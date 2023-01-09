ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas County, TX

Janie b.
2d ago

Nice puff piece. But this man is responsible for our overwhelming crime in Dallas the past few years. He does, however, share the blame with the other democrat judges in Dallas County.

Trent Palmer
2d ago

what's funny is the dumbcrats that voted straight party line ousted Faith Johnson ,a good, black, female, district attorney. most constituents wanted her, but to ignorant to realize she's republican

dmagazine.com

Report: Ankle Monitoring Didn’t Stop Dallas Murder Suspects

A report commissioned by Gov. Greg Abbott analyzing two high-profile Dallas murder cases involving suspects wearing ankle monitors found lapses in the supervision provided by their parole officers. Abbott tasked the Texas Department of Criminal Justice and the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles with investigating whether the parole supervision...
DALLAS, TX
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Keller

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. BLACKMON, CHRISTEN ANTHONY MARCEL; B/M; POB: ST LOUIS MO; AGE: 30; ADDRESS: FORT WORTH...
KELLER, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide on N. Jim Miller Road

On January 10, 2023, at about 1:55 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 400 block N. Jim Miller Road. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived, they found Kendreal Jones, 17, lying on the ground with a gunshot wound. DFR responded and transported Jones to a local hospital where he died from his injuries. There is no suspect in custody. This remains an ongoing investigation.
CBS DFW

Warrants issued for individuals involved with Frisco purse snatching, robbery

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Frisco police have issued warrants for two individuals involved in a string of purse thefts.Tyler Payne, 31 and Thomas Cofer, 41 have been charged with theft and aggravated robbery. The first incident happened on Nov. 14, 2022 in the Target parking lot at 4855 Eldorado Parkway. The victim said she was loading her car with purchases when a truck pulled up next to her. One suspect then got out of the passenger side of the truck and took her purse from her shopping cart. The suspect got back in the car and sped away. About six minutes after...
FRISCO, TX
WFAA

City of Dallas sued for ordinance banning panhandling on medians

DALLAS — The city of Dallas is being sued over its recently-passed panhandling ordinance which bans people from walking or standing on medians. In October of 2022, the Dallas City Council voted 14-1 to adopt two ordinances that bans people from asking for money in certain areas of the city.
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

Leading Off (1/12/23)

Original Juneteenth Museum Destroyed by Fire. The residential building that most recently served as the original Juneteenth museum started by Opal Lee burned down overnight Tuesday, the Fort Worth Fire Department said Wednesday. Officials said that all the artifacts had been removed from the building in anticipation of the new Juneteenth museum.
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

Courtroom Lessons From John Creuzot

In October, before early voting started, we had Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot on our EarBurner podcast. We had a pretty good chat. Then, after we turned off the mics, we had a great chat. Politicians can be that way. Reticent and guarded when speaking on the record, then foul-mouthed and freewheeling when they’re just shooting the breeze.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Colleyville

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. MCCOY, OMARIYAN DEONTE; B/M; POB: MARSHALL TX; AGE: 20; ADDRESS: FORT WORTH TX; OCCUPATION:...
COLLEYVILLE, TX
WFAA

Information wanted in connection to deadly Dallas shooting

DALLAS — The Dallas Police Department (DPD) has started investigating a deadly shooting that happened on Tuesday. Police are looking for anyone with information to come forward. According to DPD, officers responded to a shooting in the 1400 block of Peru Street on Jan. 10. When they got there,...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Dallas police searching for suspect in McCree Road murder

DALLAS — A man was fatally shot Wednesday morning on McCree Road, and Dallas police are searching for a suspect. Officers were called about the shooting at about 6:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 11600 block of McCree Road, police said. Upon arrival, police say they found a man with...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

4 Bank Customers Targeted by ‘Jugging' Thieves Saturday in McKinney

Police in McKinney are urging bank customers to stay vigilant following a rash of "jugging" incidents over the weekend. According to police, at least four jugging cases are being investigated at three separate Chase bank branches. McKinney Police spokeswoman Ana Navarro says one went to the gas station; another went...
MCKINNEY, TX
wbap.com

Denton ISD Sends $1.4 Billion Bond to Voters

(WBAP/KLIF) — A May bond election is planned for Denton ISD. The school board voted to approve a nearly one and a half billion dollar bond election at Tuesday night’s meeting. The board voted unanimously in favor of a proposed May 6th bond election to address several issues,...
DENTON, TX

