French Woman Explains How to Host Guests Like a French Person

By Tamika M. Murray
 3 days ago

It's all about the details.

If you’re the type of person who enjoys entertaining guests, you probably enjoy learning tips from others that share your interest. Hosting dinner parties is an exciting experience. You know something new each time you do it. If you want more tips, stick around for today’s post.

TikTok content creator @manonlagreve shared footage of herself preparing a meal with French sophistication. We were pleasantly surprised by the subtle steps she took. It's all about the details.

When preparing a meal, there might be multiple tasks to accomplish. But it might also be a simple meal you pop into the toaster oven. It doesn’t matter what you are cooking. What matters is the effort you put into it. In the video, she took her time to make her meal. There was no rushing involved. True, it was a simple meal, but it turned out well. We wouldn’t miss an opportunity to sit at her table. You can tell she put love into her food.

Let’s see if the TikTok community liked watching this meal get made. User @user9040490312962 exclaimed, “I love this! But raclette is Swiss—it’s common in France, but it’s Switzerland.” @Dan Lewis said, “This looks like British summer 'picky bits.'” @Jennn admitted, “Sounds like Camille from Emily in Paris.” @Sarah exclaimed, “Your accent is beautiful! Also, the way you said “potatoes” sounded perfectly British! LOL.”

People are blown away by her beautiful accent and her food prep skills. We couldn’t agree more. If you enjoyed the video and want more content, visit @manonlagreve’s TikTok channel. You never know what you’ll learn.

