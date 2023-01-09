ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

trumbulltimes.com

Dan Haar: Day 1 on the CT cannabis trail with a supporter and critic

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. It was five minutes before the moment of history on Tuesday morning when I met up with state Rep. Josh Elliott on the sidewalk in front of the Zen Leaf cannabis store, a medical dispensary that was about to become one of the state’s first seven locations to sell marijuana to the general adult public.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Community college students concerned over tuition costs

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — As the cost of attending state universities continues to rise, community college students in Connecticut worry that they are next even though there isn’t a proposal to raise tuition. Students rallied in Hartford Wednesday, saying they’d hurt from a tuition hike. “Please don’t hurt us by not allowing us to serve […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
New Haven Independent

Smokers Rejoice At Cannabiz Kickoff

As Tony Negron stood in line to become New Haven’s first customer of fully legal recreational weed, the 40-year-old recalled sharing a first joint with his boys at 12 years old and then eating boxed mac n’ cheese. How did he plan to celebrate his more grown-up purchase...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Hartford city councilman enters mayoral race

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The third candidate to become Hartford’s next mayor has officially entered the race. Nick Lebron, a member of the Hartford City council, formally announced his candidacy Tuesday afternoon. “Far too often, our city gets put in a negative light — coverage of gun violence, poverty and disinvestment,” Lebron, a Democrat, said. […]
HARTFORD, CT
New Haven Independent

Bysiewicz Taps 2 More New Haveners

The New Haven-to-Lieutenant Governor’s Office pipeline keeps flowing, with two new appointments announced Wednesday. One of the appointments: Brittany Founds was named director of external affairs and constituent services as Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz assembles her team for a second four-year term. Bysiewicz also tapped New Haven’s Taijah Anderson...
NEW HAVEN, CT
FOX 61

John Fonfara announces he's running for mayor of Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. — State Senator John Fonfara announced Monday that he's running for Hartford mayor after 36 years of representing the city in the state legislature. Fonfara is a Democrat-- representing Hartford and Wethersfield, and he says he is committed to serving the people of the capital city, after having represented them in both the state house and senate for decades.
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Cannabis sales in Connecticut start tomorrow

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Cannabis sales begin statewide on Tuesday and cities are preparing for a rush of new business. In New Haven, Mayor Justin Elicker scheduled a news conference for Monday to provide an update on sales expectations. Tuesday, people aged 21 and older will be able to...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

18-year-old fatally shot on Broad Street in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — An 18-year-old died following a late-night shooting on Broad Street Wednesday night. Hartford police officers responded to a report of a ShotSpotter alert at around 9:53 p.m. in the area of Broad Street. Upon arriving at the scene, police located an 18-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. Police identified him […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH.com

Doctor stresses the importance of sleep

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Sleep is more important than you may think. Dr. Moshe Zutler, the medical director of the Sleep Care Center at the Hospital of Central Connecticut, explains how sleep benefits our bodies and how much sleep we should get every night. Zutler shares how a...
NEW HAVEN, CT
FOX 61

FOX 61

