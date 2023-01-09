Read full article on original website
With human security as the theme for CES 2023, prioritize safety this year with these products
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Safety products from CES 2023 Every year, new technological advancements make it easier to keep yourself, your property and your family safe. This year’s CES was filled to the brim with useful safety devices that are worth adding to your home. We’ve seen new releases from […]
Astra Tech Acquires Botim to Create MENA Super App
Astra Tech has acquired Botim in a bid to create a Gulf region super app. The deal will transform Astra Tech — an investment firm based in Dubai — into one of the largest communications tech platforms in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), Bloomberg reported Wednesday (Jan. 11).
cxmtoday.com
VOSMOS Debuts Metaverse & Virtual Experiences Technology at CES 2023
VOSMOS, a tech start-up headquartered in Singapore, announced the debut of their Metaverse and virtual experiences technology at CES 2023, being held at Las Vegas from 5 to 8 January 2023. VOSMOS is a part of Kestone Integrated Marketing Services and promoted by CL Educate, the parent company of Career...
CES 2023 debuted the show's first-ever sustainability panel
CES is far more than just its consumer electronics, as proven by this year's motto, "Innovation for human security."
ChatGPT and generative AI look like tech's next boom. They could be the next bubble.
Startups implementing generative AI are already attracting big, early-stage rounds at hefty valuations — with little evidence they can become profitable.
Artificial Intelligence Robot Says It Does Not Like Humans
AI-powered robots have spent years learning about humans. The information gathered is enough for them to deliver speeches without a script. A robot named Ameca, with a human-like design gave a Christmas Day speech on Channel 4. It said one line that intrigued many. Engineered Arts, a Cornwall-based British company, created Ameca.
Three robot sisters could become ‘the face of AI’ in 2023 and change your mind about creepy humanoids
THREE robot sisters could be about to give the Kardashians a run for their money as they seek to influence you to like AI in 2023. According to CNN, three humanoid robots - named Sophia, Grace, and Desdemona - could become the "friendly faces of AI." Artificial intelligence and robots...
Researchers recently discover that the human body can be used as a receiver for new 6G wireless technology
Researchers at the University of Massachusetts (UMASS) recently announced their invention of "a low-cost, innovative way to harvest the waste energy from Visible Light Communication (VLC) by using the human body as an antenna. This waste energy can be recycled to power an array of wearable devices, or even, perhaps, larger electronics." [i]
nextbigfuture.com
AI Model Trained With 174 Trillion Parameters
The BaGuaLu AI system used the Chinese Sunway exaflop supercomputer to train the largest AI model with over 174 trillion parameters. The miraculous capabilities of neural net AI systems like ChatGPT (AI generate novel text and stories) and Dall-E (AI generate novel pictures) and Alphafold2 (protein folding) comes from the growth of the AI models. Going to 100 trillion parameters means you can do things like take all of the text data of the internet or all of the pictures or all of the videos and learn from those massive datasets.
Futurism
Deep Learning Expert Says GPT Startups May Be in for a Very Rude Awakening
Generative AI exploded into the mainstream last year. Led by the Elon Musk cofounded OpenAI — the creator of both DALL-E 2, a text-to-image generator, and ChatGPT, an impressive text-generating system — the industry has absolutely exploded, as these generative tools and others, notably the image-generating systems Stable Diffusion and Midjourney, have dazzled investment firms and the broader public alike.
Why IBM is no longer interested in breaking patent records–and how it plans to measure innovation in the age of open source and quantum computing
Director of IBM Research Darío Gil says open innovation will catalyze advances in fields such as quantum computing and artificial intelligence. For 29 years straight, IBM has led the United States in minting patents, at its peak filing over 10,000 US patent applications in a single year for innovations ranging from the ATM to e-commerce, two-nanometer chips, and quantum computing. It’s been an amazing run–but the new IBM is ready for new challenges.
The Rise of AI Like Chatgpt and Other Chatbots Could Lead to Mass Unemployment
As the world becomes increasingly reliant on technology, artificial intelligence (AI) and chatbots have emerged as key players in many industries. But with the rise of these advanced technologies comes the potential for mass unemployment, as AI and chatbots are able to automate tasks that were previously performed by humans.
psychologytoday.com
The Robots Are Coming, the Robots Are Coming
AI image-generating platforms, like Dall-E and Midjourney, are used easily to produce art-like images. Some artists will use these platforms to generate and refine the visual expression of their artistic intent. The recent release of ChatGPT shows that we can use AI to generate ideas in narrative form. Artificial Intelligence...
thefastmode.com
Autonomous Transportation, Edge Computing, and Assistants: What’s on the Horizon for AI in 2023 Featured
The innovations that artificial intelligence (AI) has seen over the last several years have been immense, and 2022 was no different, with continued digital transformation and major contributions being made across verticals –– all in an effort to take the industry to new heights. While we’ve been discussing,...
CES 2023: 3 key trends that reveal how tech is getting smaller and smarter
At CES 2023, electrification came alive. The annual Consumer Electronics Show, held in Las Vegas this week, showed some of the biggest advancements in consumer technology. While onlookers may have been impressed by wireless kettles and folding motorbikes, the broader convention painted a picture of an industry moving in a critical new direction.
OpenAI Is the Talk of the Tech World — Microsoft Considers $10B Investment
Microsoft is looking to invest $10 billion in artificial intelligence company OpenAI, reports CNBC. Some see the move as a way for Microsoft to compete with search engine giant Google. Article continues below advertisement. OpenAI has been the talk of the tech world recently for its text-based AI tool ChatGPT....
Bosch to open billion-dollar research and development centre in Suzhou, China
BERLIN, Jan 12 (Reuters) - German automotive supplier Bosch is investing around one billion dollars in a new research, development and assembly centre in Suzhou, China, the company said on Thursday, with the first phase of the project ready by mid-2024.
TechCrunch
TechCrunch+ roundup: New success metrics, M&A timeline, 5 cloud trends for 2023
Setting aside the legions of investors keeping their powder dry, is your yearly revenue growing faster than the inflation rate? What percentage of your sales team has experience working during a downturn?. Amidst the angst, there’s some good news: Investors are adjusting expectations to meet the new reality, which means...
Radio Ink
Key Takeaways For Radio Fom CES 2023
(By Buzz Knight) As I write this CES 2023 Wrapped article, like many of you who attended, I’m winging my way back home trying to extrapolate key themes that can be useful. Item one will be to inspect my custom orthotics to be sure they are still in working order. Our Takin A Walk steps clocked in at roughly 65,000 steps of glitz, glory and gadgets. But, seriously, how does one answer the question from CES outsiders who ask, “What was the coolest game changing technology that you witnessed?”
smartmeetings.com
Smart Chat: Julius Robinson On Winning the War for Talent
Marriott Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, U.S. and Canada. MBA from University of Maryland, Robert H. Smith School of Business. Meeting professionals looking for assurance that when they bring a group to a hotel, a well-trained professional will be behind the desk and the room will be ready. That is why we sat down with Marriott International Chief Sales and Marketing Officer Julius Robinson to find out how the largest global hospitality company is recruiting and managing the culture of a returning workforce.
