ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Biden's student loan forgiveness plan faces a Supreme Court decision. Here's where things stand.

By Evan Johnson, Yahoo News
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=394FvX_0k8duH0s00

The future of President Biden’s student loan forgiveness program remains in question as the government prepares to defend its legality before the U.S. Supreme Court.

Next month, the high court will hear arguments in two federal cases challenging the legality of the debt-relief program. The first case is a lawsuit challenging the plan by a group of six Republican-led states who believe the Education Department is exceeding its authority. The second is a lawsuit in Texas from two individuals who did not fully qualify for the relief and want to eliminate the entire program.

Last week, the Department of Justice argued in its first brief defending the policy before the Supreme Court that the White House’s efforts to absolve many Americans of much or all of their student debt are “reasonable” and “fall squarely within the plain text” of the law.

Meanwhile, Biden’s program will remain on hold, due to a federal injunction, until the legal issues are resolved.

The student debt relief program

Biden, following through on a campaign promise, announced the debt-relief program on Aug. 24, 2022, pointing to the Higher Education Relief Opportunities for Students (HEROES) Act as the basis for his executive authority to forgive student loans — in particular, a provision that allows the Department of Education to waive or modify federal student loan programs in order to ensure that recipients of student financial assistance are not placed in a worse position financially because of a national emergency, such as the coronavirus pandemic.

There is precedent for the use of the HEROES Act in response to the pandemic, says Dan Urman, a law professor at Northeastern University, who pointed to the current pause on student debt payments.

“To be fair — pausing and canceling are not the same thing,” Urman said, “but I would say we’re talking about a degree of difference.”

Legal challenges

On Sept. 29, GOP-led states Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska and South Carolina filed a lawsuit — Biden v. Nebraska — in the Eastern Missouri District Court challenging the debt-relief program.

The states assert that the program represents a violation of the separation of powers and the Administrative Procedure Act — which establishes uniform procedures for rulemaking on the part of federal agencies — arguing that it exceeds the Department of Education's authority and is arbitrary and capricious.

The Eastern Missouri District Court dismissed the case in October, ruling that the states weren't able to establish that they had standing — the legal right to sue — and therefore, the court lacked the jurisdiction to hear the case — though it emphasized that the states presented "important and significant challenges to the [debt-relief program]" and that "standing in no way depends upon the merits of the [states'] contention that the particular conduct is illegal."

Following a petition to the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals, however, the states obtained an injunction on the program on Nov. 14, placing the debt-relief program in limbo, as "the merits of the appeal before [the court] involve substantial questions of law which remain to be resolved."

A three-judge panel from the Eighth Circuit — two of whom were appointed by Donald Trump and another of whom was appointed by George Bush — found that at least one state, Missouri, does have standing, based on financial harm that would be suffered by the Missouri Higher Education Loan Authority, a federal student loan servicer established by the General Assembly of Missouri that possesses financial connections to the state.

Separately, on Oct. 10, two individuals who did not fully qualify for the debt-relief program filed a lawsuit in the Northern Texas District Court, Department of Education v. Brown, seeking to vacate the program in its entirety.

The individuals, backed by conservative advocacy group the Job Creators Network Foundation, asserted that the White House made arbitrary decisions regarding who would qualify for the debt-relief program and how much of their debt would be relieved.

The plaintiffs argued that they have standing due to their inability to voice their disagreement with the program through a formal notice-and-comment rule-making process required by the Administrative Procedure Act.

Urman questioned this argument, noting that the HEROES Act includes a “very specific waiver of notice and comment procedures.”

On Nov. 10, District Court Judge Mark Pittman — another Trump appointee — issued a decision in favor of the plaintiffs, determining that the debt-relief program was "an unconstitutional exercise of Congress's legislative power and must be vacated."

On Dec. 1, the Supreme Court of the United States, following a request from United States' Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar, agreed to hear the case, though they left in place the hold on the debt-relief program. The high court's order — just half a page — didn't provide any reasoning, saying only that it would "establish a briefing schedule that will allow the case to be argued in [February]."

