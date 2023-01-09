Read full article on original website
Former NYPD detective was victim of deadly stabbing in Staten Island, officials say
The 37-year-old brought his children into a home, went back outside, and was stabbed in the neck.
Detectives probing whether gray vehicle seen at scary Staten Island carjacking try is involved in ‘crime spree’
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Detectives are investigating whether a gray car caught on video at an attempted carjacking in Pleasant Plains is connected to a brazen car theft at a business in Arden Heights as well as multiple other incidents involving autos in what could be a frightening “crime spree,” officials said on Wednesday.
Ex-NYPD officer stabbed to death on Staten Island
NEW YORK -- A former member of the NYPD was stabbed to death on Staten Island on Wednesday night. Police said it happened just before 8 p.m. on Elizabeth Street in the West Brighton section of the borough. CBS2 has learned the 37-year-old victim got into a fight with another man and was stabbed in the neck. The former officer was pronounced dead at a hospital. It's unclear if the victim knew his attacker. No arrests have been made.
NYPD touts seizure of loaded gun on Staten Island; Virginia man, 55, arrested
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD promoted the recovery of a loaded gun in Bloomfield. The gun was confiscated on Monday around 7 p.m. on the 1100 block of South Avenue near Lois Lane after a search warrant was executed, according to a spokesman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
fox5ny.com
Woman injured in violent attack on NYC street
NEW YORK - A woman was left with a fractured foot and finder, missing hair, and bruised after being attacked by a man in Manhattan. The NYPD says it happened about 4:16 p.m. last Sunday in the area of Greenwich Street and Park Place in Tribeca. The man simply walked...
NBC New York
Video Shows NYC Driver Run Man Down in Crosswalk in Possible Hate Crime: NYPD
A violent hit-and-run in Brooklyn is being investigated as a possible hate crime, after police said video showed a driver run down a Jewish man in a crosswalk and then take off. Shocking surveillance footage showed the moment a car slammed into the 55-year-old man, who is Hasidic, as he...
Arrest made after former NYPD detective stabbed and killed on Staten Island
The 37-year-old brought his children into a home, went back outside, and was stabbed in the neck.
Additional MTA bus added to facilitate school dismissal following Staten Island bus stop melee
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — An additional MTA bus has been added to a Port Richmond middle school to assist with dismissal following the Forest Avenue bus stop melee involving the suspension of an NYPD officer. Councilmembers David Carr (R-Mid-Island) and Kamillah Hanks (D-North Shore) recently shared news that they...
fox5ny.com
Boy beaten unconscious in NYC sneaker robbery
NEW YORK - A 16-year-old boy was beaten into unconsciousness on a Manhattan street by a group who stole his Air Jordan sneakers. The NYPD says it happened around 9:15 p.m. last Saturday in front of a McDonald's at 3543 Broadway in Hamilton Heights. The group walked up to the...
NBC New York
Man Sentenced for Deadly Early Morning NYC Rock Attack Against Woman Sweeping Sidewalk
A Brooklyn man was sentenced to decades behind bars attacking 61-year-old woman with a rock as she swept a sidewalk in Queens the day after Thanksgiving 2021 -- an assault that claimed her life three months after the violent attack. Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced Wednesday that Elisaul Perez...
Car fire in West Brighton draws large FDNY response
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A fire that badly damaged a vehicle in West Brighton Tuesday prompted a large FDNY response. Firefighters swarmed the vehicle in an effort to control the blaze on the 400 block of Davis Avenue. The interior of the blue SUV was charred and the seats...
Struggling NYPD officer assigned to Staten Island dies in jump from Queens building
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A police officer assigned to Staten Island’s 121st Precinct jumped to his death from an apartment building in Elmhurst, Queens, on Tuesday, according to law-enforcement sources. The officer, a male with five years on the job, was discovered just before 12:30 p.m. at the...
NYPD: Man handed Stapleton bank teller a threatening note; fled on foot in afternoon robbery
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police responded to a report of a bank robbery Monday afternoon in Stapleton. At approximately 12:05 p.m., a masked male entered the Santander Bank, located at 81 Water St., and passed a teller a note that read he would hurt bank employees if he was not given money, according to a spokesman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
NYPD Evacuates The Oculus Center After Bomb Threat On Path Train
Update: NYPD gives all clear
Staten Island Ferry to run hourly overnight service on Tuesday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The city Department of Transportation (DOT) has announced that the Staten Island Ferry will provide hourly overnight service from Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 11 p.m., until Wednesday, Jan. 11, at 5 a.m. Boats will depart from the St. George Terminal on the hour and from the...
fox5ny.com
Armed men rob customers at Brooklyn internet café
NEW YORK - The New York City Police Department is looking for four men they say robbed an internet café, as well as their customers, in Brooklyn. It happened Wednesday around 2 a.m. at 816 59 St. According to police, four men entered the location and demanded cellphones and...
Police: Brooklyn man found dead inside East New York apartment
A man was found dead inside an apartment in East New York Wednesday morning, according to the NYPD.
NBC New York
Chair-Thrower Stabs Woman at Downtown Brooklyn Restaurant: Cops
A man allegedly used a chair to smash his way into a downtown Brooklyn restaurant where his 39-year-old ex-girlfriend works, then stabbed her repeatedly before fleeing the scene a day ago, authorities say. The frenzied attack at Cava, on Adams Street, happened in broad daylight, just before 8 a.m. Tuesday.
Mystery train: ‘The Wanderers’ check out eerie remnants of old North Shore rail line in NYC
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. - There was a time when Staten Island had three rail lines. There was a North Shore branch and a South Beach branch to go along with the one known today as the Staten Island Railway. That last one is the only line we have left, even...
Man forces his way into Brooklyn business, stabs woman several times: NYPD
DOWNTOWN, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police launched a search Tuesday for a man who threw a chair into the front door of a Brooklyn business and then stabbed a woman he knew multiple times, according to the NYPD. Rakien Figueroa broke into the business on Adams Street around 8 a.m., police said. He stabbed the woman, […]
