a natural, whole food source of quick energy, keep us hydrated and contain fiber to help regulate our digestive system and GI tract.”
Why You Should Never Overcrowd A Pot Of Oil
As much as our waistlines don't like it, we simply cannot resist fried food, and every culture has its favorites. In the U.S., fried chicken, French fries, and donuts are popular fried indulgences, while vegetable tempura is a favorite in Japan. For a sweet ending to your meal, people in Spain, Portugal, and Latin America enjoy the cinnamon sugar-coated treat, churros and Italians celebrate spring with stuffed, battered, and fried zucchini flowers or blossoms. Although it's called by different names globally, beignets, zeppoles, jalebi, and Native American fry bread are all fried dough sweetened with powdered sugar or syrup. According to CNN, our cravings for crunchy fried food dates back to the ancient Mesopotamians who invented frying pans for their fried dishes.
You Should Be Cooking Chicken Thighs Skin-Side Down For Extra Crisp
If you're accustomed to cooking primarily with boneless, skinless chicken breasts, your main concern is likely finding ways to keep your protein moist. As MasterClass outlines, chicken breast easily dries out because of how lean it is, so there are plenty of tips and tricks for preventing that from happening. Skin-on chicken thighs, however, are a whole different matter.
Why You Should Think Twice Before You Buy Brown Sugar
White sugar doesn't hold a lot of mystique. Sure, it's delicious, but it's run of the mill, ordinary. Its relative, brown sugar, however, is a real showstopper. When you put a bag of this golden-hued sweet stuff in your cart, you almost feel like you can hold your head a little higher. This, after all, is highbrow sugar.
The Unexpected Spice That Can Boost Metabolism, Weight Loss And Digestion–We’re Adding It To Everything!
If you’re trying to lose weight or reset your gut, you’ve probably read time and time again about all the foods you should cut out. From sugar to processed carbs to alcohol, the list of foods we’re supposed to avoid for our health sometimes feels overwhelming. In fact, you may be wondering if there’s anything left to eat at all! Luckily, we’re here to tell you that there are still plenty of ingredients you can cook with in order to keep your body happy and healthy–in fact, certain foods and spices can actually help you lose weight and boost your digestion. That includes one versatile spice that tastes delicious in a whole range of meals and beverages: ginger.
The One Drink You Should Stop Having ASAP, According To Aging Experts
This article has been updated since its initial publish date to include more relevant information. With so much talk about what you should be eating more of to ramp up your health and well-being, beverages are often not part of the conversation or are limited to tips like “drink lots of water.” When we talk about the “aging” effects of a food or drink, we’re referring not just to how it may contribute to drying skin, though that may be a concern for you, but also how it can get in the way of your body performing its everyday functions to keep you in the best health possible.
The One Healthy Snack You Can Eat Every Day Without Gaining Weight
Wouldn’t we all love to snack to our heart’s desire without worrying about the health risks? Unfortunately, most snacks out there are highly processed and terrible for our overall health–especially if you’re trying to slim down. And if you’re trying to lose weight, you probably know all too well that snacking can be a hard habit to kick. Luckily, believe it or not, there are snacks that are both tasty and healthy. In fact, there’s one crunchy snack that experts say you can eat on a daily basis without being held back from your weight loss goals: nuts!
This Is The One Fast Food Meal You Should Stop Ordering In 2023 Because It Causes Visceral Fat
Some fast food places are no-brainers to avoid like McDonald’s, Papa John’s, Panda Express, and more. However, many people are under the impression that foot-long deli sandwiches from chains like Subway or Jersey Mikes are a healthy alternative to burgers or pizza because they provide a nutritious variety of options. You could, in theory, make a healthy sandwich at this “Eat Fresh” establishment. Most of Subway’s healthiest items are on its Fresh Fit menu. These sandwiches are low in calories and high in protein. Recently, Subway has even earned Heart Check Certification status from the American Heart Association (AHA).
Food shortages to know about. Is it time to stock up?
Cream cheese, chicken wings, baby formula, butter, and your other favorites from grocery store shelves have been missing from store shelves over the past several months. According to this source, these food shortages don't seem to be slowing any time soon.
The One Deli Meat You Have To Stop Eating ASAP–It’s Causing Weight Gain!
If you’ve decided that one of your New Year’s Resolutions is to lose weight, you may be in the midst of a range of lifestyle changes–and at the top of that list is probably your diet. Figuring out what you should and shouldn’t eat when it comes to your health (and not to mention sticking to those guidelines) can be a difficult process, especially if you’re used to eating the same things on a regular basis that may not be the best for your body. For example, maybe you frequently make yourself a sandwich made with deli meat for lunch. While a sandwich complete with meat and veggies may seem like a perfectly fine option, health experts warn that many processed lunch meats can be detrimental to your weight loss goals. In fact, there’s one high-sodium meat many agree you should leave out of your sandwich if you’re trying to stay healthy this year: bologna.
Suddenly Craving Chocolate? Here's What Your Body Is Trying to Tell You
We’ve all been there: the dreaded 4 p.m. slump. To give yourself some extra energy to get through to dinnertime, you reach for the chocolate bar in your desk drawer or cut yourself an extra slice of chocolate cake at the office party. Or maybe you’re just someone who can’t resist chocolate, no matter what time of day it is.
Rice Recall: What to Know
Rice lovers who live in the U.K. need to look at the label before eating due to a recall issued in December. Iceland Foods recalled pilau rice because it may contain allergens not listed on the label. Consumers with an allergy or sensitivity to egg, sesame, soya, and wheat could experience mild to serious symptoms if they eat the product.
2 Collagen-Rich Beverages You Can Drink Every Day For Plumper, Firmer Skin
There’s no doubt you’ve heard the word “collagen” repeatedly when it comes to skin health and appearance. Collagen and elastin are the building blocks for firm, youthful-looking skin and as we age, we tend to lose both over time, which can result in more wrinkles, fine lines, and a less taut complexion. That’s why so many skincare products boast collagen as a top ingredient and why collagen supplements and powders are all the rage. But which collagen-rich products do the most for your skin? Turns out you can incorporate several beverages and foods into your diet that can support your skin and help boost collagen production.
Olive Garden, Wendy's, and Chick-fil-A are suddenly adding sesame to popular foods like bread sticks and buns, and people with allergies are furious
The FDA does not support the practice of restaurant suppliers adding sesame flour to foods such as bread sticks at Olive Garden and buns at Wendy's.
Ben & Jerry’s Just Launched a New Flavor with One of Our Favorite Cookie Brands
If I were to make one of those in/out lists (you know the ones that popped up across the internet just prior to our countdown to 2023), number one on the “in” list would be “nostalgia.” A bite that has the power to unlock my fondest memories? I’ll take two, please.
Here's How Long Soft-Boiled Eggs Will Keep In The Refrigerator
Eggs are a versatile, healthy ingredient that hungry people have enjoyed since before the dawn of civilization. Although we're not cave-dwelling Neanderthals plucking eggs straight out of the nest for breakfast, people from around the world have been eating eggs for millions of years (per Incredible Egg). Whether you take your eggs sunny side up with bacon, scrambled into a stir fry, or baked into a batch of fudge, eggs are a utilitarian ingredient that simultaneously boast a wide range of health benefits.
How late can you eat dinner? Science explains when to eat meals.
Evidence suggests the time you choose to eat, and how big those meals are, can make a huge difference when it comes to maintaining a healthy weight.
Try these three tea-infused, sweet mocktails for Dry January
Laying off the booze for Dry January does not have to be bland. Here are three recipes of tea-based drinks you can mix yourself.
What's The Difference Between Dutch Cocoa And Natural Cocoa?
Cocoa powder is delicious and versatile – the main ingredient in fudgy brownies, ultra-moist chocolate cakes, and mugs of hot cocoa on a blustery day. It's also useful in savory applications, perhaps a cocoa-rubbed steak or a chocolate mole, or to add a new depth of flavor to a pot of chili. It's ubiquitous now, but the chocolate was a luxury from Central America brought to the European courts in the 16th century by friars and conquistadors to impress their royal backers. Approved as a source of nutrition during Catholic fasting days, per Cocoa Runners, it morphed into a symbol of largesse and luxury due to the expensive and lengthy journey from Central America, which was only affordable to the upper classes.
How Long Can Milk Be Left Out of the Fridge?
In the world of food safety, the temperature zone where bacteria can thrive is called "the danger zone" and it exists between 40 and 140 degrees F. In that temperature zone, bacteria have all they need to multiply and ultimately increase your chance of getting sick. Food can hang out in this zone for a bit, but after two hours, the risk of potentially harmful bacteria is significant. The clock rolls back to just one hour if the ambient temperature in the room is at 90 degrees F or higher — all to say, it's imperative to get that milk back in the fridge as soon as possible.
