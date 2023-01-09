Read full article on original website
Janie b.
2d ago
Nice puff piece. But this man is responsible for our overwhelming crime in Dallas the past few years. He does, however, share the blame with the other democrat judges in Dallas County.
3
Trent Palmer
2d ago
what's funny is the dumbcrats that voted straight party line ousted Faith Johnson ,a good, black, female, district attorney. most constituents wanted her, but to ignorant to realize she's republican
2
dmagazine.com
Report: Ankle Monitoring Didn’t Stop Dallas Murder Suspects
A report commissioned by Gov. Greg Abbott analyzing two high-profile Dallas murder cases involving suspects wearing ankle monitors found lapses in the supervision provided by their parole officers. Abbott tasked the Texas Department of Criminal Justice and the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles with investigating whether the parole supervision...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Now a Judge, Former County Commissioner Becomes New Insider for Dallas Jail Cost Concerns
The first meeting was held Tuesday for a Dallas County Commissioners Court that is now all Democratic, as the last Republican took his new post as a judge in the criminal courthouse. Republican J. J. Koch, a former prosecutor, was appointed to the felony court seat by Republican Gov. Greg...
fox4news.com
Dallas County commissioners change pretrial release program to help release more inmates
DALLAS - Dallas County commissioners voted to modify the pretrial release program in order to help release more inmates who are not a safety risk while they await trial. They say it's an effort to reduce jail overcrowding under the current policy. A low-risk inmate would need to have two references to be eligible for pre-trial release.
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Keller
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. BLACKMON, CHRISTEN ANTHONY MARCEL; B/M; POB: ST LOUIS MO; AGE: 30; ADDRESS: FORT WORTH...
dpdbeat.com
Homicide on N. Jim Miller Road
On January 10, 2023, at about 1:55 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 400 block N. Jim Miller Road. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived, they found Kendreal Jones, 17, lying on the ground with a gunshot wound. DFR responded and transported Jones to a local hospital where he died from his injuries. There is no suspect in custody. This remains an ongoing investigation.
Warrants issued for individuals involved with Frisco purse snatching, robbery
FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Frisco police have issued warrants for two individuals involved in a string of purse thefts.Tyler Payne, 31 and Thomas Cofer, 41 have been charged with theft and aggravated robbery. The first incident happened on Nov. 14, 2022 in the Target parking lot at 4855 Eldorado Parkway. The victim said she was loading her car with purchases when a truck pulled up next to her. One suspect then got out of the passenger side of the truck and took her purse from her shopping cart. The suspect got back in the car and sped away. About six minutes after...
Dallas Police investigating three seperate shooting deaths in violent start to 2023
The first shooting was just before 2 Tuesday afternoon. Police were dispatched to North Jim Miller Road where they found 17-year-old Kendreal Jones lying on the ground with a gun shot wound
City of Dallas sued for ordinance banning panhandling on medians
DALLAS — The city of Dallas is being sued over its recently-passed panhandling ordinance which bans people from walking or standing on medians. In October of 2022, the Dallas City Council voted 14-1 to adopt two ordinances that bans people from asking for money in certain areas of the city.
dmagazine.com
Leading Off (1/12/23)
Original Juneteenth Museum Destroyed by Fire. The residential building that most recently served as the original Juneteenth museum started by Opal Lee burned down overnight Tuesday, the Fort Worth Fire Department said Wednesday. Officials said that all the artifacts had been removed from the building in anticipation of the new Juneteenth museum.
dmagazine.com
Courtroom Lessons From John Creuzot
In October, before early voting started, we had Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot on our EarBurner podcast. We had a pretty good chat. Then, after we turned off the mics, we had a great chat. Politicians can be that way. Reticent and guarded when speaking on the record, then foul-mouthed and freewheeling when they’re just shooting the breeze.
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Colleyville
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. MCCOY, OMARIYAN DEONTE; B/M; POB: MARSHALL TX; AGE: 20; ADDRESS: FORT WORTH TX; OCCUPATION:...
‘We want justice’: Family suing Dallas ISD for negligence after death of special education teacher
DALLAS — The family of former special education teaching assistant has filed a federal lawsuit against the Dallas Independent School District. The children of Sharla Sims is accusing the district of negligence, after the teaching assistant was attacked by a student in her classroom and later died. “Every teacher...
Information wanted in connection to deadly Dallas shooting
DALLAS — The Dallas Police Department (DPD) has started investigating a deadly shooting that happened on Tuesday. Police are looking for anyone with information to come forward. According to DPD, officers responded to a shooting in the 1400 block of Peru Street on Jan. 10. When they got there,...
Dallas police searching for suspect in McCree Road murder
DALLAS — A man was fatally shot Wednesday morning on McCree Road, and Dallas police are searching for a suspect. Officers were called about the shooting at about 6:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 11600 block of McCree Road, police said. Upon arrival, police say they found a man with...
Victims killed in Fort Worth shooting identified
The two teens killed in a January 4th shooting in Fort Worth have now been identified. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner confirms Adrian Daniels was 14 and Breck Williams was 17.
McKinney police issue warning about more bank 'jugging' thefts
In each case, the victim of the crime had just visited a bank and made a cash withdrawal. All of the victims left their cash in their car while they went into a store or ran other errands.
Man wounded in Fort Worth freeway shooting
A man is in the hospital with a gunshot wound suffered in what Fort Worth police are investigating as a gang shooting. Investigators say the victim was driving on I-35 near Morningside Tuesday night about 7 p.m.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
4 Bank Customers Targeted by ‘Jugging' Thieves Saturday in McKinney
Police in McKinney are urging bank customers to stay vigilant following a rash of "jugging" incidents over the weekend. According to police, at least four jugging cases are being investigated at three separate Chase bank branches. McKinney Police spokeswoman Ana Navarro says one went to the gas station; another went...
Mesquite police hire gun-sniffing dog to detect weapons in schools
MESQUITE, Texas — In an effort to put an end to gun violence in schools, Mesquite police have a new way of detecting guns at those particular buildings. Police now have a gun-detecting dog that will go around the district. WFAA got to meet "Officer Ferris" and follow him...
wbap.com
Denton ISD Sends $1.4 Billion Bond to Voters
(WBAP/KLIF) — A May bond election is planned for Denton ISD. The school board voted to approve a nearly one and a half billion dollar bond election at Tuesday night’s meeting. The board voted unanimously in favor of a proposed May 6th bond election to address several issues,...
