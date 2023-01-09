2011...Saint Obama was in office...you mean there was a problem? He said there were no problems or scandals during his 8 years...my my my
the fight on the speakership of the house gave me hope at least the Republicans are not lemmings with their lips glued to their parties house speaker like the Democrats were with pelosi. independent thought not allowed Don't represent your constituents just the party and do what you're told. I'll take what happened electing a speaker of the house any day of the week. I want representatives that think for themselves and represent their constituents and not just their party
let me see. this is when Obama was in office. and now a republican speaker takes office now there's a problem? no it's been there for almost 3 years because of Biden you got it!!
Related
Nancy Pelosi Hits Kevin McCarthy With Searing Question In Likely Final Speech As Speaker
Pelosi fires back at reporter: ‘Don’t bother me with a question like that!’
Chuck Schumer predicts Democrats will hold the Senate majority again in 2024
Boebert curses at McCarthy during tense meeting after he insists “I’ve earned this job”: report
Russian prisoners sent to the front lines in Ukraine have been publicly executed for not charging into enemy fire, captured inmates say
McCarthy threatens Senate GOP. Hear one senator's response
Candace Owens Wins $20M Lawsuit Against Republican Politician
Mitch McConnell says the 'entire nation knows' who is responsible for the Capitol riot after the January 6 panel asked the DOJ to prosecute Donald Trump
Biden’s illegal food stamp bonanza
Shaman Predicts Alaska and California Will Become Part of Russia
US Navy Released Worst Rust Photo To Date
"Breakdown in trust": Expert says judge's order suggests DOJ suspects Trump has more classified docs
Home Depot's 93-year-old cofounder who said 'nobody works' anymore because of 'socialism' has donated $64 million to elect Trump and the Republican party over the years
'Pay to slay': Biden sued for sending half a billion in Palestinian aid that could fund acts of terrorism
Clarence Thomas Faces Fresh Investigation Calls Over 'Spousal Support'
Chuck Schumer And Nancy Pelosi Asserted That Joe Biden Should Run For 2024 Election
Neil Gorsuch Just Said the Quiet Part Out Loud
House Republicans to vote on bill abolishing IRS, eliminating income tax
Matt Gaetz’s demands include a committee to investigate FBI, as he calls McCarthy a ‘desperate guy’
McCarthy’s Day One Plan: Gut the Office of Congressional Ethics
CNN
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 31