Destin, FL

WMBB

Arnold ranked No. 1 in Florida, No. 2 in nation

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The Arnold boys soccer team has been ranked No. 1 through all classifications in Florida, and No. 2 out of all high schools in the nation. In the latest FHSAA rankings (Tues., January 10), Arnold landed the No. 1 spot, jumping American Heritage (4) and Jesuit (5) who are […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Big Announcement coming at Legacy Golf Club

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A major announcement is scheduled to take place at Legacy Golf Club Thursday morning. Last year, the course previously known as Holiday Golf underwent a rebranding and name change. Developers are keeping the announcement under wraps for now, but NewsChannel 7 was told it will...
PANAMA CITY, FL
wuwf.org

Goofy Golf, memories, and the legacy of its former owner

Today, iconic sites from the 1950s are few and far between. But just off of Eglin Parkway in Fort Walton Beach, Goofy Golf is a staple of classic miniature golf. Sporting two uniquely vibrant 18-hole courses, Goofy Golf offers a slice of nostalgia and entertainment that everyone can enjoy. Built...
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
Destin Log

5th annual Hard Hats & High Heels set Feb. 10

Habitat for Humanity Walton County is calling all ladies to kick off the 2023 Women Build Season at the Hilton Sandestin Beach Golf Resort & Spa for its signature women's luncheon on Feb. 10, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. The 5th Annual Hard Hats & High Heels luncheon is back and...
WALTON COUNTY, FL
defuniakherald.com

School Board approves construction price for Freeport Middle School

The Walton County School Board held it’s regular meeting at the Tivoli Complex/Board Room on Jan. 3, 2023. Board member Jason Catalano was absent. Tina Rushing CHELCO Energy Services & Government Accounts Coordinator presented the Walton School Board with its capital credits check for $57,471.59. On the consent agenda...
WALTON COUNTY, FL
floridaing.com

Destin Public Beach Access: What you need to know

If you’re looking for an affordable, family-friendly beach destination with plenty of activities, look no further than Destin, Florida! Even though Destin public beach access can be a little tricky to find, we’ve got all the tips and you’ll be enjoying the sun and surf in no time.
DESTIN, FL
WKRG News 5

Driver crashes car into Destin tree line

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa Co. deputies blocked off 98 Palms Blvd Monday morning after a driver crashed into a tree line. The crash happened around 9:30 am behind the Target shopping center off Main Street. Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies on the scene told WKRG News 5 the driver was rushed to the hospital […]
DESTIN, FL
WJHG-TV

Panama City man seriously injured in two vehicle crash

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Panama City man was seriously injured in a two vehicle crash on Highway 22 Tuesday night. In a news release, Florida Highway Patrol officials said on Tuesday around 7 p.m., a 36-year-old driver from Panama City was on Highway 2297 trying to turn onto Hwy. 22 at a stop sign in Bay County. While making the turn, the driver went into the path of another vehicle and was hit on the front end. The vehicle spun around before resting on Hwy. 22. The driver of the other vehicle, a 29-year-old woman from Panama City, has minor injuries and was wearing a seatbelt.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Arrest made in Panama City Beach shooting

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City Beach man is charged with aggravated battery after he allegedly shot another man in the lower back, Panama City Beach police said. The incident happened at about 9 p.m. Tuesday at a home on Escanaba Avenue. Panama City Beach Police said they were called to the […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

One dead in shooting outside a Panama City nightclub

This story was updated with new information at 3:20 p.m. PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City police said they do not plan to file any charges against a man who shot and killed someone at a local strip club early Wednesday morning. Panama City police officers arrived at the Gold Nugget Gentlemen’s Club a […]
PANAMA CITY, FL