In its November decision, the Northern Texas District Court determined that this pausing and canceling are different enough as to require clear authorization from Congress — a ruling that Mark Kantrowitz, an expert on student financial aid and student loans, believes poses the largest problem for the White House.

The high court will likely push back on the government’s interpretation of the HEROES Act, Kantrowitz said, “because the HEROES Act does not explicitly authorize forgiveness.”

Comments / 11

Antoinette Hammack
3d ago

I still pay, have 6,000 to go. I conclude everyone should have to pay their own way, these coddled, feelings of entitlement, are such a disgrace. Never understood that way of thinking 🤔. Blows my mind.

Reply(1)
11
Related
Washington Examiner

Biden’s illegal food stamp bonanza

After illegally bailing out college graduates with a $400 billion student debt amnesty, President Joe Biden is back at it again. This time, he is illegally boosting food stamp benefits by $200 billion. House Republicans should put an end to both of these illegal measures. According to a Government Accountability...
RadarOnline

'Joe's No Fool': Desperate President Biden Plans To DUMP Kamala Harris From 2024 Democratic Ticket

Desperate President Joe Biden is determined to win a second term — and the conniving commander-in-chief is convinced dumping dead weight Kamala Harris will put him on the path to victory, RadarOnline.com has learned.The peeved POTUS, 80, is fed up with his vice president's failures on domestic policy issues and blames Harris, 58, for his historically weak poll numbers, according to tipsters who say he's decided to ditch her from the 2024 Democratic ticket and already has his eyes on another female frontrunner."Joe's no fool," said a party source. "He knows if he can add someone like Hillary Clinton or...
Shine My Crown

Candace Owens Wins $20M Lawsuit Against Republican Politician

Right-wing ultraconservative commentator Candace Owens has emerged triumphant after winning a lawsuit filed against her in 2021. In the suit, Republican politician Kimberly Klacik accused Owens of posting a video on Instagram claiming that Klacik committed campaign fraud, laundered money and illegally used drugs. The video also said that the politician was a “madam” of a strip club.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Independent

Voices: Why Republicans really want to impeach Biden

The Republican House has finally, after 15 votes, managed to elect Kevin McCarthy as speaker. That means they can get on to their main business: impeaching Joe Biden for something. Or for anything.Of course, Democrats control the other chamber of Congress. The chance of a frivolous House impeachment getting the 60 votes in the Senate for removal is somewhere between zero and zilch. So why are Republicans so obsessed with taking a nonsense vote on a nonsense issue that will result in nothing?I think the answer is that the nonsense is the point. Republicans want to impeach Biden in a...
GEORGIA STATE
WGMD Radio

DE Supreme Court Justice to Step Down after Nomination by President Biden to US Third Circuit Court of Appeals

Delaware Supreme Court Justice Tamika Montgomery-Reeves has informed Governor John Carney that she will step down from the bench in early February of 2023. She plans to accept her nomination by President Biden to the U-S Third Circuit Court of Appeals. Montgomery-Reeves received U-S Senate confirmation on December 12th. She served on the Delaware Court of Chancery from 2015 to 2019 when she was elevated to the Delaware Supreme Court.
DELAWARE STATE
Daily Mail

Biden administration has just 24 HOURS to respond to Supreme Court order that placed temporary pause on Title 42 border restrictions ending this week

The Supreme Court on Monday delayed lifting Title 42 for 24 hours after Republicans lobbied to keep the pandemic-era border policy in place. Conservative Chief Justice John Roberts gave the Biden administration until 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday to respond to the stay – just hours before the policy is set to expire under current orders.
ARIZONA STATE
Amarie M.

Marjorie Taylor Greene vows to impeach President Biden in November: "It will be easy," she tweets

Marjorie Taylor Greene, Republican House of Representatives congresswoman for Georgia's 14th district asserted in a November 2021 tweet that impeaching Biden "will be easy" and that he will be impeached "with proof." She also made reference to her 'NO' vote against Nancy Pelosi’s push to impeach President Trump, calling it a "political assassination attempt" with "zero evidence" (source).
GEORGIA STATE
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
31K+
Followers
34K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy