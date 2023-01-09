ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 3

Terry Marval Johnson
2d ago

Crime is everywhere, it has no RESPECT for person, race, or neighborhood! And it is not one race that is committing the crimes either. Watch the news, read the news paper, and watch the ID Channel!!

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wbrz.com

Deputies arrest 20-year-old accused of shooting another man in Central's Sugarland Park

BATON ROUGE - One person is in critical condition after a shooting at a park near the Baton Rouge-Central city limits on Jan. 3. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. on Sugarland Drive. The victim, a 21-year-old man, had called 911 and told dispatchers he had been shot. Arrest documents later revealed the man had been inside his car when he was shot multiple times.
CENTRAL, LA
WAFB

EBRSO responds to alleged stabbing

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is investigating an alleged stabbing on Tuesday, Jan 10. According to officials, one person was transported from Forest Hill Dr. near Quarters Lake Rd to a local hospital. The extent of injuries is unknown at the time, officials...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Pedestrian struck, killed on Florida Street Wednesday night

BATON ROUGE - A pedestrian was hit and killed in a crash on Florida Street Wednesday night. Sources say the crash happened on Florida Street at North Beck Street around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday. Police said the victim, 57-year-old Grady Roberts, was walking against traffic along the highway when he was struck.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Newly released video shows tense moments before trooper fatally shot suspect on I-10

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana State Police has released video showing a tense, minutes-long standoff between a suspect and state troopers that ended in a deadly shooting on I-10. The agency released the video Tuesday, just over a month after the Dec. 8 shooting on I-10 in Baton Rouge. It happened moments after a suspect, who fled a traffic stop in West Baton Rouge, crashed into multiple vehicles on I-10 East near the Washington Street exit.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Our Views: Two innocents dead, a high price to pay for one stolen car

The loss of two innocent teenagers in a collision, with a young college student severely injured, was far too high a price to pay for a police chase on a reported car theft. The families of Brusly High cheerleaders Maggie Dunn, 17, and Caroline Gill, 16, are among the mourners. And there are very legitimate questions about whether and how police should initiate dangerous high-speed chases in the Baton Rouge area.
BRUSLY, LA
wbrz.com

Mother shot intruder dead after he forced his way into Hammond home

HAMMOND - A convicted felon was shot to death after he forced his way into a house while armed with a shovel and lug wrench, deputies said. According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies found Robert Rheams, 51, dead at the home on Klein Road after responding to a reported home invasion early Sunday morning. Deputies later learned the victim was there with her two young children when Rheams got into the home.
HAMMOND, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy