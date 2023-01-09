Police: 2 in custody after attempted armed robbery in Fairborn

FAIRBORN — Two people were taken into custody following an attempted armed robbery in Fairborn Sunday night.

Shortly before 7:30 p.m., Fairborn police received a call of a reported armed robbery in the 200 block of Forest Street where a single shot was alleged to have been fired inside a home, according to a spokesperson for the police department.

Upon arrival, officers saw two male suspects fleeing on foot.

One suspect was immediately taken into custody.

An “extensive search” was conducted for the second suspect with help from a Fairborn K-9 and the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, the spokesperson said.

Officers located the second suspect who was still on foot and was taken into custody.

The firearm that was allegedly used was located and seized by officers after taking the suspects into custody.

Medics were dispatched to the scene to treat a juvenile male and an adult male for non-life-threatening injuries from being assaulted by the suspects, the spokesperson said. Nobody was struck by the round fired inside the home.

Both males were transported to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Both suspects remain in custody, and formal charges are still pending.

