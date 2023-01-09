ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to Kliff Kingsbury firing

By Phillip Bupp
 3 days ago
For teams who are out of the NFL postseason, there’s no time like the present to prepare for next season. The day after their final game of the season, the Arizona Cardinals announced the firing of head coach Kliff Kingsbury after four seasons with the team.

Kingsbury finished his Cardinals career with a 28-38-1 record. During Kingsbury’s tenure, the Cardinals reached the playoffs once, losing in 2022 to the eventual Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams in the Wild Card Round.

There are various ways to view Kingsbury’s time in Arizona. On one hand, Kingsbury dealt with various issues that prevented the Cardinals from being at their best this season. Kyler Murray , James Conner , “Hollywood” Brown, Rondale Moore, Zach Allen, and Zach Ertz all missed time due to injury while DeAndre Hopkins was suspended for the first six weeks for violating the NFL’s performance enhancing drugs policy.

On the other hand, the Cardinals hired an “offensive genius” from Texas Tech and had Patrick Mahomes at quarterback. And in those four years, the Cardinals’ offense was not that spectacular. That being said, if this was of any concern to the Cardinals organization, owner Michael Bidwill shouldn’t have given Kingsbury a five-year extension last year. Nevertheless, the Cardinals are moving on.

Many reacted to the news of Kingsbury being let go from the Cardinals.

“Kliff Kingsbury is getting head coach money for the next 5 years. He wins!” -Bob Fescoe

“Thus ends one of the greatest cons in NFL history: That Kliff Kingsbury was a “great offensive mind” and a “quarterback whisperer.” He was a sloppy, lackadaisical, pushover head coach who couldn’t even win when he had Patrick Mahomes in a league without defense.” -Damon Amendolara

“Michael Bidwill cost himself millions of dollars by doling out the Keim and Kingsbury extensions, but at least it didn’t keep him from making these much-needed moves.” -Kyle Odegard

“Kyle Shanahan, Hard Knocks and Call of Duty were just too much for Kliff Kingsbury to overcome.” -Sean Jordan

“I would think Kliff Kingsbury is relieved been so stressed out for over a year + you could just see his facial expressions on game day.” -Mike Jurecki

“Kliff Kingsbury was not fun to watch as an Arizona native. He coached the team like you played Madden in 2005. Run around with the quarterback and hit the post across the field every now and again.” -Gary Sheffield Jr.

“People celebrating the firing of Kingsbury aren’t acknowledging the challenge team may face in hiring a successor. Organization is in a rough place talent-wise and is saddled with a big question mark at QB.” -Adam Green

“I can’t believe Kliff Kingsbury, who couldn’t win at Texas Tech, didn’t work in the NFL. Common sense is lacking with some of these hires.” -Zach Braziller

