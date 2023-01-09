ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairborn, OH

Police: 2 in custody after attempted armed robbery in Fairborn

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iOL0s_0k8duyWl00

FAIRBORN — Two people were taken into custody following an attempted armed robbery in Fairborn Sunday night.

Shortly before 7:30 p.m., Fairborn police received a call of a reported armed robbery in the 200 block of Forest Street where a single shot was alleged to have been fired inside a home, according to a spokesperson for the police department.

Upon arrival, officers saw two male suspects fleeing on foot.

One suspect was immediately taken into custody.

An “extensive search” was conducted for the second suspect with help from a Fairborn K-9 and the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, the spokesperson said.

Officers located the second suspect who was still on foot and was taken into custody.

The firearm that was allegedly used was located and seized by officers after taking the suspects into custody.

Medics were dispatched to the scene to treat a juvenile male and an adult male for non-life-threatening injuries from being assaulted by the suspects, the spokesperson said. Nobody was struck by the round fired inside the home.

Both males were transported to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Both suspects remain in custody, and formal charges are still pending.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHIO Dayton

2 taken into custody after SWAT standoff in Dayton

DAYTON — A police and SWAT standoff in Dayton has ended with two people in custody Wednesday afternoon. Around 11:30 a.m. crews were called to a home in the 1000 block of West Norman Avenue to reports of shots fired, according to Major Chris Malson with Dayton Police Department.
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Body cam shows moment Sidney officers confront armed suspect in deadly officer-involved shooting

SIDNEY — Sidney Police have released new video that shows the moment officers confronted an armed man inside a grocery story last month. On December 21, officers responded to Sidney Foodtown on Wapakoneta Ave after receiving reports of an active shooter inside the store. Police later told News Center 7 that there was an initial confrontation with a man with a handgun in the area of the cash registers. That man, later identified as Todd Jordan, then reportedly fired shots inside the store.
SIDNEY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Kettering Police seeking ID for auto theft suspect

KETTERING — Kettering Police Department is searching for the videoed suspect. The suspect is believed to have stolen the pickup truck seen in the video. Authorities encourage anyone with information about the identity of the person to contact Detective Jung at 937-296-2460. ©2023 Cox Media Group.
KETTERING, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police search for gunman after Morse Road accident

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are seeking help locating a man accused of shooting another man after getting into an accident in north-central Columbus. Police said that on Oct. 1, 2022, an auto accident resulted in a shooting at the intersection of Morse Road and Kingshill Drive in the Woodward Park neighborhood, near Interstate […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WLWT 5

Police: Man arrested for shooting gun, drug trafficking in Mount Auburn

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police have arrested a man on charges of inducing a panic and drug trafficking in Mount Auburn. According to a Facebook post by the Cincinnati Police Department, District Four officers recently responded to two ShotSpotter activations in Mount Auburn. The ShotSpotter activations where followed by multiple...
CINCINNATI, OH
WHIO Dayton

Man convicted of hitting Dayton officer with ATV sentenced to prison

DAYTON — A man convicted of hitting a Dayton police officer with an ATV sending him into a street sign has been sentenced to prison. On Aug. 14 2021, Deontaye Trammell, 27, was driving an ATV in the 1900 block of North Gettysburg Avenue, when two Dayton police officers signaled him and a large group of other ATVs, according to court records.
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Man charged with abduction, child endangerment among 9 other counts in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — A man was arrested and charged with, among other things, abduction, child endangerment, and escaping from law enforcement Friday, January 6. Springfield Police were dispatched to the 1000 block of Lagonda Avenue after receiving reports of a man, later identified as Jacob Lee Johnson, abusing a woman, a probable cause affidavit submitted to the Clark County Municipal Court stated.
SPRINGFIELD, OH
sciotopost.com

Update – Police Chase Ends in Crash in Pickaway County

PICKAWAY – A police chase after a domestic incident has ended in a crash with injuries in Pickaway County. On 01-09-2023 at 2000 hrs. Commercial Point PD advised of being in a pursuit with a suspect vehicle that was from 4800 Duvall Rd Lot 129. The Commercial Point officer stated that they were eastbound on SR 762 just passing 104. The sheriff’s department was close to the intersection of U S 23 and S R 762. The unit then stopped the northbound and southbound traffic and waited until the suspect vehicle and Commercial Point officer continued through this intersection. This unit then got in behind the Commercial Point officer and was traveling east at a speed of around 90.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
107K+
Followers
150K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy