A woman paid $35 dollars for a priceless 2000-year-old Roman bust she found in a Goodwill storeAnita DurairajAustin, TX
10 Austin Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyAustin, TX
Lawmakers release several key Texans who planned, instigated and helped execute the January 6 'insurrection'VictorTexas State
Tex-Cajun in Austin: A Guide to Spicy, Seafood-Based DishesAustin, TX
Is Buc-ee's the best-paying employer in Texas? Some roles pay wages four times more than teachers!Ash JurbergTexas State
Contemporary country great announces Austin appearance with drink in hand
Despite living in the “country” by most American standards, Austinites don’t always get a chance to live out that lifestyle. One of those chances comes July 29, when one of country’s biggest contemporary stars — with seven ACM Awards, four CMA Awards, and 10 Grammys — Eric Church, rides through on his second of two Texas tour stops.Church plays at the Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas on July 28, and Austin's show the next night will be at Germania Insurance Amphitheate. His success precedes him, but this is still a first for “The Chief.” He’s played long sets — two-and-a-half...
Here are the top 5 things to do in Austin this weekend
A great show is always nearby in the Live Music Capital of the World, and this selection is proof. Groove to the sounds of soul with Maze, Frankie Beverly, and The Isley Brother in concert or hear the sounds of France performed by the Austin Symphony. Even more live happenings offer up something for every interest. Check out the top five things to do in Austin this weekend. For more event listings, go to our calendar.Thursday, January 12Cap City Comedy Club presents Shane GillisComedian Shane Gillis comes to Cap City Comedy Club for a short run of live performances. The...
Classical superstar Ludovico Einaudi brings first solo album in two decades to Austin this April
While we were all making sourdough starters and following the latest Tik Tok trends during the pandemic, famed composer and classical pianist Ludovico Einaudi was working on his first solo album in 20 years. The result was Underwater, a 12-track album released in January 2022, which Austinites will get to hear live at Bass Concert Hall for one night only this April. It's been four years since the acclaimed Italian artist — officially the most streamed classical artist of all time — last visited Austin, and he's been busy. Since 2019, he's composed the scores to films such as...
South by Southwest announces spacey keynote and third round of featured speakers
As Austin starts its post-holiday trudge through the gray but mostly inoffensive winter, South by Southwest draws ever closer. The festival announced on January 10 a new keynote session about NASA and its third round of featured speakers, and they’re certainly not just filler.“Unfold The Universe: NASA’s Webb Space Telescope” will explore the contributions of (and to) the James Webb Space Telescope, which released exciting full-color images on July 12, 2022, most notably of the Cosmic Cliffs in the Carina Nebula, which took social media by storm, juxtaposing sandy amorphous peaks and a midnight blue “sky” dotted with stars and...
Vegan burger truck from Austin parks the plow and goes digital
Plow Burger, one of Austin's top spots for vegan burgers in three locations across the city, plus one in Denton, has closed most of its physical doors, opting instead to operate as a ghost kitchen. The last physical location closes on January 15. Plow Burger's sister brand, Brunch Bird, has also closed.An Instagram post says, "We will be launching a digital kitchen soon after, but our physical location will be no longer after January 15. We will give more updates soon." A spokesperson told CultureMap Dallas that the closure was predicated on a variety of factors that included the pandemic...
Austin theater company puts on South African play that mirrors current banned literature debates
They say Shakespeare sounds best in an American accent — how about a South African one? Austin Shakespeare, a professional theater company that goes beyond The Bard, will stage a three-day production of “Master Harold” … and the Boys, a play by South African playwright Athol Fugard, set in early apartheid. The readings take place January 13-15 at KMFA’s Draylen Mason Studio.Aside from the timeless value of sharing stories from other countries, “Master Harold” … and the Boys offers something oddly current to Texas audiences, considering its 1982 publication (while the apartheid government was still in power). The play shares...
