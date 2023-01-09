Read full article on original website
A Florida Mother Dropped Her Daughters Off, Went To Work, And Never ReturnedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCrestview, FL
Maintaining Calm Amid Chaos: Families Pack ‘Go Bags’ to be Ready for Natural DisastersDwayne PiergiovanniDestin, FL
Osaka Restaurant Offers Japanese Cuisine in Destin, FloridaGabriella KorosiDestin, FL
Arnold ranked No. 1 in Florida, No. 2 in nation
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The Arnold boys soccer team has been ranked No. 1 through all classifications in Florida, and No. 2 out of all high schools in the nation. In the latest FHSAA rankings (Tues., January 10), Arnold landed the No. 1 spot, jumping American Heritage (4) and Jesuit (5) who are […]
Lovey’s journey: Deputies return stuffed animal lost at Destin-Fort Walton Beach airport
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County deputies came to the rescue after a beloved stuffed animal named Lovey got separated from her owner on Dec. 29 at the Destin-Fort Walton Beach airport. A mother and daughter duo from Italy were traveling through Florida to California during a family holiday tour when 3-year-old Adeline lost Lovey. […]
WJHG-TV
Big Announcement coming at Legacy Golf Club
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A major announcement is scheduled to take place at Legacy Golf Club Thursday morning. Last year, the course previously known as Holiday Golf underwent a rebranding and name change. Developers are keeping the announcement under wraps for now, but NewsChannel 7 was told it will...
wuwf.org
Goofy Golf, memories, and the legacy of its former owner
Today, iconic sites from the 1950s are few and far between. But just off of Eglin Parkway in Fort Walton Beach, Goofy Golf is a staple of classic miniature golf. Sporting two uniquely vibrant 18-hole courses, Goofy Golf offers a slice of nostalgia and entertainment that everyone can enjoy. Built...
Destin Log
Fish Fry Friday is back for Knights of Columbus on the Emerald Coast
The Emerald Coast Council #11893 of the Knights of Columbus will hold its “2023 Fish Fry Fridays” at Resurrection Catholic Church in the Parish Hall at 259 Miramar Beach Drive in Miramar Beach. The Fish Fry Fridays will take place on Jan. 13 and 27, and Feb. 10...
Destin Log
5th annual Hard Hats & High Heels set Feb. 10
Habitat for Humanity Walton County is calling all ladies to kick off the 2023 Women Build Season at the Hilton Sandestin Beach Golf Resort & Spa for its signature women's luncheon on Feb. 10, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. The 5th Annual Hard Hats & High Heels luncheon is back and...
Destin Log
Santa Rosa Beach woman won $1M. The home she bought - uninsured - burned on move-in day.
Winning the lottery is supposed to be lucky, but not so much for local Kathryn Faver. The 58-year-old Santa Rosa Beach woman bought three scratch-off lottery tickets in September. The first two were duds, but the third was a $1 million winner. She won the $1 million prize from a...
defuniakherald.com
School Board approves construction price for Freeport Middle School
The Walton County School Board held it’s regular meeting at the Tivoli Complex/Board Room on Jan. 3, 2023. Board member Jason Catalano was absent. Tina Rushing CHELCO Energy Services & Government Accounts Coordinator presented the Walton School Board with its capital credits check for $57,471.59. On the consent agenda...
floridaing.com
Destin Public Beach Access: What you need to know
If you’re looking for an affordable, family-friendly beach destination with plenty of activities, look no further than Destin, Florida! Even though Destin public beach access can be a little tricky to find, we’ve got all the tips and you’ll be enjoying the sun and surf in no time.
Driver crashes car into Destin tree line
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa Co. deputies blocked off 98 Palms Blvd Monday morning after a driver crashed into a tree line. The crash happened around 9:30 am behind the Target shopping center off Main Street. Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies on the scene told WKRG News 5 the driver was rushed to the hospital […]
fox29.com
Peyton Hillis 'needs as many prayers as he can get' after saving kids from drowning in Florida: report
PENSACOLA, Fla. - Former NFL running back Peyton Hillis is reportedly still in critical condition after saving his kids from drowning in Florida last week. According to WREG, Hillis is still dealing with kidney issues and prayers were asked as he continues to fight. "This reporter was told Peyton is...
Buffalo Rock coming to Santa Rosa Co., bringing 400 jobs in 2025
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A 122-year-old soda bottling company is coming to Santa Rosa in 2025, bringing up to 400 new jobs to the area, according to the Santa Rosa County Economic Development Office. On Monday, SRCDO announced the iconic beverage company Buffalo Rock has agreed to purchase 47 acres of property at […]
Pearl Harbor survivor Frank Emond dies at 104 in Pensacola
Frank Emond, a Pearl Harbor survivor and the Guinness World Record holder for oldest musical conductor, died Tuesday in Pensacola at the age of 104.
WJHG-TV
Panama City man seriously injured in two vehicle crash
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Panama City man was seriously injured in a two vehicle crash on Highway 22 Tuesday night. In a news release, Florida Highway Patrol officials said on Tuesday around 7 p.m., a 36-year-old driver from Panama City was on Highway 2297 trying to turn onto Hwy. 22 at a stop sign in Bay County. While making the turn, the driver went into the path of another vehicle and was hit on the front end. The vehicle spun around before resting on Hwy. 22. The driver of the other vehicle, a 29-year-old woman from Panama City, has minor injuries and was wearing a seatbelt.
WEAR
Troopers: Man crashes into Escambia Bay Bridge, semi while driving under the influence
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Florida Highway Patrol arrested a man involved in a crash while driving under the influence in Santa Rosa County Tuesday night. 38-year-old Carlos Agusto Bernandez Garcia, of Milton, is charged with driving under the influence and operating a motor vehicle without a driver's license. According...
Arrest made in Panama City Beach shooting
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City Beach man is charged with aggravated battery after he allegedly shot another man in the lower back, Panama City Beach police said. The incident happened at about 9 p.m. Tuesday at a home on Escanaba Avenue. Panama City Beach Police said they were called to the […]
A Florida Man Won $15M From A Convenience Store Scratch-Off & Here's How Much He Takes Home
A 50-year-old Florida man named Bryan Allen just made one of the best $30 investments of his life. He purchased a scratch-off and won the top prize the ticket has to offer at $15 million. He went to a Cumberland Farms convenience store located at 405 East Nine Mile Road...
One dead in shooting outside a Panama City nightclub
This story was updated with new information at 3:20 p.m. PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City police said they do not plan to file any charges against a man who shot and killed someone at a local strip club early Wednesday morning. Panama City police officers arrived at the Gold Nugget Gentlemen’s Club a […]
WEAR
Deputies investigating after shots fired in Fort Walton Beach neighborhood
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies are investigating after shots were fired Thursday morning in Fort Walton Beach. Okaloosa County deputies and Fort Walton Beach Police responded to the area of Bear Road and McFarlan Avenue around 6 a.m. for multiple reports of shots fired. "Shell casings were found nearby but...
