Brockton, MA

Daily Voice

At-Large Boston Shooter Sends Two To Hospital: Police

An unknown individual shot two people and then evaded police capture, officials say. Two 911 calls reporting shots fired brought police to 8 Valentine Street in Roxbury at 1:40 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11, the Boston Police Department confirmed to Daily Voice. Two people were shot in the i…
BOSTON, MA
liveboston617.org

Boston Police Investigating Double Shooting in Roxbury Overnight

Last night, January 11, 2023, at approximately 01:40 hours, Boston Police officers from District B-2 responded to a ShotSpotter activation in the area of Washington Street near MLK Boulevard for 17+ rounds. Police also received numerous 911 calls for the shots as well. As officers were responding to the scene,...
BOSTON, MA
truecrimedaily

Woman found dead in wooded area 1971 positively identified as missing 26-year-old

CONCORD, N.H. (TCD) -- Investigators have positively identified the remains of a woman who was found deceased over 50 years ago in a wooded area. According to the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office, on Oct. 6, 1971, a woman’s body was discovered at the end of Kilton Road in Bedford, New Hampshire, near Route 101, and analysis determined she had been dead for about one to three months.
BEDFORD, NH
whdh.com

Two people injured in Roxbury shooting

Boston police are investigating a shooting in Roxbury that left two people injured. Police say two people were shot on Valentine Street and drove themselves to get treatment. A car with bullet holes was found outside Brigham and Women’s Hospital and was seen getting towed away early Wednesday morning.
BOSTON, MA
Daily Voice

Burglar Found Hiding In Ductwork Of Worcester Store: Police

A 38-year-old Worcester man tried to turn a heist of a smoke shop into an "Oceans 11" style caper when he ducked into the ductwork to hide from police, authorities said. Epifanio Lanzo faces two counts of breaking and entering in the nighttime with intent to commit a felony, theft from a building, two counts of vandalism, and possession of burglars' tools, Worcester police said.
WORCESTER, MA
Daily Voice

Possibly Fatal Boston Car Crash Closes Road For Hours: Police

A two-car crash caused life threatening injuries and closed a Boston road, according to officials. Police were alerted of the accident around 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11 on Alford Street near the bridge, Boston Police confirmed to Daily Voice. At least one person has been hospitalized with…
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

2 people shot in brazen daytime shooting in Brockton

BROCKTON, Mass. — The Brockton Police are investigating a brazen daytime shooting that sent two men from Fall River to the hospital early Monday afternoon, police said. The shooting occurred shortly after 1 p.m. at the intersection of Turner and Wyman Streets. After the incident, the 26-year-old and 20-year-old...
BROCKTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

25 Investigates: Trash trailers impounded in connection to missing Cohasset woman investigation

COHASSET, Mass. — 25 Investigates has learned investigators have impounded two trash trailers in connection to the search for the missing Cohasset mother, Ana Walshe. Shawn Harris, the owner of Shawn Harris Enterprises of Cohasset, told Boston 25 Investigative Reporter Kerry Kavanaugh that two of his trash trailers were impounded as part of the investigation.
COHASSET, MA

