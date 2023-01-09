ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detectives probing whether gray vehicle seen at scary Staten Island carjacking try is involved in ‘crime spree’

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Detectives are investigating whether a gray car caught on video at an attempted carjacking in Pleasant Plains is connected to a brazen car theft at a business in Arden Heights as well as multiple other incidents involving autos in what could be a frightening “crime spree,” officials said on Wednesday.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
CBS New York

Ex-NYPD officer stabbed to death on Staten Island

NEW YORK -- A former member of the NYPD was stabbed to death on Staten Island on Wednesday night. Police said it happened just before 8 p.m. on Elizabeth Street in the West Brighton section of the borough. CBS2 has learned the 37-year-old victim got into a fight with another man and was stabbed in the neck. The former officer was pronounced dead at a hospital. It's unclear if the victim knew his attacker. No arrests have been made. 
STATEN ISLAND, NY
fox5ny.com

Woman injured in violent attack on NYC street

NEW YORK - A woman was left with a fractured foot and finder, missing hair, and bruised after being attacked by a man in Manhattan. The NYPD says it happened about 4:16 p.m. last Sunday in the area of Greenwich Street and Park Place in Tribeca. The man simply walked...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Boy beaten unconscious in NYC sneaker robbery

NEW YORK - A 16-year-old boy was beaten into unconsciousness on a Manhattan street by a group who stole his Air Jordan sneakers. The NYPD says it happened around 9:15 p.m. last Saturday in front of a McDonald's at 3543 Broadway in Hamilton Heights. The group walked up to the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

NYPD: Man handed Stapleton bank teller a threatening note; fled on foot in afternoon robbery

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police responded to a report of a bank robbery Monday afternoon in Stapleton. At approximately 12:05 p.m., a masked male entered the Santander Bank, located at 81 Water St., and passed a teller a note that read he would hurt bank employees if he was not given money, according to a spokesman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
fox5ny.com

Armed men rob customers at Brooklyn internet café

NEW YORK - The New York City Police Department is looking for four men they say robbed an internet café, as well as their customers, in Brooklyn. It happened Wednesday around 2 a.m. at 816 59 St. According to police, four men entered the location and demanded cellphones and...
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

Chair-Thrower Stabs Woman at Downtown Brooklyn Restaurant: Cops

A man allegedly used a chair to smash his way into a downtown Brooklyn restaurant where his 39-year-old ex-girlfriend works, then stabbed her repeatedly before fleeing the scene a day ago, authorities say. The frenzied attack at Cava, on Adams Street, happened in broad daylight, just before 8 a.m. Tuesday.
BROOKLYN, NY
