Bozeman, MT

Time piece with connection to place it was designed: Bozeman

By Jane McDonald
KBZK News
 3 days ago
BOZEMAN — Taking years of experience into his own hands, Dave Berghold is the owner of the Last Wind-Up in downtown Bozeman and has been designing his own model of watches for over a year now.

For Berghold, a passion for watches and timepieces started back when he was a teenager.

“It honestly started in high school,” Berghold said. “There was this timepieces class and I thought, ‘well that sounds kind of interesting I’m going to take a peek at that'.”

Today, he runs his shop—selling, consigning, and restoring watches. However, on his ‘off’ time, he designs and assembles his own line of watches, with a special connection to Bozeman, Montana.

“The five-minute marks, are all in dark blue until we get to number 45,” Berghold said. “That’s kind of a talking point for this model because we are on the 45th parallel—Bozeman is approximately the 45 parallel.”

Berghold notes that there is something special about a physical timepiece that can be passed down for generations and keep time for years.

