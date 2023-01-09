Read full article on original website
This Connecticut Ghost Town Has Been Named One of the Creepiest in the Country
Video Of Black Bear Using Family's Backyard Deck to Hibernate In Connecticut Goes Viral
Renowned discount supermarket chain opens another new location in Massachusetts
The 2023 Ski Sundown Festival In New Hartford Offers Wintertime Family Fun
Former Real Housewives Star Denise Richards Latest Movie "The Junkyard Dogs" Filmed In Cromwell
trumbulltimes.com
Dan Haar: Day 1 on the CT cannabis trail with a supporter and critic
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. It was five minutes before the moment of history on Tuesday morning when I met up with state Rep. Josh Elliott on the sidewalk in front of the Zen Leaf cannabis store, a medical dispensary that was about to become one of the state’s first seven locations to sell marijuana to the general adult public.
Community college students concerned over tuition costs
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — As the cost of attending state universities continues to rise, community college students in Connecticut worry that they are next even though there isn’t a proposal to raise tuition. Students rallied in Hartford Wednesday, saying they’d hurt from a tuition hike. “Please don’t hurt us by not allowing us to serve […]
Bed Bath & Beyond to close 3 Connecticut stores amid bankruptcy concerns
HAMDEN, Conn. — Bed Bath & Beyond announced it will close three stores in Connecticut as its fiscal third-quarter sales fell by a third. The company, which has already been cutting costs, said Tuesday it will slash an additional $80 million to $100 million across the company, including an unspecified number of layoffs.
Subway sandwiches considers selling itself
Milford, Connecticut, headquartered Subway sandwiches explores the possibility of selling the company with a possible price of more than ten billion dollars.
Smokers Rejoice At Cannabiz Kickoff
As Tony Negron stood in line to become New Haven’s first customer of fully legal recreational weed, the 40-year-old recalled sharing a first joint with his boys at 12 years old and then eating boxed mac n’ cheese. How did he plan to celebrate his more grown-up purchase...
Downtown Hartford Traffic Nightmare Expected Due To Mulitple Events
A UConn basketball doubleheader, a pep rally, and a volleyball tournament are all scheduled to take place in downtown Hartford over the weekend, causing police to issue a traffic advisory. The events are scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 15 with a pep rally on Pratt Street, said...
Hartford city councilman enters mayoral race
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The third candidate to become Hartford’s next mayor has officially entered the race. Nick Lebron, a member of the Hartford City council, formally announced his candidacy Tuesday afternoon. “Far too often, our city gets put in a negative light — coverage of gun violence, poverty and disinvestment,” Lebron, a Democrat, said. […]
Iconic CT Eatery Narrows Down Closing Date After 30 Years In Business
After announcing that it will be closing after 30 years in business, a popular restaurant in Connecticut is offering an update with a more specific time as to when customers can expect it to shut its doors. Earlier Report - Chowder Pot Of Hartford Will Soon Close After Nearly 30 Years I…
Bysiewicz Taps 2 More New Haveners
The New Haven-to-Lieutenant Governor’s Office pipeline keeps flowing, with two new appointments announced Wednesday. One of the appointments: Brittany Founds was named director of external affairs and constituent services as Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz assembles her team for a second four-year term. Bysiewicz also tapped New Haven’s Taijah Anderson...
Popular Chain Store Is Closing More Massachusetts Locations–Is Pittsfield One Of Them?
A popular nationwide chain store recently announced they intend to close 150 stores before the end of fiscal 2022 and that includes some stores in the great state of Massachusetts. Back in September of last year, popular home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond announced that they were planning on...
From seed to sale, Rocky Hill facility producing marijuana ahead of recreational sales
ROCKY HILL, Conn. — In Rocky Hill, a former pharmaceutical facility is now Connecticut’s largest marijuana production facility. CT Pharma, operated by parent company Verano, has been gearing up for this moment for a decade. “It’s the end of prohibition—almost for I think the entire northeast,” said Rino...
State Rep. 'Q' Williams to take 'Final Ride' on Wednesday
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — The body of State Rep. Quentin “Q” Williams will take a final ride from his hometown to the State Capitol in Hartford Wednesday to honor his memory and legacy according to his family. Williams died last week in a car crash on Rt. 9...
Recreational marijuana sales ready to launch Tuesday, limited supply available on opening day
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Connecticut's first recreational cannabis retail shops open Tuesday morning and experts say it's possible not everyone will be able to find what they're looking for on opening day. Officials expect Tuesday to be a little chaotic and are warning there may be long lines. Only...
John Fonfara announces he's running for mayor of Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. — State Senator John Fonfara announced Monday that he's running for Hartford mayor after 36 years of representing the city in the state legislature. Fonfara is a Democrat-- representing Hartford and Wethersfield, and he says he is committed to serving the people of the capital city, after having represented them in both the state house and senate for decades.
Recreational marijuana sales begin today in Connecticut
Retail marijuana sales begin in Connecticut today at 10 a.m.
darientimes.com
Recreational cannabis sales in Newington an experience some never thought they would see: 'Not in my lifetime'
NEWINGTON — Fine Fettle employees cut the ribbon as customers cheered at its Berlin Turnpike location Tuesday morning, marking the start of recreational cannabis sales in Hartford County. A small line began to gather outside the location about an hour before the doors opened for sales Tuesday morning. Several...
State Rep. Williams remembered as he takes one last trip to the Capitol
HARTFORD, Conn. — Wednesday afternoon, hundreds of people gathered on the northside of the state Capitol building to remember Rep. Quentin “Q” Williams (D-Middletown). This was the “final ride” for Williams, as a motorcade carried his body one last time from his home in Middletown to the Capitol.
Eyewitness News
Cannabis sales in Connecticut start tomorrow
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Cannabis sales begin statewide on Tuesday and cities are preparing for a rush of new business. In New Haven, Mayor Justin Elicker scheduled a news conference for Monday to provide an update on sales expectations. Tuesday, people aged 21 and older will be able to...
18-year-old fatally shot on Broad Street in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — An 18-year-old died following a late-night shooting on Broad Street Wednesday night. Hartford police officers responded to a report of a ShotSpotter alert at around 9:53 p.m. in the area of Broad Street. Upon arriving at the scene, police located an 18-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. Police identified him […]
WTNH.com
Doctor stresses the importance of sleep
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Sleep is more important than you may think. Dr. Moshe Zutler, the medical director of the Sleep Care Center at the Hospital of Central Connecticut, explains how sleep benefits our bodies and how much sleep we should get every night. Zutler shares how a...