Central Austin arcade and milkshake shop closes later this month
Another Austin classic is closing its doors on January 15. The Violet Crown Clubhouse (VCC), located at 7100 Woodrow Avenue, is closing its doors for the final time on Sunday after being open for the last four years. VCC, which is situated in a former pharmacy that felt like a blast from the past when visitors walked through its doors, announced the news on its Instagram page."It has been a thrill being your neighborhood cruise director for the past 4 years, and you know we won’t be going out quietly!," the post on November 16, 2022, stated.The owners went to further state that the clubhouse was being acquired by a business that would run a coffee shop, natural wine bar and bottle shop in place of the clubhouse.The last week of events, which last until the silent disco party on January 15, include performances from local Austin artists in addition to the normal offerings of arcade games and milkshakes at the clubhouse.--Read the full story and watch the video at KVUE.com.
Downtown Austin hotel hosts goal-setting and mindfulness event to start 2023 off right
If you've already broken some of your 2023 resolutions ten days in, have no fear: There's never a bad time to re-evaluate your goals and meet like-minded people with a similar vision. Perhaps that's why the Hotel Van Zandt's Vision Board Workshop is taking place a full two weeks into the new year, on January 14, to ward off the annual pressure to start fresh on New Year's Day.Since health and wellness are usually top of mind this month, the event is a partnership with author Gustavo Padron and ATX Yoga Girl founder Cynthia Aguillon Bernard. Rather than setting abstract...
Exquisite craftsmanship and special details set this Travis Heights home apart
A moody black exterior is only the beginning for the eye-catching 1135 Gillespie Pl., built by the renowned Jack Boothe Construction.Douglas Fir accents and a white standing-seam metal roof are complemented by lush landscaping that's framed by bespoke, handcrafted steel, providing a backdrop for native plants and trees that create privacy and shade. Inside, stunning materials and beautiful European oak floors ground the bright, sunny rooms that look out over the verdant backyard, sparkling pool, and neighborhood treetops.The open main living space encourages entertaining, with a seamless flow out to the Lueder limestone-covered patio, sun deck, sparkling pool, and lawn...
Haunted traveling circus shows Austin there's nothing to fear
There’s a mysterious circus tent at Barton Creek Square, and screams are drifting across the pavement. A chainsaw roars inside. The black-and-white-striped peaks are topped with red lights and a sign that reads, “Paranormal Cirque.”This latest effort by Cirque Italia leans into the haunted vibes, suggesting freak show — especially thanks to the rated-R warnings plastered all over the website — but delivering dramatic set design and theatrical camp. It’ll be in Austin until January 16 before moving to four other Texas cities.A chipper description by the show’s general manager, Benjamin Holland, encapsulates the tone of the show: “I'm also...
Classics, newcomers, and pop-ups: Our editors share their favorite Austin meals of 2022
We at CultureMap love sending readers to events before they happen, but sometimes we miss out on telling y’all how we really feel once we’ve seen them, too. We spent 2022 enjoying meals all over Austin — from public openings, to private events, to our everyday favorites that aren’t necessarily making news — and we’ll remember some of them for years to come.The Austin food scene offers lots of variety not just in cuisine, but in service style, price, formality, and wisdom imparted. Some meals say something; others are just designed to be enjoyed. That our top 10 meals run...
Singer Sam Smith visits Austin with upcoming Gloria tour
Singer Sam Smith will play in Austin this fall with a stop at the Moody Center on September 7 as part of their upcoming Gloria The Tour.The tour, Smith's first North American run since 2018, will go to 27 cities over the course of two months, starting in Miami, Florida on July 25. In addition to the Austin concert, Smith will also go to Fort Worth on September 7 and Houston on September 8.The tour is in support of Smith's fourth album, Gloria, which is set for release on January 27. They will be joined by special guest Jessie Reyez,...
Austin Home + Garden Show returns with HGTV sisters and local botanical garden
Forget this week’s Target run — the Austin Home + Garden Show has everything an Austinite needs, wants, and didn’t know they crave in tools and knickknacks around the house. The Austin Convention Center will fill up with tools, fashion, organization, and appliances this January 6-8.Like any expo, this offers demo and browsing opportunities, plus service and product specials that can save attendees hundreds of dollars. In addition to the shopping, some speakers will get onstage to share inspiration with DIY-ers. New this year, attendees can learn from a well-known pair of designers and flea market-loving sisters dubbed the Junk...
Jackie Venson kicks off residency at Antone's, plus more Austin music picks for the start of January
New year, new you, new shows. Here are some local gigs you should try to get out for in the first part of January, from the return of the annual Free Week to month-long residencies you should definitely have on your radar.FREE WEEK – January 2-7Red River Cultural District’s annual FREE WEEK is currently underway. If you’re looking to participate, here are six shows that should be on your radar. For more information on participating venues, check out our previous coverage, or visit redriverculturaldistrict.org.Thursday, January 5: The wild and heavy Tear Dungan will play the Mohawk with Big Bill, Megafauna,...
Austin Film Society focuses lens on diverse "emerging professionals" for 2023 career program
Good luck on LinkedIn as an aspiring filmmaker. Some industries just don’t use the same career standards job seekers recommend until their last breaths, and some are stuck in a cycle of notable people who all look basically the same. Although film can be difficult to break into, the Austin Film Society (AFS) has created a springboard for underrepresented aspiring creatives, accepting applications for 2023 through January 20.The Creative Careers Program covers creative media in film and television, especially aiming to hear from LGBTQ+ and disabled “emerging professionals”, as well as women and people of color. In return for these...
Austin donut shop reportedly recovers stolen food truck amid holiday rollercoaster
Lots of Austinites had things stolen over the holidays, so they’re certainly not alone. At Gourdough’s Donuts, the thieves were after more than just the dough; over Christmas, the entire Airstream trailer was removed from its paved home. The company took to social media to ask Austinites to keep their eyes peeled for the glistening donut factory, and it actually worked.Some commenters on the post reported seeing the trailer off of Highway 21 and thinking the location was odd. (Now that the trailer is recovered, donuts in a field sounds like a great way to celebrate.) The post offered a...
South Congress: Artists and entrepreneurs converge near Lady Bird Lake
There are so many great places to live in Austin that it helps to have an expert on your side. The Neighborhood Guide presented by Kuper Sotheby's International Realty gives you insider access from the agents who live and work there, providing in-the-know info about your possible new community. --- South Congress — or SoCo, as the locals call it — is "the home and gathering place of artists, entrepreneurs, long-time Austinites, and a diverse mix of newcomers," says real estate agent Carl Shurr. And Shurr should know. He's lived in Travis Heights, right next to...
Tesla's Austin headquarters files for $800 million campus expansion
Tesla appears to be planning to add to its Austin manufacturing facility, based on documents filed with the State of Texas.Tesla's facility is already massive, clocking in at more than 10 million square feet for both battery and vehicle manufacturing. The "Gigafactory" campus also serves as Tesla's headquarters.Now, Tesla has filed a series of plans with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR) to construct proposed additions at the campus. The six filings, registered between December 20, 2022, and January 10, 2023, total $833,700,000 and 1.7 million square feet of additional space.Half of the filings propose starting work...
9 enticing art exhibits to whet the appetite in Austin this January
As a new year rolls in and annual resolutions reset, the Austin arts beckon with exhibits to motivate, inspire, and ignite a new year of creativity. Peek behind the scenes with the Ransom Center’s moviemaking exhibit, or see the works of glass and oil on canvas from Austin artist Rejina Thomas at t he Neill-Cochran House. There’s also Print Austin’s annual “5x5” exhibition at Link & Pin, and a a multi-disciplinary exploration of what’s behind the “Façade” at the Visual Arts Center. It’s a smorgasbord of arts to energize the start of your year!Mexic-Arte“El Nacimiento” — Now through February 5If...
Austin industry veterans turn to regional Mexican cuisine at new South Lamar taqueria
In 2023, we’re not accepting anything but handmade tacos, from the tortilla up. One anticipated opening blazing into the new year is Masa y Más, a taqueria in the Zilker neighborhood that combines personal experience with the business acumen of industry pros. Service starts on January 6.Those pros, Larry Perdido and Chuck Smith, founded two Austin staples — Moonshine Patio Bar & Grill and Hopdoddy Burger Bar — and watched them grow over 20 and 13 years, respectively. Both focus on Southern American traditions, but Masa y Más pushes it south still to Central Mexico. Chef and operating partner Roberto...
